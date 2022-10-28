Read full article on original website
Lil’ David Needs a Job: Jennifer Hudson’s Son Tries to Coax His Mom Into Buying Him $20K Sneakers
Jennifer Hudson told a story about the time she got schooled by her teenage son when she tried to teach him about the value of money. On a recent episode of her new daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, the EGOT-winning actress and singer revealed that she is an active mother. Mama Hud said she plays “basketball, tennis, you name it” and is involved in all the activities with her babies. She also shared that she likes to lean into the perspective of the younger generation of “new people.”
Willow Smith delivers a head-banging performance on ‘SNL’ — with an ending to remember
Willow Smith —known mononymously as Willow when she performs — brought down the house with two emotional, energetic performances on "Saturday Night Live" this past weekend. On Saturday Oct. 8, the 21-year-old singer-songwriter wowed the audience with two songs from her new album, "Copingmechanism." The second episode of...
Rubi Rose Pole Dances on Train, Operator Tells Her to Stop – Watch
Rubi Rose is trending on Twitter after posting video of a train operator warning her to stop pole dancing during the ride. On Tuesday (Oct. 25), the former XXL Freshman shared a video on Twitter of herself working her clappas in some very short shorts on a pole inside a moving train that appears to be at an airport. In the clip, Rose first attempts to pull off a more difficult move before resulting to twerking while holding the pole. The Lexington, Ky. native continues dancing for several seconds, until a voice comes over the loudspeaker.
Janet Jackson and Michael Jackson Were Semi-Estranged During the Height of Her Career
Janet and Michael Jackson are the most successful out of the Jackson clan. Both topped the charts and toured worldwide in their career before recording a duet together.
A Dazzling Appearance! Mariah Carey Steps Out In New York After Ex Nick Cannon Welcomes Yet Another Baby
Mariah Carey has been dazzling New York City this week! The "When You Believe" vocalist stepped out on Monday, October 10, in a shimmering black mini dress paired with a long black coat as fall temperatures take over the east coast. Article continues below advertisement. Carey showed off her toned...
My Little Dumb Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 20 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time
Now that right there is interesting.
Soul Train Awards 2022: Charlie Wilson Masters the Sound of Soul with These Classic Records
Legendary singer Charlie Wilson has been nominated for two Soul Train Awards 2022, including "Best R&B/ Soul Male Artist" and "Certified Soul Award" alongside several icon entertainers such as Maxwell, Chaka Khan, Diana Ross, Mary J. Blige, PJ Morton, Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers, and T-Pain. Ahead of the...
Soul Train Awards 2022: Get Familiar with Rising Star Doechii with These Fiery Tracks
Doechii first burst onto the scene with the release of her debut record, “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake.” Users of the popular platform TikTok would soon catch on, making the track a massive hit. The response caught the eye of California-based music label Top Dawg Entertainment which offered the Tampa native a record deal.
King Cruff On Signing To UMC & Tuff Gong, His New Single “Samurai Chop” & More
Today, Universal Music Canada — Canada’s leading music company — and Tuff Gong Collective officially announced the signing of Canadian-Jamaican MC and lyricist King Cruff. A captivating performer and introspective songwriter who writes with intention, King Cruff was born with talent in his blood. Reared on undisputed legends like reggae singer Beres Hammond, the Kingston, Jamaica-raised Solomon Marley-Spence (King Cruff) has reggae in his DNA, but the list of his contemporary favorite artists includes Kendrick Lamar, Chronixx, André 3000 and the recently-departed MF Doom.
OT the Real: Philly’s Finest
First things first, congrats on your stand out Cypher performance from the semi-recent BET Hip Hop Awards…. Now let’s hop right into this single / video, “LOST,” featuring TSU SURF & BBY HNDRXX — Tell me about this particular track; how did it come to fruition?
