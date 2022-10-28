Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
Ohio Water Development Authority awards low interest loan to Lima for water improvement projects
The State of Ohio helping communities across the state with water improvement projects. The Ohio Water Development Authority, known as the OWDA, awarded a little more than 9 million dollars in low-interest loans to communities to improve infrastructure, which will improve drinking water and wastewater processing. The City of Lima getting 5.8-million dollars at 3.20% for 20 years, going to projects at the wastewater treatment plant. They have been working for the past several years to plan the repair and replacement of the cement walls in these tanks, along with gates and repairs to the nitrification tower.
Ohio EPA Requests Public Comments on INEOS’s Injection Well Permit Renewals
Press Release from the Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA will hold a public information session and hearing on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, to accept public comments about the proposed renewal of INEOS Nitriles USA LLC’s permits. If approved, the renewals would be valid for five years, allowing the continued operation of four Class 1 hazardous wastewater injection wells at the company’s facility in Lima.
St. Marys man charged in Celina for OVI and transport of illegal drugs
Celina, OH (WLIO) - On October 30th, 2022, David M. Wheeler of St. Marys was arrested by Celina Police on OVI charges. Before entering the booking area of the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility, an unknown white pill was found in Wheeler's possession. While taking inventory of his personal possessions during booking, Mercer County Corrections Deputies also found a rolled-up dollar bill, which tests determined to likely be methamphetamine and fentanyl. Wheeler is being charged with an additional felony for transporting drugs into a detention facility.
Public Survey Underway from the Ohio State Highway Patrol
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Columbus – Throughout the month of November, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is conducting an online survey to identify traffic safety concerns and obtain feedback about interactions with the agency. The 2022 Public Survey is anonymous and takes approximately five...
Local unions explain why they are backing Tim Ryan during their "No Chance Vance" tour
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Members of the Lima Building Trades, United Steelworkers, and the UAW CAP Council spoke to the media about their thoughts on Republican U.S. Senate candidate, J.D. Vance, during a "No Chance Vance" tour. The union officials say that Vance has voiced his objection to bills that...
Change Your Clocks and Check Your Smoke and CO Detectors reminds State Fire Marshal
Press Release from the Ohio Department of Commerce: COLUMBUS, Ohio —The end of daylight saving time at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 is a perfect reminder to not only move clocks back an hour but also test each of your smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors. State Fire...
Ohio Board of Elections start special hours for early voting this week
Columbus, OH (WLIO) - Secretary of State's officials say that early voting is up, compared to the last time that Ohio had statewide races on the ballot. According to the numbers released last week, there have been over 1 million people requesting early in-person and absentee ballots. Which is nearly a 2% increase over the 2018 election. Ohio voters still have little more than a week that they can cast their ballots early and the County Board of Elections will have special hours for people to take advantage of early voting.
Democratic congressional candidate says she is for the people of the 4th District
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Democratic Candidate for Ohio’s 4th District Congressional Seat Tamie Wilson has been across the district talking to voters about her reasons for running for the office against Congressman Jim Jordan. Wilson thinks it is important to have a representative that is for the people and get things done for all the people in the district. As a business and life coach, Wilson sees the challenges that people are facing both personally and professionally, and if elected she has some issues she would like to tackle.
