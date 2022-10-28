Gisele Bündchen 'Has Been Working With Her Healer To Stay In A Place Of Peace' After Marriage To Tom Brady Crumbles, Insider Reveals

After Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced they were officially getting a divorce , it seems like the model is trying to keep busy during this difficult time.

"She needed to put her and her kids first," a source revealed. "Tom is a great father, but after years of sacrifice and basically being a single parent while Tom was playing football, Gisele had enough."

"Gisele has been working with her healer to stay in a place of peace and come to terms with her marriage ending," the source added. "Tom and Gisele have love for one another, but Gisele knew she had to put herself and her family first over football."

As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, who shares Vivian , 9, and Benjamin , 12, with the 45-year-old football player, was frequently spotted at her healer over the past few months.

The former flames hadn't been seeing eye to eye on Brady's football career .

"Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good," an insider spilled. "She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future. She is doing it for her family."

On Friday, October 28, the two took to Instagram to share a statement about their relationship status .

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," he wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve," the NFL star, 45, continued. "We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration."

"Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written," he concluded. "And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead."

