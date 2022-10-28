Read full article on original website
Early Morning Car Fire In Amarillo
An early morning car fire on Adair Drive and Western Streets in Amarillo. The Potter County Sheriffs Office reports they received tha call at 6:00 a.m.and when they got there the blaze was threatening two other cars and the home. Crews were able to get the blaze under control, but...
Motorcycle vs Car Crash
Amarillo police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash from Sunday. Officers were dispatched at 4:19 p.m. Sunday to I-27 and Washington. They say the motorcycle was going southbound on Washington, while a Hyundai SUV was going eastbound on the frontage road of !-27. The 42-year-old man, Ronald W. Barnes, operating...
Abandoned Trailer Fire
Amarillo Fire responded to an abandoned trailer near the Family Dollar at 900 northeast 24th Street. The actual blaze was at 2013 North Arthur and when firefighters got there at 8:23 p.m. they found the abandoned mobile home fully engulfed in flames. Firemen had the blaze under control at 8:37...
Pedestrian Hit By Train
A pedestrian is dead following being hit by a train last night. The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the accident happened at 9:32 October 31, near 24th Street in Canyon. The victim is identified as Joseph Hoot, he was found dead on the scene, and an autopsy has...
Amarillo Gas Station Shooting
Amarillo police are on the hunt for a suspect involved in a Friday afternoon shooting. Police were called to a home on Northwest 19th street about a man who had been shot at the gas station at Northeast 24th and Dumas Drive. It’s reported that the man had been pumping...
ACS – Dark Colored Vehicle Shooting
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the public for assistance in an aggravated assault case. On October 29th, the Amarillo Police Department was called to the intersection of Northeast 15th and North Cleveland because a man was reported to have been shot. A witness saw a dark-colored vehicle in an accident...
Confirmed Animal Attack
The Texas Rangers are joining an investigation into a confirmed animal attack on a McLean woman from over the weekend. Law enforcement officials say on October 29, Gray County officials Were called to the area of Heasley and Kingsley in McLean about a dead body found. Officials say the woman...
Student Crime Stoppers Raffle
Amarillo Student Crime Stoppers are turning to a raffle to operate and pay rewards throughout the year. 200 tickets are on sale for a chance to win a new purse, and the money will help support the fundraiser to assist in the years spending on rewards and other operations. If...
Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast
The Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast is set to take place November 22nd. The festivities will begin at 6:30 a.m. inside the Amarillo Civic Center. Josh McDowell will be the featured speaker. McDowell’s Ministry Provides Life Changing Messages that Build, Share and Support Your Faith. Sponsorship opportunities are available and...
Man Killed In NW Amarillo
A 19-year-old Amarillo man was killed over the weekend. Police were sent to a home in the 1900 block of Northwest 18th Street about multiple gunshot victims, and once there they found 2 males inside and a female in the backyard. Police say one of the men and the woman...
Free Memory Screenings For ALzheimer’s Awareness
In conjunction with the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, Texas Tech Physicians Geriatric Oncology is providing free memory screenings on November 9th. The event is a part of National Memory Screening Day and starts at 8 AM with remarks From the Texas Tech University Health Science CenterDean Richard Jordan and Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson.
15 Year old shot at Avondale Park
Amarillo police have released new information on the shooting at Avondale park that took place over the weekend. On Saturday around 7:00 p.m., Amarillo Police Department officers responded to the school park for a shooting. They arrived to find a 15-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers learned that several...
Amarillo EDC Wins Award
The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation received a 2022 Community Economic Development Award from the Texas Economic Development Council at an Oct. 20 conference. The award recognized the Amarillo EDC for local and statewide economic contributions. The 2022 CEDA awards were meant to highlight the “exceptional contributions of Texas Economic Development...
Philanthropy Day is Coming, And Many Will Be Honored
The Texas Plains Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals is presenting the 30th Annual National Philanthropy Day Awards recognition. The event will be from 11:30 AM to 1 Pm on Wednesday, November 16th in the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room. The annual ceremony recognizes individuals, volunteers, foundations, events, and...
BSA Health System and Physicians Surgical Hospitals reach agreement
BSA Health System and Physicians Surgical Hospitals have reached an agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas that protects patients in network access to BSA and PSH facilities and employed providers. The agreement ensures patients will not experience any disruption in care. Working together in good faith, BSA and...
