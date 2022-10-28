Read full article on original website
WalkSalina Sweepstakes part of Kansas Mobility Week
The re-launch of the WalkSalina website calls for some celebration and we are doing just that with the WalkSalina Sweepstakes in conjunction with the 2nd Annual Kansas Mobility Week, Nov. 6-12. The WalkSalina website, originally launched in September 2013, encourages exercise and learning about the city’s historic downtown. The website...
Kansas Wesleyan announces theme of Christmas by Candlelight
The Kansas Wesleyan Music Department has announced the theme for Christmas by Candlelight. When He Comes to Reign will be the theme for this year's musical holiday event, which is scheduled for 5 p.m. Dec. 4 in Sams Chapel. Christmas by Candlelight is open to the public at no charge and no ticketing process is required.
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Eric Carlson!
Congratulations to Eric Carlson of Salina, the Week 8 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Eric, who scored 13 of 15 points, wins two tickets and a parking pass to the Kansas City Chiefs' home game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday. Although the season has begun, you still...
Salina's Dunbar School focus of museum presentation Thursday
The history of Salina's Dunbar School will be the focus of the upcoming Smoky Hill Museum First Thursday presentation. The museum will host Dunbar School: A Legacy of Learning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The presentation will be offered both in person at the museum, 211 W. Iron Avenue, and through Zoom. To watch via Zoom, register at www.smokyhillmuseum.org.
SA&H: Espinoza and Lisondra's Arts Infusion residency next week
Amado Espinoza and Karen Lisondra will be in residency Nov. 7-8 in Salina area schools through the Arts Infusion Program of Salina Arts & Humanities. The residency includes a community performance that is open to the public at no charge from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 in the Sunflower Financial Theatre of Theatre Salina, 303 E. Iron Avenue.
Schmidt Foundation donates $50,000 to campaign encouraging Salina pride
The Love Salina community campaign received a $50,000 gift at the recent first quarterly Salina Chamber of Commerce Builders Breakfast. Ben Waters, the regional manager of Eagle Communications' radio, digital, and creative markets in Salina, Manhattan, and Junction City, presented the check on behalf of The Schmidt Foundation. In Salina, Eagle Communications owns 99KG, 94.5 Prime, KINA, and Salina Post.
Two hospitalized in Salina after SUV rollover accident
SALINE COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Monday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Toyota 4-Runner driven by Trevin A. Chandler, 22, Pearland, Texas, was northbound on Interstate 135 one mile north of Assaria Road. The SUV drifted off to...
Variety of safe trick or treating options in Salina over the weekend
Safe trick or treating was abundant this past weekend as a number of locations throughout Salina offered options for youngsters. Hundreds of trick or treaters turned out at the various locations in colorful, cute, and sometimes scary costumes. In many cases, the lines were long as youngsters awaited their turns at the goodies.
New senior living facility under construction in south Salina
A multi-million dollar senior living facility is under construction in south Salina. With construction underway, a ceremonial groundbreaking was conducted last week for Cedarhurst of Salina at 2601 S. Ohio Street. "We are excited to bring a brand new, state of the art senior living community to Salina," said Nick...
Stolen SUV located hours later in south Salina parking lot
An SUV stolen from a central Salina parking lot Monday was found later in the day in the southern part of the city. Officers were sent to the parking lot of Salina Regional Health Center, 400 S. Santa Fe Avenue, at approximately 8:30 a.m. Monday for the report of a vehicle theft. A 2013 Ford Explorer that had been left unlocked with the keys inside was missing from the parking lot, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.
3 Kansas women dead after 3-vehicle construction zone crash
SUMNER COUNTY —Three people died in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Saturday in Sumner County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Honda Accord driven by Sheena Nicole Harroald, 37, Wichita, was northbound on Interstate 35 near Belle Plaine. The Honda traveled left of center in a construction zone....
Pickup rear-ends car, flees central Salina wreck Friday
Police are looking for the driver of a black pickup after a hit-and-run wreck late Friday afternoon in central Salina. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 2012 Kia Forte was eastbound on W. Crawford Street and stopped at the intersection with S. Santa Fe Avenue when it was struck from behind by a black Dodge pickup. The pickup, believed to have been driven by a Hispanic man, then fled the scene.
K-State’s Anudike-Uzomah named semifinalist for Bednarik Award
MANHATTAN – Kansas State junior defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah is one of 20 players nationally to be named a semifinalist for the 2022 Chuck Bednarik Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced Tuesday. Anudike-Uzomah is the first Wildcat to be named a semifinalist for the award that goes to the...
City of Salina announces crack sealing projects
Monday through Friday, Circle C Construction of Goddard will seal cracks on the following streets, weather permitting. The work will take place generally between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times. “Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work.
Lady Trojans claim state XC three-peat while Trojans finish runner up
For the Southeast of Saline cross country teams, every mile put in over the summer, every run completed in practice, and every meet from the opener to regionals, is all in preparation for a shot at state glory. For the girl’s team, even though these words had been uttered in...
Crews fighting large Kansas recycling company fire
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Crews are operating at the scene of a large pallet fire at Evergreen Recycle, in the 300 block of W 53rd St N. in Park City. The alarm at approximately 7p.m. originally brought the Sedgwick County Fire District 1 crews to the scene, with Wichita Fire crews responding as arriving units requested additional resources.
No Salina City Commission meeting today
The Salina City Commission will not meet on Monday due to the date falling on the fifth Monday of the month. The next regularly scheduled meeting of the city commission will be on Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street.
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 30
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Harper, Ashton Dwayne; 25; Rochester, Minn. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving While Suspended. No...
Pulitzer winning photojournalist in Kan. before return to Ukraine
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Pulitzer Prize winning photojournalist Lynsey Addario was the final speaker of the 2022 Ray and Stella Dillon Lecture Series at Hutchinson Community College on Tuesday. Addario knows that photographing war is a challenge for anyone and that in some societies in the Middle East, it's even more difficult as a woman, but she also saw that as an advantage.
Siny Joseph: 2022 recipient of K-State Salina's McArthur Award
For her excellence in teaching and research at Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus, Siny Joseph is the 2022 recipient of the Rex McArthur Family Faculty Fellow Award. The annual honor recognizes a K-State Salina professor who achieves excellence in teaching, research and commitment to the college, university...
