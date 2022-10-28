Read full article on original website
Say ‘So Long’ To Food Truck Season With A Pompeii Pizza, Penobscot Bay Brewery & Winterport Winery Pop Up Event!!. I have a fairly huge obsession with food trucks. I really get obsessed when there are multiple trucks in one space at the same time, so it goes without saying that I have spent more than a few days on the Bangor Waterfront, grabbing lunch. Pompeii has been a staple on the waterfront since 2013.
Given the success of the Autumn Gold Decorating Contest the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce has announced they are sponsoring a Holiday Decorating Contest, and all local businesses are invited to participate. There will be 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners in the Storefront and Window categories. All decorating needs...
There are lots of great choices for local food here in the Bangor area, but one thing seems to be missing. With all due respect to the amazing Longhorn Steakhouse on Hogan Road in Bangor, it is a national chain restaurant, so that got us thinking about whether or not a locally owned business focused on serving up delicious steaks would work here in the area.
Versant Power is advising customers along Route 3 in Bar Harbor, Trenton and Somesville that there will be a planned intermittent power outage on Thursday, November 3rd, beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting approximately 4 hours. The outage is necessary so crews can make repairs safely, improve reliability and prevent...
The weather on Saturday looks hauntingly good! Bucksport is the place to be as it transforms on Saturday, October 29th to Ghostport! The last time Ghostport was held was in 2019. The morning kicks off with the Lil' Goblins Parade. Meet at the Town Office at 9:50 and the parade...
Thanksgiving is Thursday, November 24th, and this year with the rising price of food, oil, gasoline, and really everything, more and more of our friends and neighbors are going to need some help. If your family could use some help with Thanksgiving this year, please sign up by emailing HERE...
The Sorrento-Sullivan Rec Center in Sullivan will be hosting a Halloween Party on Monday, October 31st from 5 to 7 p.m. Additionally there will be a cupcake station, face painting station, pumpkin painting and more!. 15 Suggestions for Incredibly Easy to Make Halloween Costumes. Try one of these super-easy-to-make Halloween...
Children in Southwest Harbor, Tremont and the "Backside of the Island" will have plenty of candy on Halloween if they head to these events on Halloween in Southwest Harbor. The Southwest Harbor Emergency Responders (police, fire, ambulance), Southwest Harbor Congregational Church and Tremont Community Church are partnering together for Trunk or Treat on October 31st 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the church parking lot on High Road in Southwest Harbor.
For the 1st time in 2.5 years, starting Tuesday, November 1st Open Table MDI is returning to in-person dining for their FREE meals on Tuesday nights, with music!. Dinner will be served from 4 to 7 p.m Tuesdays. at 116 Cottage Street in Bar Harbor. For those who may be...
ETNA, Maine — A man from Etna is safe after spending nearly 30 hours lost in the woods. A game warden and his K9 found 74-year-old Joseph Nolin Monday afternoon about a mile from his house, deep in the woods at the edge of the Etna Bog. Wardens said Nolin was unable to move and was hypothermic and dehydrated after spending the night in sub-freezing temperatures.
This popular downtown Bar Harbor gourmet store has a new outpost in Bar Harbor where you can find its ice cream and sorbets. The store offers a wide selection, and the prices are affordable. The ice creams are made from local ingredients. Try a few flavors and find out what you like best. The store will offer seasonal flavors like waffle cones and sugar cones in the fall. It will also have milkshakes, floats, and sundaes. The store also sells hot chocolate. In addition, the owners hope to incorporate music into the shop.
We all know how the lobster industry is taking a beating, and they need our support more than ever. The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce is planning a holiday program that will offer a new, festive "tree" for the town, that will hopefully encourage community involvement and support the local fishermen and fisherwomen. The tree will be made of buoys purchased and decorated by the community. Proceeds will go to the Maine Lobstermen Association's effort to protect Maine's lobstering heritage.
If you’re going to the Governor’s on the weekend, you better call (207-827-4277) ahead to ensure you’ll be seated, especially if there are a bunch of you. After August, college students typically fill the seats to get some genuine home cooking.
Despite his past lapses in judgement, country fans love Morgan Wallen. He really is one of the biggest stars and he seems like one of the genuine stars. If you saw somewhere that Morgan Wallen was going to be performing at Bangor's Maine Savings Amphitheater, I have some bad news... It was, according to a post on the venue's Facebook page, a scam.
An incredible video shared with the media shows the rescue of an Etna, Maine, man who got lost in a bog. The video is courtesy of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife. It shows the conclusion of the department's heroic rescue of Joseph Nolin. According to WGME, the 74-year-old Nolin got lost while out checking his game cameras on Sunday. He unfortunately got confused, and would be stuck in a bog for more than a day.
Winter will show up whether we like it or not. There's no escape. Every now and then, snow makes a super late appearance, and you almost let yourself wonder for just a minute if this is going to be a nice, slow year for snow. But usually, sometime in December or January, we start getting pummeled. But almost everyone gets a little giddy over the first snow of the year.
Some disappointing news out of Trenton! The Trenton Volunteer Fire Department has cancelled the Hunter's Breakfast that was set to take place this Saturday, October 29th. They do want to thank everyone who came out and supported them this season. On a personal note it was awesome to see so many people, and to be able to broadcast from the fire station as we did pre-COVID!
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Students at the Patricia A Duran School in Hermon gathered Tuesday morning for what they thought would be a normal safety assembly. What they ended up witnessing was the surprise of a lifetime. Fourth grade teacher Sarah Collins was in awe to learn that she was...
Two years after a fire caused extensive damage throughout its waterfront facility, Lyman-Morse Boatbuilding has completed its 44,000-square-foot mixed-use marina redevelopment project on Camden’s inner harbor. The new working waterfront facility was rebuilt to offer spaces for locals, visitors and employees, in addition to seasonal yachters. The $15 million...
LEVANT, Maine — Firefighters responded to a deadly fire at 503 Avenue Road in Levant around 3:15 a.m. Monday. A spokesperson with the Maine State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire killed one adult and hospitalized two others. Officials have yet to release any information about the victim and survivors.
