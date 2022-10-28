The State of Ohio helping communities across the state with water improvement projects. The Ohio Water Development Authority, known as the OWDA, awarded a little more than 9 million dollars in low-interest loans to communities to improve infrastructure, which will improve drinking water and wastewater processing. The City of Lima getting 5.8-million dollars at 3.20% for 20 years, going to projects at the wastewater treatment plant. They have been working for the past several years to plan the repair and replacement of the cement walls in these tanks, along with gates and repairs to the nitrification tower.

LIMA, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO