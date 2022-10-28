Monday through Friday, Circle C Construction of Goddard will seal cracks on the following streets, weather permitting. The work will take place generally between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times. “Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work.

SALINA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO