Read full article on original website
Related
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Mary J Blige Brings All the Elements of Hip Hop and R&B in These Classic Tracks
We’re a month away from the Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole and the countdown begins. This year’s show will be a must-see event celebrating decades of soul and r&b. Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige leads this year’s race with seven nominations,...
The Kardashian-Jenner Family Wins Halloween 2022: See Photos of Their Costumes!
The Kardashian-Jenner family never misses an opportunity to celebrate a holiday, especially Halloween. The family often goes above and beyond with their spooky decor, but they also take their costumes to another level as well. Youngest sister Kylie Jenner was the first to get into the Halloween spirit this year...
Music Legends Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson Announced as 2023 MusiCares Persons of the Year
Creating music brought these two legends together, and now the best friends will experience a prestigious honor together as well. The Recording Academy’s philanthropic partner announced on Thursday, October 20, that Motown Records founder Berry Gordy and legendary musician Smokey Robinson will be honored as the 2023 MusiCares persons of the year.
Sam Smith and Kim Petras are first nonbinary and trans artists to reach number 1 on Billboard chart
CNN — Sam Smith and Kim Petras have made history after becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative track, “Unholy.”. Billboard confirmed the duo’s achievement on Twitter, writing: “@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: 3 Times The 70s Called And Silk Sonic Answered
In honor of this year’s celebration, let’s look at the biggest female winners!. Take a look back as these artists reminisce on when they were first introduced to Hip Hop!. The budding emcee hails from France and is inspired by the classic boom-bap sound in hip hop. Hip...
hypebeast.com
NBA YoungBoy Breaks Tie With JAY-Z For Fifth Most-Charting Billboard 200 Albums
YoungBoy Never Broke Again is officially the rapper with the fifth most-charting albums on the Billboard 200, breaking his tie with JAY-Z. The feat was announced by Chart Data on Twitter, with the Baton Rouge rapper breaking Hov’s record of 24 albums on the chart. YB hit the record with the release of his latest project 3800 Degrees — a 13-track effort featuring Mouse on Tha Track, E-40 and Shy Glizzy that was released with a note from the artist himself: “To whom stabbed me in my back laughing like me being counted out funny- it’s all good.” There is a chance, however, the 23-year-old will move past his own record again this month when he drops Ma’ I Got a Family, his sixth project of 2022 that will feature between 13 and 17 tracks.
NME
See BTS’ Jin perform ‘The Astronaut’ with Coldplay live for the first time in Buenos Aires
BTS‘ Jin has delivered the live debut of his just-released solo single ‘The Astronaut’, performing it alongside Coldplay at their concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina tonight (October 28). Last week, Big Hit Music published a statement on the K-pop boyband’s Weverse page to announce Jin’s appearance at...
Ciara and Her Daughter Sienna Recreate the Iconic Serena and Venus Williams Got Milk? Campaign in Black Athleisure for Halloween
Ciara channeled an iconic duo with her daughter, Sienna Wilson, for Halloween. The pair posed for a photoshoot recreating a famous ad campaign for Got Milk? featuring Serena and Venus Williams. The photos were posted to the “One, Two, Step” songstress’ Instagram with the caption, “Got Milk? The Best To Ever Do It. @Serenawilliams@Venuswilliams #CiCiSiSi#Halloween“ The original image saw Serena and Venus facing one another, both parties carrying tennis rackets, dressed in black and sporting milk mustaches. Paying homage to the awesome image, Ciara wore a black tank top with high-waisted black biker shorts to match, her 5-year-old daughter mimicking the look...
ETOnline.com
Janet Jackson Reacts to Taylor Swift's 'Snow on the Beach' Shout-Out
Janet Jackson is feeling the vibes from Taylor Swift’s Midnights album. In a video posted on her TikTok, the iconic musician grooves to Swift’s song, “Snow on the Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey. The song, which is track number four on her latest album, has a...
Homeless man asks rich woman on a date and they instantly fell in love
Love is a very delicate emotion however, true love can be hard to find. A little more than eight in ten (88%) Americans said they got married because of love, ahead of making a lifelong commitment (81%) and having a partner (76%).
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
Lauren Jauregui Says She’s Finally ‘Healed’ After Ty Dolla $ign Split As She Drops New Song
Lauren Jauregui opened up about her past romance with Ty Dolla $ign as she embarks on another chapter in her career with the release of a new ballad called “Always Love” on Friday, Oct. 28. The singer/songwriter and former Fifth Harmony member, who broke up with the rapper in 2019, said the song was written shortly after the split, and reflects where her head was at during that emotional time, according to People.
Kylie Jenner Debuts ‘Bride of Frankenstein’ Costume Ahead of Halloween 2022
Spooktacular! Kylie Jenner got into the Halloween spirit early, debuting her monster-inspired costume days before the official holiday. “HAPPY HALLOWEEKEND,” the 25-year-old reality star wrote via Instagram on Friday, October 28, unveiling her Bride of Frankenstein look. The Kylie Cosmetics founder went all-out with the ensemble and the staging. Jenner wore a full mummy dress […]
Bootsy Collins Announces Collaborative Compilation Album on His Birthday, Spotlighting Emerging Artists
“Funk Not Fight! Spreading Hope No Joke,” the funkadelic high priest Bootsy Collins said of his latest endeavor to incite change and spread hope through the power of music. On his birthday, Wednesday (Oct. 26), Collins announced Funk Not Fight, a forthcoming collaborative compilation album. For the project, the...
hotnewhiphop.com
India Royale Boasts About Single Life Amid Lil Durk Split
The Chicago rapper’s fiancee tweeted about her current relationship status. Lil Durk may have deemed India Royale his forever love — but India seems to be on a different page these days. Last week, Durkio posted posted and deleted a TikTok video, tagging India with audio of a snippet that rapped, “I gave that b***h my heart, welcome to death row.”
NME
Listen to Iggy Pop’s raw new song ‘Frenzy’
Iggy Pop has returned today (October 28) with a new single – listen to the raw, energetic ‘Frenzy’ below. The new track is released via Atlantic and Gold Tooth Records, the label of producer Andrew Watt, who was behind the desk for ‘Frenzy’. It features an all-star band including Watt, Guns N’ Roses‘ Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Chad Smith.
Taylor Swift: Midnights becomes biggest album of 2022 after one week
Taylor Swift has set a number of new records with her 10th studio album, Midnights, which was released on 21st October. With UK sales of 204,000, it had the biggest first week of any album this year, almost doubling the numbers of the previous title-holder, Harry’s House, the third solo album by Harry Styles. Midnights also had the highest first-week streams of the year: 72.5m, again beating Styles’ figures of 53.9m. On the day of its release, it broke global Spotify records for the most streams of a single album in one day.
BET
Lauren London Mourns The Death Of Nipsey Hussle’s Grandmother
Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle’s family are both mourning the loss of the late rapper’s grandmother Margaret Boutte. In an Instagram post, London shared a photo of Ms. Boutte posing alongside a group of flowers, “Forever Honored. Granny Gran,” she captioned her post. Hussle’s sister, Samantha...
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
toofab.com
Lauren Jauregui Releases 'Always Love' Three Years After Ty Dolla $ign Split
"I was feeling the feelings of complexity that are getting out of a relationship that you still want to be in and wish could work, but just wasn't working for you anymore." Lauren Jauregui gets real and raw in her newest single and music video "Always Love." The lyrics are about Jauregui processing her feelings after breaking up with rapper Ty Dolla $ign in 2019.
Comments / 0