Berry Gordy's brother, Motown singer and executive Robert Gordy dies at 91
(October 23, 2022) He was both figuratively and literally part of the Motown family, and he played a key role in one of the great musical stories of the 20th century. Tonight we mourn the passing of singer and music executive Robert Louis Gordy, younger brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy, Jr., at age 91. Sadly, Gordy dies a little more than a year after the passing of his son, recording artist Robert Gordy, Jr.
Live Session with skaiwater
Live Session with global genre-bending artist and producer skaiwater who just released his new single “Miles” featuring Lil Uzi Vert via Cinematic Group & Geffen Records. The single comes ahead of his forthcoming debut mixtape “Rave”. We talked about his journey, the defining moment he chose music as a career, and how he sees the artist/producer Skaiwater from the inside looking out.
Chaka Khan Talks This Generation’s Singers: “Insecurity Is Present In These Girls”
She also says that auto-tune singers need to get a job at the Post Office, “quick.”. She had readily admitted that in this new generation of singers, there are plenty of standouts. However, Chaka Khan has also been equally as critical, and when Page Six recently caught up with her, she didn’t hold back. The music legend’s career has spanned decades as dozens of her releases have become classics that have been sampled far and wide. It isn’t uncommon for Khan to be questioned about the current state of music, and this time, she had quite a bit to say about auto-tune.
Soul Legend Lee Fields Is 'Still Having a Good Time' on Tender New Album 'Sentimental Fool'
The singer tells PEOPLE his latest record, a warm, vintage assortment of love songs, "came from my soul" For soul singer Lee Fields, falling in love with music was a clandestine affair. As a child growing up in North Carolina, Fields' parents would host parties every Friday and Saturday night as a way of earning a little extra cash — and though Fields' mother thought he and his brothers were tucked into bed, they were, of course, listening in on the activity below. "When Mama was in the room, we had our eyes...
Dear Summer VS Crystal Renee(SHO-TIME BATTLE RAP LEAGUE)
Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson Publisher and CEO of The Hype Magazine. Follow me on Twitter @HypeJustJay.
Dwayne Johnson Hails "Power and Attitude" of Explosive 'Black Adam' End Credits Song
Dwayne Johnson has thrown his support behind the electric end credits song of his hit anti-hero extravaganza Black Adam. The DC blockbuster tells the story of Teth Adam who is gifted superpowers by the forces that be. However, when he uses his powers as fuel for commanding justice ruthlessly, he is sealed in a tomb for five decades. The film follows his journey to unlikely heroism as he navigates the blurry lines between good and evil and steps — or storms — into his role as protector of the people.
Coolio’s First Posthumous Single, “Do You Want It” Lands Via His Australian Collaborator
It’s now been just over a month since the tragic passing of Coolio at 59 years old. While hip-hop continues to remember the “Gangsta’s Paradise” artist for all that he contributed to the culture over the years, his collaborators are doing their part to keep his memory alive by beginning to drop off posthumous tracks from the late lyricist.
Killer Mike Drops New Single “Talk’n That Shit!”
Killer Mike has shared “Talk’n That Shit!” his second single of 2022, the pair of which are his first solo releases since 2012’s R.A.P. Music. Featuring a dense, morphing production from DJ Paul (Three 6 Mafia) and TWhy Xclusive, the single arrives paired with a video directed by seck. that demonstrates Killer Mike’s standing as a community pillar, featuring cameos from a range of groups and organizations meaningfully connected to him, including PAW Kids, Bass Reeves Gun Club, Next Level Boys Academy, Youth Build, New Georgia Project, and more.”The song is self explanatory. With the video I wanted show the freedom and beauty in being able to turn up in spite of all the fuck-shit. That upsets the bourgeoisie even more- in spite of all your criticisms we’re gonna live free and stay lit,” states Mike.
Boombox Classic: Human Jukebox vs. Sonic Boom of the South Rankings
Boombox Classic Battle of the Bands grades and rankings.
Skrillex & Stauber Bring You All The Luck In The World
Colin Stauber and Skrillex bring you their track All The Luck In The World. The single is a unique blend of sound with soulful music that is making waves. It’s an invigorating song that captures the sound of hope, love and care in some of the best ways possible.
