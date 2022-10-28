ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, IN

Man shot and killed by Lawrence officer Thursday identified by coroner's office

By Jake Allen, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

A man shot and killed by a Lawrence Police Department officer Thursday has been identified by the coroner's office.

The shooting occurred Thursday afternoon in the 3100 block of Shadeland Avenue, north of East 30th Street, following a police chase in which the driver slowed down his vehicle to allow two passengers to exit before police shot him, according to new information from the police department.

The driver who died was identified Friday as Carlos Trotter, 36, by the Marion County Coroner's Office. His cause of death was listed as a gunshot wound and the manner of death was homicide, the coroner's office said.

Trotter was pronounced dead at the hospital at about 4 p.m. He was shot once, Lawrence Chief of Police Gary Woodruff said.

No officers were injured.

Previous coverage Lawrence police shoot and kill driver of suspected stolen vehicle on North Shadeland

The police chase began around 3 p.m. when officers saw a vehicle with three occupants that had been reported stolen to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, according to information released by the Lawrence Police Department Friday.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Pendleton Pike near the intersection of East 56th Street. Officers conducted a traffic stop and Trotter stopped the vehicle, but failed to comply with officers’ directions to display his hands and exit the vehicle, according to Lawrence PD.

Trotter then drove away from the officers, westbound on Pendleton Pike. Officers pursued the vehicle and Trotter slowed down at the intersection of Pendleton Pike and East 56 th Street to allow two passengers to exit the vehicle, police said.

Indianapolis crime IMPD: Man accused of killing cousin runs into stranger's home, leaves gun in bathroom

Both passengers immediately surrendered to officers and were interviewed by detectives later and released, according to Lawrence PD.

Trotter continued fleeing from police then lost control of the vehicle near the 3100 block of North Shadeland Avenue. The vehicle went off the road and came to a stop, police said.

As officers converged on the vehicle, Trotter refused to comply with officers’ directions and produced a weapon, according to Lawrence PD.

Police on Thursday refused to release information on what kind of weapon Trotter had.

Upon observing the weapon, a Lawrence police officer shot Trotter, according to Lawrence PD. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The weapon Trotter had was recovered by crime scene technicians from inside the vehicle, police said.

As is standard practice, the officer who shot Trotter has been put on temporary modified assignment, meaning he will see to administrative duties, pending the outcome of the investigation and an administrative procedural review.

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Man shot and killed by Lawrence officer Thursday identified by coroner's office

Comments / 4

Theron Vance
4d ago

Can I be transparent first off I want to say I’m deeply sorry for yo lost. But I was almost a victim of of this man hitting my car at the crew carwash when he rode thru the grass etc he drove carless and almost striking an child a crew car wash and y’all want answers These cops did everything to avoid going this level in fact I got video of his actions

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Woman dead in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has died from injuries after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday evening. The shooting happened in the area of East 40th Street and North Emerson Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Police found a woman inside a car with an apparent gunshot wound(s).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 man shot and killed, IMPD ruled as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who was in critical condition from a shooting Saturday evening has died Sunday morning. His death has been ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 11 a.m. Saturday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Winfield...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 Bloomington teens face charges after house party stabbing

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Two 17-year-olds from Bloomington have been detained after a house party on Saturday ended with one of the guests kicking in a door while wielding a knife and stabbing someone on the arm. According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of N Dunn Street at approximately […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

3 semitractor-trailers reported stolen in past 2 months on far west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three semitractor-trailers were reported stolen in the past two months from lots on the far west side of Indianapolis, police say. The latest theft, on Thursday from a lot in the 8000 block of West 10th Street, was the latest theft reported in that area to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 killed, 4 injured in overnight shootings across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Two people were killed, four others injured in four overnight shootings across Indianapolis. According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded just before 10:30 p.m. to a reported shooting at a BP gas station at the intersection of E. 30th Street and North Arlington Avenue. Officers found a man who had been shot. He […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfft.com

Anderson man arrested in traffic stop facing drug charges

ANDERSON, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State Police have arrested an Anderson man after a traffic stop Sunday night around 9:30. Trooper Michael Garcia was patrolling and noticed a 1999 Cadillac Escalade with an expired registration. Garcia then stopped the Escalade at Madison Avenue and 53rd Street. Garcia says he noticed...
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Triple shooting reported on near west side

Update: The male victim in critical condition died Sunday morning according to IMPD. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified him as 20-year-old Sebastion Taylor. INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a triple shooting on the near west side. According to IMPD, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Winfield Avenue to a reported […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man killed in Crawfordsville train crash

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – A Portage man died after being hit by a train in Crawfordsville. The crash happened at 4:38 p.m. Monday, according to the Crawfordsville Police Department. Police said a northbound cargo train had passed the U.S. 136 intersection and was near the Amtrak station when the conductor and engineer saw someone walking on […]
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Man missing from Greenfield found safe, Silver Alert canceled

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert for a man missing from Greenfield was canceled Monday morning after he was found safe, a representative with Hancock County 911 Center told 13News. The Hancock County Sheriff's Department had been investigating the disappearance of 36-year-old Jeffrey Stratton. A Silver Alert was...
GREENFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: SWAT team clears out rental property after east side burglary

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A SWAT team was sent by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers to the city’s east side after a burglary took place at someone’s home. Police say the burglary happened just before 8 a.m. Friday at the 2200 block of Admiral Drive. They say this was a burglary in progress. Once they arrived, they say a person was inside the home when the home was suppose to be vacant. After further investigation, the homeowner arrived on the scene and confirmed that no one should be inside. When police looked inside, they saw a person who they believed to have a rifle, so they contacted their SWAT team. Police say the SWAT team entered just before 10 a.m. and deescalated the situation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Why are the court documents sealed in the Delphi murders?

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators and the Carroll Prosecutor’s Office are being tight-lipped when it comes to most details regarding the Delphi murders investigation. The probable cause affidavit, which holds key information regarding the charges and the case, is sealed under court order. Abby and Libby were last...
DELPHI, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy