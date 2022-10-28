D.J. Moore became public enemy No. 1 in Carolina on Sunday, with the Panthers wideout going from hero to zero in a split second. The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons matched up Sunday with first place in the NFC South on the line. As is the case with most divisional matchups, it turned into a slugfest that came down to the wire. Atlanta held a six-point lead with the clock running down in the fourth quarter, with Carolina marching down the field in an attempt to steal a victory. With 12 seconds left in regulation, Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker threw up a prayer to the end zone where wide receiver Moore was waiting to catch a 62-yard touchdown to tie the ball game.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO