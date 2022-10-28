Richlands Police receive $8,340 grant for vehicle radios

RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS) – Richlands Police Department was fortunate to be awarded a substantial grant from the Community Foundation of the Virginias today.

Foundation President Dan Shortridge (right) presents a Grant Award to Richlands Police Chief Ron Holt (center) and Captain Adam Crouse (left).

The Award was for $8,340, which will be used to purchase three vehicular radio communication devices for the station.

This improved radio communication will enhance the safety of the officers and improve communication during crisis situations.

