Pod, a Los Angeles, CA-based supplier of an HR-Tech SaaS platform, raised $2.5M in Seed funding. The spherical, which brings whole funding to $7.5M, was led by Paca Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to additional develop its buyer base in the US and develop globally in help of its multinational shoppers.

