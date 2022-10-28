Read full article on original website
Related
Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ‘terrible thing’
(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump in an interview Sunday called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband in their San Fransisco home a “terrible thing” as he railed against crime in Democrat-led cities. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of...
GOP bracing for Trump indictment soon after Election Day
(The Hill) — Republican aides and strategists privately expect Attorney General Merrick Garland to pursue an indictment of former President Donald Trump within 60 to 90 days after Election Day, predicting the window for prosecuting Trump will close once the 2024 presidential campaign gains momentum. Republican aides on Capitol...
Trump’s third campaign prepares for post-midterms launch
NEW YORK (AP) — As he played to a crowd of supporters in Robstown, Texas, former President Donald Trump drew cheers as he talked up his first two runs for the White House — and teased a third. “In order to make our country successful, safe and glorious...
Musk tweets link to an unfounded conspiracy theory
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elon Musk on Sunday tweeted a link to an unfounded rumor about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, just days after Musk’s purchase of Twitter fueled concerns that the social media platform would no longer seek to limit misinformation and hate speech.
Ex-D.C. Cop Michael Fanone Shares Uncensored Opinion Of Kari Lake On Live TV
The Capitol riot survivor had choice words for Arizona's election-denying Republican nominee for governor.
Musk floats paid Twitter verification, fires board
Billionaire Elon Musk is already floating major changes for Twitter — and faces major hurdles as he begins his first week as owner of the social-media platform. Twitter’s new owner fired the company’s board of directors and made himself the board’s sole member, according to a company filing Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Musk later said on Twitter that the new board setup is “temporary,” but he didn’t provide any details.
Twitter to start charging $20 per month for verified users: report
(The Hill) — In one of his first moves at Twitter, Elon Musk is moving to charge users $20 per month to be verified on the social media platform, The Verge reported. The reported move to charge for blue checkmarks drew widespread criticism among users. Twitter employees have until...
Paul Pelosi attacker carried zip ties: AP source
WASHINGTON (AP) — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple’s San Francisco home, according to a person briefed on the investigation, in what is the latest parallel to the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021.
Rising: November 2, 2022
Biden PAVES THE WAY for 2024, SECRET meetings underway ahead of potential Trump rematch: Report Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss The Washington Post’s report that President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have been meeting privately with advisers since September to lay the path for a 2024 reelection bid. David DePape pleads…
FCC commissioner calls for TikTok ban over data concerns
(The Hill) – One of the five commissioners of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is calling on Congress to ban TikTok over concerns that user data could end up in the hands of China’s government. “I don’t believe there is a path forward for anything other than a...
The seven people with most at stake in the midterms
(The Hill) – Tuesday’s midterm elections will have huge implications for President Biden, his party and the Republicans who hope to replace him in the White House in the 2024 election. The careers of some of the most senior members of Congress will also be on the line.
Instagram issue locks users out of accounts
NEW YORK (AP) — Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday morning. Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds. Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out. Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked.
Gillie Da King Blasts Social Media, Blogs After Footage Of Takeoff’s Death Goes Viral
Gillie Da King — formerly known as Gillie Da Kid — has voiced his discontentment over rapper Takeoff’s death going viral, with footage of the deadly shooting being shared by various social media personalities and users. The Philadelphia native hopped on Instagram Live on Tuesday (Nov. 1), hours after the Migos rapper was gunned down in Houston, to air his grievances.More from VIBE.comJeezy Buys Himself Property Every Year For His BirthdayGillie Da King Crowns Lil Durk "The New Jay-Z"Rotimi And Fiancée Vanessa Mdee Expecting Baby Number 2 “Why every time something happen to a rapper or an athlete or an entertainer...
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
51K+
Followers
49K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0