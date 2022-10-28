Nebraska RB target decommits from Tulane

2023 running back Arnold Barnes III has decommitted from Tulane.

“I want to thank the Green Wave staff for believing in my opportunity to play at the next level,” Barnes tweeted . “But, after a long conversation with my family, I will be decommitting from Tulane University and opening my recruiting back up. Thank you Roll Wave family.”

Barnes received an offer from Nebraska on September 25. He visited Nebraska on October 1. He also garnered offers from Iowa, Charlotte, Idaho, Louisiana Tech, Navy, and Tulsa.

Barnes attends KIPP Booker T. Washington High School in New Orleans, LA. He had a monster performance in September rushing for 365 yards and six touchdowns in a single game .

