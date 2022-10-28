Read full article on original website
New rooftop bar opens in San Francisco
Democrat Lawmaker denounces Marjorie Taylor Greene for making an attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband about herself
Elon Musk was Criticized after Posting a Baseless Conspiracy theory about the assault of Paul Pelosi on Twitter
These Famous Writers Would be Homeless in Today's San Francisco
Paul Pelosi's attacker could face 50 years in prison
Lawrence: GOP attacks on truth gave us would-be Pelosi assassin
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how Republican attacks on Nancy Pelosi and lies about the 2020 election have inspired the “Where is Nancy” January 6 mob and the Trump supporter who assaulted Nancy Pelosi’s husband in a targeted attack trying to kidnap and even murder her. Nov. 1, 2022.
Right Engages in Whataboutism After Pelosi Attack
When it comes to political violence, why don’t we hear the GOP speaking out against the attack on Speaker Pelosi’s home, or the 1/6 insurrection? Because it’s coming from people on their side of the aisle, Mehdi says. And Republicans have lost the courage to call this domestic terror threat what it really is: a right-wing problem. Susan Del Percio, Kurt Bardella and Ben Collins join him to discuss.Nov. 1, 2022.
Lawrence: Trump’s lies prey on his supporters’ ‘vulnerability to misinformation’
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes a new court filing from the San Francisco district attorney that details the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, and explains how Donald Trump’s lies are calibrated to take advantage of his supporters’ “vulnerability to misinformation.”Nov. 2, 2022.
GOP rejection of democracy leaves force and violence as remaining governing option
Rachel Maddow argues that as Republican leaders discredit elections and encourage the abandonment of democracy, the option they are tacitly endorsing for how to run a government is force and violence, a value seen in the reactions of many Republicans to the attempted murder of the husband of the speaker of the House. Nov. 1, 2022.
Biden to speak on threats to democracy ahead of midterms
WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden will deliver remarks Wednesday evening on threats to democracy, as he seeks to raise the stakes for voters less than a week before the midterm elections. Biden, who has repeatedly said that "democracy is on the ballot" on Nov. 8, will...
‘This is not normal, moral, human behavior’: Psaki on GOP response to Pelosi attack
“Some of these people, if they did this and acted like this, we wouldn’t want them to be a coach, a teacher, your neighbor. This is not normal, moral, human behavior,” says Jen Psaki on Republicans pushing conspiracy theories and mocking the violent attack on Paul Pelosi.Nov. 2, 2022.
Donell Harvin: We’re seeing a growth of ‘individuals mobilizing from radicalization to violence’
NBC News & MSNBC Homeland Security Analyst Donell Harvin and NBC News Senior Reporter Ben Collins join Andrea Mitchell to assess the danger of leaders supporting persisting conspiracy theories about the attack on House Speaker Pelosi’s husband, after Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake mocked the attack at a rally. “Words have meaning and they have consequences. And just because it's a laugh line or punch line for some politicians, there's somebody out there who's very, very sick that's watching that and wants to take action upon that,” says Harvin. “We're looking at the the growth now of individuals mobilizing from radicalization to violence."Nov. 1, 2022.
Maddow: Trump, acolytes are working to turn Republicans against elections (and succeeding)
Rachel Maddow looks at the effort Donald Trump and his attendants have made to discredit elections and sabotage the election system in the United States and explains that behavior in the context of Trump trying to establish among Republicans the idea that elections don't work, their results should be tossed out, and leaders should be chosen a different way. Nov. 1, 2022.
Swalwell: Pelosi suspect’s social media looks like that of Ted Cruz, MTG
“This guy had conspiracy theories about January 6th, Covid, and other nonsense that looks just like the Facebook pages of Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert,” says Rep. Eric Swalwell on the Pelosi attack suspect's social media.Nov. 1, 2022.
GOP continues to push baseless conspiracies about Pelosi attack
GOP continues to push baseless conspiracies about Pelosi attack
Lawmakers point fingers after attack on Pelosi's husband
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle rushed to condemn the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband after the incident first happened. A few days later some Democrats are pointing their fingers at Republicans for not calling our far-right conspiracy theories more forcefully. Oct. 30, 2022.
Hillary Clinton asks voters: Why would you trust somebody who jokes about violent attack on Paul Pelosi?
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton decries the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband and the rise of political violence from the right, while encouraging voters to use discrimination during the midterm elections. "Would we trust somebody who is stirring up these violent feelings... scapegoating, making a joke about a violent attack on Paul Pelosi?,” Clinton asks Joy Reid. “Why would you trust that person to have power over you, your family, your business, your community?"Nov. 2, 2022.
George Conway: Silence from GOP is just as bad as some of the rhetoric
State and federal authorities announced criminal charges Monday against the suspect in Friday’s brutal attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., which is alleged to have included plans to break the speaker's kneecaps. Conservative attorney George Conway joins Morning Joe to discuss.Nov. 1, 2022.
#VelshiAcrossAmerica: Arizonans on the McCain legacy and Liz Cheney
Six Arizonans – Republican, Independent, and Democrat – reflect on the legacy of John McCain in their state ahead of the midterm elections, and how his ethos still guides their approach to the ballot. “He was a disciple of democracy,” says registered Republican Bettina Nava. ‘It was a holy experiment for him…It was about civility. It was about the great debate.” They see Liz Cheney as someone who is holding that up at the moment, and plan on responding to the party’s treatment of her with their vote. Says longtime Republican campaign manager Wes Gullett, “What motivates me to vote in this election is sending my Party a message.”Oct. 30, 2022.
White House Press Secretary Sits Down for an Exclusive Interview
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sits down for an exclusive interview on The Sunday Show, to discuss the violent attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, the battle for the midterms and what the White House is doing about red-hot inflation.Oct. 30, 2022.
Trump joins growing GOP effort to whitewash, lie about Pelosi attack
"The ridiculous Donald Trump-Elon Musk line that the attack was somehow staged, or the result of an inter-personal conflict, and not the targeted political violence the suspect himself says it was…I guarantee you it will become party orthodoxy as well," says Chris Hayes on how the Republican response to the Pelosi attack mirrors their Jan. 6 response. Nov. 2, 2022.
Jeh Johnson: This moment feels as combustible as the mid-1960s
Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson, historian Jon Meacham and professor Carolyn Gallaher discuss last week's attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.Oct. 31, 2022.
The sick twist of fate underlying the Paul Pelosi attack
Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering from a potentially conspiracy-driven attack at a hospital named after someone who helped make the Pelosi family into a pariah on the right: Mark Zuckerberg. Yes, Paul Pelosi has been undergoing treatment at San Francisco’s Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital...
Jemele Hill on Her Life-Changing Donald Trump Tweet
Remember when former ESPN SportsCenter co-host Jemele Hill was canceled for calling Donald Trump a white supremacist? Since that life-changing moment, Hill has only become more outspoken and political — but first, she wants you to understand her backstory. She joins Mehdi to discuss her new memoir, “Uphill.”Nov. 2, 2022.
Capitol Officer Harry Dunn testifies in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial
U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn testified in the trial of several members of the Oath Keepers and disputed the claim that they were attempting to help police officers during the January 6 Capitol riot. NBC's Ryan Reilly reports.Oct. 31, 2022.
