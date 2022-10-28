ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 253

Larry Eder
4d ago

Hey, MSNBC, remember when the Black Panthers we dressed in black, had batons and intimidated voters in front of the voting centers? ...How come you don't remember that? Remember the violence when Trump was elected? ..

Reply(22)
126
Larry Eder
4d ago

Political violence, like Schumer said about the Supreme Court, telling people to get in their faces, and what happened! an attempt on Kavanaughs Life! Maxine waters telling people to confront them in restaurants or anywhere the go.

Reply(30)
106
Candedia Erdek
4d ago

with all the security and the high wall, how on earth could anyone get in unless they were let in and the intruder was only wearing his underwear...makes you wonder

Reply(6)
64
Related
Salon

"We regret to inform you" that Donald Trump is cashing in on white America's death wish

Donald Trump is a white terrorist. This is true in both the literal sense and on a more metaphorical level. As part of Trump's coup plot he incited his followers to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. It's also true that throughout his presidency and beyond, Trump and his agents have used the propaganda tactic known as "stochastic terrorism" — in which a leader encourages violence while maintaining vaguely plausible deniability.
Business Insider

The Secret Service painted a damning picture of Trump to the Jan. 6 committee. It wasn't the first time agents have been called to testify.

The House Jan. 6 committee obtained hundreds of thousands of internal Secret Service emails. The messages paint a damning portrait of the president and of fears of violence before January 6. This is not the first time the agency has found itself revealing disturbing details about a president. The House...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox News

Hunter Biden: Twitter explodes over news federal agents have enough to file charges against president's son

Conservatives and liberals alike voiced their opinions about the news Thursday that President Biden’s son Hunter could be charged with federal crimes. Federal agents believe they have gathered sufficient evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and a false statement related to a gun purchase and, although the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware has yet to reveal whether it plans to charge the president’s son, a former official told Fox News that a decision could be "imminent." A federal investigation into Hunter has been ongoing since 2018.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Salon

“Remember when Trump called your wife ugly?”: Ted Cruz brutally heckled at Yankee Stadium

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee business meeting. (Win McNamee/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. United States Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) visited Yankee Stadium in New York City on Sunday to cheer for the Houston Astros, who routed the Yankees 6-5 for a spot in the upcoming World Series. But the baseball rivalry paled in comparison to the jeers that Cruz received from gamegoers in the Bronx.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Jan 6 rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi ‘in the brain’ to be released this week

The rioter who declared in a video that she would murder House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if she found the Democratic leader during the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is due to be released from prison this week.Dawn Bancroft was sentenced to 60 days incarceration and three years of probation for her role in the January 6 attack. During her departure, she made her intentions clear in a selfie-style video during which she declared that she wanted “to shoot her in the fricking brain”, referring to the House leader whom she had named seconds earlier.News of her impending...
VIRGINIA STATE
KSN News

Donald Trump Jr. mocks Paul Pelosi attack

Donald Trump Jr. posted several photos and comments on Twitter and Instagram making light of the violent home invasion attack last week against Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Former President Trump’s eldest child, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, retweeted a photo on Sunday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Steve Bannon says 'We're going to destroy the Democrat Party as a national political institution' - as judge sets his trial for 'We Build the Wall fraud' for November 2023

Steve Bannon arrived in New York court on Tuesday morning declaring he planned to destroy the Democratic Party, before being told he will stand trial for fraud late next year. Donald Trump's former adviser previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of money laundering, three counts of conspiracy, and one count of scheming to defraud related to his 'We Build the Wall' not-for-profit scheme.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy