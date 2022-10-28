ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

WVU Notebook: Tragedy touches the Mountaineer family

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown started his weekly press conference on Tuesday on an extremely sad note – Kim Gmiter, the mother of WVU offensive lineman James Gmiter, passed away suddenly on Sunday. “All Mountaineers will be thinking of James and his family...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Pierpont's laboratory preschool is great idea

Pierpont Community and Technical College’s new laboratory preschool at the Gaston Caperton Center in downtown Clarksburg is an example of what can occur when leaders embrace change, create vision and have the support to make it a reality. Faced with having to relocate its early childhood education program when...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Film Room: West Virginia Mountaineers - TCU Horned Frogs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- WVU made some improvements in its defensive execution against TCU, but that still wasn't enough to earn an upset win. It was a matter of balance - while some of the underneath pass coverage was good, execution on deep balls and against the run caught many Mountaineer defenders out of position and reacting late.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Railroads topic at Horner CEOS

“Railroads in West Virginia Today” was the lesson for the Horner Community Educational Outreach Service Club as their September meeting held at the HCPD Library. Julia Bragg lesson leader share information about the train going through Horner where she spent her early childhood days. She also shared info that railroad tracks once carved more than 4,000 miles through the West Virginia countryside, but now only 2,400 miles remain in use, The tourism industry around tracks has been good with the best know the Cass Scenic Railroad and the Potomac Eagle Debbie Myers president had charge of the meeting with roll call being answered by naming an event that was a highlight summer.
HORNER, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Bryce Ford-Wheaton 11/1/22

West Virginia receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton lists the issues with communication while playing on the road, and expects a tough time of that when the Mountaineers travel to Iowa State this weekend. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

FTR

HAZELTON — Jodi L. Frazee, 43, of Bruceton Mills, was charged with DUI in relation to an Oct. 27 vehicle collision on Hazelton Road. According to a criminal complaint, a Cadillac left the road and hit an embankment, causing it to overturn. Frazee showed impairment on two of three field sobriety tests, and she measured .103 on a breath alcohol test. The legal limit to drive is .08 in West Virginia.
BRUCETON MILLS, WV
WVNews

Perez transfer adds to WVU's gritty identity

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia’s 2022-23 basketball debut, a 73-57 victory over Bowling Green in a charity exhibition game at the Coliseum, could be described with many adjectives. Pretty is not one of them, and that’s just fine with coach Bob Huggins and his players, who...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Preston's Problems and Struggles helps those dealing with addiction

KINGWOOD — Preston’s Problems and Struggles (PPaS) is an online support group for anyone in active addiction, recovery or in crisis. It also offers support for family members and friends of those who are addicted or have been lost to addiction. The group came together last Friday to...
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

ATC

AURORA — Preston County Route 108, Brookside-Maryland Line Road, will be closed from the intersection with U.S. 50 to the Maryland State line between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, through Friday, Nov. 11. This is a total road closure for paving work. No...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Cemeteries are archives of local history

KINGWOOD — For some, the word “cemetery” conjures up visions of a full autumn moon, crumbling headstones, creaky rusted gates, owls, bats and ghosts. For Janice Cale Sisler, author of “In Remembrance: Tombstone Readings of Preston County, WV, Vol. I, II, and III,” cemeteries are archives.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Children of all ages come out for Halloween events

Children of all ages took part in various Halloween events and activities held this past weekend in Lewis County, ending Monday, October 31, with county-wide Trick or Treat Night. Festivities began with Stonewall Resort’s Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat on Friday, October 28. Saturday was packed, featuring the 13th annual Mon...
WVNews

Neal Brown

West Virginia football coach Neal Brown is hoping his team can bounce back from two straight losses when it goes on this week to face Iowa State. The task for the Mountaineers won't be easy, though, because they are dealing with a multitude of injuries.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

LCSC COMPLETES THIRD AND FINAL SENIOR S.K.I.P DAY

On Saturday, Oct. 22, the Lewis County Senior Center finished its third and final Senior S.K.I.P. (Still Keeping It Physical) Day with the 5K Run, Walk or Ruff. Thirteen (13) individuals signed up to participate in this race. In the under 40 category, Levi George placed first. In the over forty group, Lynn Mikesell placed first, Sandy Strader placed second and Sharon Titus came in third.

