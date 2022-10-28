ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Rock Legend Jerry Lee Lewis Dead At 87

By OK! Staff
 3 days ago
Source: mega

Rock & Roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis has passed away at his Mississippi home, his publicist confirmed.

The singer-songwriter famed for classics like "Great Balls of Fire" and "Crazy Arms" was 87-years-old. He slipped away with his seventh wife, Judith Coghlan, at his bedside. His cause of death has yet to be announced.

Source: mega

Lewis began his career as a musician at only 14-years-old and quickly shot to fame. In his early 20s, the rocker became a household name worldwide with his 1957 classic "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On."

Known for his passionate playing, which often involved aggressively slamming his fingers onto the keys and kicking out dramatically with his legs, Lewis helped popularize the piano as a legitimate instrument used in the rock genre.

Source: mega

In a 2014 interview, the music legend even claimed he "created rock & roll" before anyone knew what it was.

"When Elvis come out, he was rockabilly. When I come out with ‘Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,’ that was rock & roll," he declared. "That’s when the name ‘rock & roll’ was put in front."

Lewis was later inducted into the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame in 1986, with his introduction branding his music style as "raising hell with the devil's music."

"That’s what Jerry Lee Lewis does best. He pounded the piano with such abandon that it’s a wonder it didn’t come apart," the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame said at the time of his induction. "He is a defiant, reckless, indefatigable wild man that can rock you into oblivion."

Source: OK!

However, despite his success, Lewis was not without his controversy. The rock star, who battled both alcohol and drug addiction, notoriously married his 13-year-old cousin Myra Gale Brown in 1957. The former couple shared two children, Phoebe and Steve Allen Lewis.

When she filed for divorce in 1970, she claimed she had been "subject to every type of physical and mental abuse imaginable" by her husband.

Lewis spoke to Rolling Stone about creating rock & roll.

