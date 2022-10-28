ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Question 2 - Dental insurance regulations

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thousands across the Commonwealth will soon decide what they want for Massachusetts, including ballot Question 2, which is about dental costs. As American International College Economics Professor John Rogers told Western Mass News, Question 2 would determine regulations on dental insurance carriers. “The basic idea is...
