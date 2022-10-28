Read full article on original website
Larry Eder
4d ago
Hey, MSNBC, remember when the Black Panthers we dressed in black, had batons and intimidated voters in front of the voting centers? ...How come you don't remember that? Remember the violence when Trump was elected? ..
Reply(22)
126
Larry Eder
4d ago
Political violence, like Schumer said about the Supreme Court, telling people to get in their faces, and what happened! an attempt on Kavanaughs Life! Maxine waters telling people to confront them in restaurants or anywhere the go.
Reply(30)
106
Candedia Erdek
4d ago
with all the security and the high wall, how on earth could anyone get in unless they were let in and the intruder was only wearing his underwear...makes you wonder
Reply(6)
64
Related
Paul Pelosi told attacker he needed to use the bathroom, called 911 from there
“Where is Nancy?” the perpetrator called out before assaulting the speaker's husband with a hammer — an attack that rattled lawmakers.
New video shows Roger Stone warning Trump will get his 'brains beat in' if he runs for president again
A video shows Roger Stone saying Donald Trump would get his "fucking brains beat in" if he runs for president again. In the footage, Stone also said that he would publicly support Trump's second impeachment. The clip is from Christoffer Guldbrandsen's upcoming documentary "A Storm Foretold." Roger Stone predicted that...
"We regret to inform you" that Donald Trump is cashing in on white America's death wish
Donald Trump is a white terrorist. This is true in both the literal sense and on a more metaphorical level. As part of Trump's coup plot he incited his followers to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. It's also true that throughout his presidency and beyond, Trump and his agents have used the propaganda tactic known as "stochastic terrorism" — in which a leader encourages violence while maintaining vaguely plausible deniability.
The Secret Service painted a damning picture of Trump to the Jan. 6 committee. It wasn't the first time agents have been called to testify.
The House Jan. 6 committee obtained hundreds of thousands of internal Secret Service emails. The messages paint a damning portrait of the president and of fears of violence before January 6. This is not the first time the agency has found itself revealing disturbing details about a president. The House...
POLITICO
A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.
Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
Hunter Biden: Twitter explodes over news federal agents have enough to file charges against president's son
Conservatives and liberals alike voiced their opinions about the news Thursday that President Biden’s son Hunter could be charged with federal crimes. Federal agents believe they have gathered sufficient evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and a false statement related to a gun purchase and, although the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware has yet to reveal whether it plans to charge the president’s son, a former official told Fox News that a decision could be "imminent." A federal investigation into Hunter has been ongoing since 2018.
‘Do you believe this?’: New video shows how Nancy Pelosi took charge in Capitol riot
House speaker continued to try to find a way for House and Senate to reconvene despite turmoil
“Remember when Trump called your wife ugly?”: Ted Cruz brutally heckled at Yankee Stadium
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee business meeting. (Win McNamee/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. United States Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) visited Yankee Stadium in New York City on Sunday to cheer for the Houston Astros, who routed the Yankees 6-5 for a spot in the upcoming World Series. But the baseball rivalry paled in comparison to the jeers that Cruz received from gamegoers in the Bronx.
Paul Pelosi attack should be a 'wakeup call' to Democrats on crime, but they won't change: Leo Terrell
Fox News contributor Leo Terrell joined "America's Newsroom" to address the rise in crime in America's cities after Paul Pelosi was attacked in his San Francisco home.
Trump claims he was told he would beat a Washington-Lincoln presidential ticket ‘by 40 per cent’
Donald Trump has claimed a pollster told him he would beat George Washington and Abraham Lincoln “by 40 per cent” if they teamed up as president and vice president. The former president made the remarks during a speech on Wednesday, citing “famous pollster John McLaughlin”. “He...
Harvard Law Professor Explains Why A Trump Indictment In D.C. Would Hold Extra Peril
Laurence Tribe warned that the former president is facing an attorney general who will "leave no stone unturned."
Jan 6 rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi ‘in the brain’ to be released this week
The rioter who declared in a video that she would murder House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if she found the Democratic leader during the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is due to be released from prison this week.Dawn Bancroft was sentenced to 60 days incarceration and three years of probation for her role in the January 6 attack. During her departure, she made her intentions clear in a selfie-style video during which she declared that she wanted “to shoot her in the fricking brain”, referring to the House leader whom she had named seconds earlier.News of her impending...
Donald Trump Jr. mocks Paul Pelosi attack
Donald Trump Jr. posted several photos and comments on Twitter and Instagram making light of the violent home invasion attack last week against Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Former President Trump’s eldest child, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, retweeted a photo on Sunday...
Glenn Youngkin Blasted for Gibe About Nancy and Paul Pelosi After Attack
Youngkin said Republicans would send Nancy Pelosi "back to be with" husband Paul Pelosi in California after he was violently attacked with a hammer.
What Utahns in Congress are saying about the attack on Paul Pelosi
The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Paul Pelosi, was attacked in their San Francisco home. Police arrested David Depape. Utah Republicans in Congress condemned political violence. Here’s what Mitt Romney, Mike Lee, Burgess Owens and John Curtis had to say about it.
This Republican governor just showed how not to respond to Paul Pelosi's assault
Just hours removed from the news that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband had been attacked at the couple's San Francisco home, Gov. Glenn Youngkin was on the stump for fellow Virginia Republican Yesli Vega, who is running for a House seat.
Pro-Trump Rally Sees Only Dozens Attend as Excuses Mount Up
One rallygoer blamed low attendance for the event on the fact it was held on a sunny weekday in Washington, D.C., when "a lot of people work."
Steve Bannon says 'We're going to destroy the Democrat Party as a national political institution' - as judge sets his trial for 'We Build the Wall fraud' for November 2023
Steve Bannon arrived in New York court on Tuesday morning declaring he planned to destroy the Democratic Party, before being told he will stand trial for fraud late next year. Donald Trump's former adviser previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of money laundering, three counts of conspiracy, and one count of scheming to defraud related to his 'We Build the Wall' not-for-profit scheme.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he had a 'bad feeling' before the White House briefing where Trump floated using disinfectants to treat COVID-19
Fauci said he had a "bad feeling" ahead of Trump's presser where he spoke of COVID-19 and disinfectants. "And as soon as I heard it, I said, holy [expletive], this is going to go bad," Fauci told ABC News. For much of 2020, Fauci was a fixture on the televised...
Comments / 253