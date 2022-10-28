Read full article on original website
Related
Texas mom hiding with children shoots alleged burglar through door: authorities
EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Authorities in Texas say a man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home last week and trying to get into a woman’s bedroom where she was hiding with her children. The woman, however, had a gun, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
51K+
Followers
49K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0