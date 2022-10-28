ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

MSNBC

Lawrence: GOP attacks on truth gave us would-be Pelosi assassin

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how Republican attacks on Nancy Pelosi and lies about the 2020 election have inspired the “Where is Nancy” January 6 mob and the Trump supporter who assaulted Nancy Pelosi’s husband in a targeted attack trying to kidnap and even murder her. Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC

Right Engages in Whataboutism After Pelosi Attack

When it comes to political violence, why don’t we hear the GOP speaking out against the attack on Speaker Pelosi’s home, or the 1/6 insurrection? Because it’s coming from people on their side of the aisle, Mehdi says. And Republicans have lost the courage to call this domestic terror threat what it really is: a right-wing problem. Susan Del Percio, Kurt Bardella and Ben Collins join him to discuss.Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC

GOP rejection of democracy leaves force and violence as remaining governing option

Rachel Maddow argues that as Republican leaders discredit elections and encourage the abandonment of democracy, the option they are tacitly endorsing for how to run a government is force and violence, a value seen in the reactions of many Republicans to the attempted murder of the husband of the speaker of the House. Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC

Donell Harvin: We’re seeing a growth of ‘individuals mobilizing from radicalization to violence’

NBC News & MSNBC Homeland Security Analyst Donell Harvin and NBC News Senior Reporter Ben Collins join Andrea Mitchell to assess the danger of leaders supporting persisting conspiracy theories about the attack on House Speaker Pelosi’s husband, after Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake mocked the attack at a rally. “Words have meaning and they have consequences. And just because it's a laugh line or punch line for some politicians, there's somebody out there who's very, very sick that's watching that and wants to take action upon that,” says Harvin. “We're looking at the the growth now of individuals mobilizing from radicalization to violence."Nov. 1, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Maddow: Trump, acolytes are working to turn Republicans against elections (and succeeding)

Rachel Maddow looks at the effort Donald Trump and his attendants have made to discredit elections and sabotage the election system in the United States and explains that behavior in the context of Trump trying to establish among Republicans the idea that elections don't work, their results should be tossed out, and leaders should be chosen a different way. Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC

GOP continues to push baseless conspiracies about Pelosi attack

OREGON STATE
MSNBC

Lawmakers point fingers after attack on Pelosi's husband

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle rushed to condemn the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband after the incident first happened. A few days later some Democrats are pointing their fingers at Republicans for not calling our far-right conspiracy theories more forcefully. Oct. 30, 2022.
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton asks voters: Why would you trust somebody who jokes about violent attack on Paul Pelosi?

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton decries the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband and the rise of political violence from the right, while encouraging voters to use discrimination during the midterm elections. "Would we trust somebody who is stirring up these violent feelings... scapegoating, making a joke about a violent attack on Paul Pelosi?,” Clinton asks Joy Reid. “Why would you trust that person to have power over you, your family, your business, your community?"Nov. 2, 2022.
MSNBC

George Conway: Silence from GOP is just as bad as some of the rhetoric

State and federal authorities announced criminal charges Monday against the suspect in Friday’s brutal attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., which is alleged to have included plans to break the speaker's kneecaps. Conservative attorney George Conway joins Morning Joe to discuss.Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC

#VelshiAcrossAmerica: Arizonans on the McCain legacy and Liz Cheney

Six Arizonans – Republican, Independent, and Democrat – reflect on the legacy of John McCain in their state ahead of the midterm elections, and how his ethos still guides their approach to the ballot. “He was a disciple of democracy,” says registered Republican Bettina Nava. ‘It was a holy experiment for him…It was about civility. It was about the great debate.” They see Liz Cheney as someone who is holding that up at the moment, and plan on responding to the party’s treatment of her with their vote. Says longtime Republican campaign manager Wes Gullett, “What motivates me to vote in this election is sending my Party a message.”Oct. 30, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

White House Press Secretary Sits Down for an Exclusive Interview

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sits down for an exclusive interview on The Sunday Show, to discuss the violent attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, the battle for the midterms and what the White House is doing about red-hot inflation.Oct. 30, 2022.
MSNBC

Trump joins growing GOP effort to whitewash, lie about Pelosi attack

"The ridiculous Donald Trump-Elon Musk line that the attack was somehow staged, or the result of an inter-personal conflict, and not the targeted political violence the suspect himself says it was…I guarantee you it will become party orthodoxy as well," says Chris Hayes on how the Republican response to the Pelosi attack mirrors their Jan. 6 response. Nov. 2, 2022.
MSNBC

The sick twist of fate underlying the Paul Pelosi attack

Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering from a potentially conspiracy-driven attack at a hospital named after someone who helped make the Pelosi family into a pariah on the right: Mark Zuckerberg. Yes, Paul Pelosi has been undergoing treatment at San Francisco’s Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MSNBC

Jemele Hill on Her Life-Changing Donald Trump Tweet

Remember when former ESPN SportsCenter co-host Jemele Hill was canceled for calling Donald Trump a white supremacist? Since that life-changing moment, Hill has only become more outspoken and political — but first, she wants you to understand her backstory. She joins Mehdi to discuss her new memoir, “Uphill.”Nov. 2, 2022.
MSNBC

Capitol Officer Harry Dunn testifies in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn testified in the trial of several members of the Oath Keepers and disputed the claim that they were attempting to help police officers during the January 6 Capitol riot. NBC's Ryan Reilly reports.Oct. 31, 2022.

