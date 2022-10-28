Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Why Does Polarization Happen?
Political and social polarization is linked to how the brain works. The amygdala is largely responsible for the fight-or-flight reflex. Activating the fight-or-flight response preempts calmer evaluation of the viewpoints of others. Down a road in the tiny, peaceful New England village where I currently live, a large sign is...
psychologytoday.com
How to Love Someone With Attachment Issues
Research suggests that, when it comes to our close relationships, people generally fall into one of three ‘attachment style’ categories. It's important to first identify which type of insecure attachment style your partner possesses so you can take the right measures to address it. In the case of...
Marriage in trouble? Yale study finds it could make heart attack recovery slower
Marital stress – especially if it’s severe – may make it harder for younger adults to regain good physical and mental health following a heart attack, increasing the likelihood for chest pain and hospital readmission, a new study suggests. “Health care professionals need to be aware of personal factors that may contribute to cardiac recovery […]
Opinion: You can successfully date someone with different political views
Modern dating is even more complicated when different political views are in place. A map of the US divided by political parties, either Liberal or Conservatives.Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash.
Michigan Daily
The American family is changing, and that’s good
There are many external factors that influence the psyche of the average American, including education and environment, but the most important is the institution of family. Historically, the image of family has been at the center of humanity, defining who we are and how we behave. In the United States, familial structure has evolved over time, influenced by social, cultural and political circumstances and distinct historical moments, shifts that are met with changes in perspective. Sometimes, when there are modifications to something so integral to our existence, we are overwhelmed by fear, but the recent overhaul of the classic “American family” is for the best. I’d like to start by telling you an abbreviated, and fiercely contested, history of the American family.
psychologytoday.com
Why Do People With Anxiety Love Halloween?
Some people who live with anxiety may be drawn to Halloween. Halloween prompts play and can normalize fear. Halloween may offer a simulation of fear that evokes a sense of control. I’ve had a love for spooky things since I was a child. While I didn’t know it at the...
psychologytoday.com
How Are Psychology and Social Work Different?
Psychology and social work are different but related disciplines. The names of the disciplines themselves help illuminate the differences. Both are rigorous academic disciplines ripe for application, and each has ethical guidelines and principles that point to differences. “Should I take psychology or social work? Both? How are they different?”
psychologytoday.com
Studying Hands to Recognize Basic Emotions
Being able to only view someone’s hands provides greater emotional recognition accuracy than being able to see only arms, torso, or head. The hands are effective at communicating human emotion. There is significant cortical tissue of the brain that is devoted to our hands. The visual and somatosensory lobes...
Irrational thoughts about infidelity
You have a wonderful partner. They love and care for you. They’re engaged and actively involved in your life. But you just can’t stop checking up on them, peeking at their phone, worrying about their whereabouts.
psychologytoday.com
Evolved Proclivities for Social Connection at War With One Another
Genetically based proclivities in Homo sapiens were formed in foraging societies over hundreds of thousands of years. The rise of large societies put some of these proclivities at odds, and they cause us trouble today. When essential elements of our nature have been set against each other, tension and conflict...
Feel Awkward? Struggle to Make Friends? This Founder Wants to Fix Your Social Anxiety.
David Morin, founder of Brooklyn-based startup SocialSelf, knows that socialization is hard — but he wants to make it easier.
psychologytoday.com
How Social Media Affects Mental Health by Causing Withdrawal
Social media can become a crutch for connection, creating a false sense of true engagement. Younger people can become more reliant on social media, creating distorted views of connection. Social media can actually create a disconnect with meaningful, closer relationships. Perhaps the most ironic modern-day cause of withdrawal, isolation, and...
