Read full article on original website
Related
westernmassnews.com
Massachusetts taxpayers to receive revenue refunds starting Tuesday
BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - Tax refunds will start going out to Massachusetts taxpayers starting Tuesday. It’s all part of a rarely used state law that has been triggered by the excess tax revenue the state collected in 2021. “I’m trying to understand the process of the whole thing,” said Jose...
westernmassnews.com
Donations could be on the rise following new textile trash ban regulations
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A new law went into effect Tuesday, changing how you are allowed to dispose of used clothes and shoes. Now, city leaders are working out how to navigate the new ban. This new law bans the disposal of textile items, like mattresses, clothes, shoes, and...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Question 2 - Dental insurance regulations
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thousands across the Commonwealth will soon decide what they want for Massachusetts, including ballot Question 2, which is about dental costs. As American International College Economics Professor John Rogers told Western Mass News, Question 2 would determine regulations on dental insurance carriers. “The basic idea is...
Comments / 0