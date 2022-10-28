Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Young Phillies fan goes viral for taunting Astros fan
A young Philadelphia Phillies fan went viral on Friday night for the way he taunted an older Houston Astros fan. The Phillies came back to beat the Astros 6-5 to win Game 1 of the World Series. Philly was down 5-0 and then won the game in extra innings after JT Realmuto hit a solo home run in the 10th and David Robertson closed things down in the bottom half.
Yardbarker
New York 1 team rumored to make a run at ace Jacob deGrom
Some buzz on New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom was shared yesterday. For some time now, there has been much speculation surrounding the star ace. A wide range of teams has been linked as potential suitors. One unknown that has been discussed all along is whether or not deGrom...
Phillies World Series: MLB keeping close eye on forecast ahead of World Series Game 3
Major League Baseball says it is keeping a close eye on the forecast ahead of Monday night's Phillies-Astros World Series Game 3 in Philadelphia.
Assessing the New York Mets' offseason outlook
The Mets spent a lot of money last offseason, which got them into the postseason in 2022. But after losing their first-round matchup to the Padres, they are now about to see a huge chunk of their roster head to free agency. That means they might have to keep the wallet open if they want to take another shot in 2023.
Yankees’ rival to get new ballpark without changing cities, MLB commissioner predicts
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred believes that while the A’s must continue looking into moving out of Oakland and away from its decrepit ballpark, one of the Yankees’ AL East rival likely will stay in the Sunshine State. “I see Tampa differently,” Manfred told Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo on...
Brian Cashman leaving could create worst-case scenario for Yankees, MLB insider says
Aaron Boone will be back. Brian Cashman should return as well. But until the general manager and New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner put pen to paper, nothing is guaranteed. And that makes this report from the New York Post’s Joel Sherman so intriguing. I think if Cashman is...
Yardbarker
Report: White Sox rule out Joe Espada in manager search
The White Sox have reportedly ruled out one candidate in their manager search. According to MLB.com’s Scott Merkin, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada is no longer in the running for the managerial vacancy. Merkin says the White Sox have not yet confirmed the news that was relayed by an MLB.com source.
Yardbarker
Yankees have an easy free-agency decision to make with Luis Severino
The New York Yankees are gearing up for an interesting off-season headlined by Aaron Judge, but they have a few holdover players that will make an impact in the future. One of the Yankees’ more impressive performers during the 2022 season was starting pitcher Luis Severino, coming off three seasons of injury-riddled play.
Yardbarker
World Series Updates: Framber Valdez raises suspicion after changing equipment during Game 2
The Phillies and Astros are currently squaring off in a split series of the 2022 World Series. Now, I’m not talking about an average switch involving broken equipment or anything like that. However, after starting pitcher Framber Valdez’s interesting ritual/equipment change against Philly last night, many have quickly circulated if history were repeating itself.
Yardbarker
Insider: Yankees won't lose 'cash cow' Aaron Judge to free agency
Add The Athletic's Chris Kirschner to the list of people who believe the New York Yankees won't lose All-Star slugger Aaron Judge to free agency. "Money is not an issue for the Yankees," Kirschner explained for a piece published Friday. "Judge made the franchise richer this season with his home run chase — YES Network ratings were higher than they’ve been in over a decade, and the team drew 1 million more fans this season than in 2021. Not to mention all the Judge gear fans purchased.
Michael Kay claims 2004 Yankees furious at team in post-elimination Aaron Boone rant
If not for Aaron Boone’s knee injury in the 2003-04 offseason, the Yankees might never have ended up with Alex Rodriguez, and Alfonso Soriano could’ve been in the lineup for a critical ALCS showdown (and eventual collapse) against the Red Sox instead. If not for Aaron Boone’s incompetence...
Yardbarker
Yankees clearing over $80 million with players hitting free agency
The New York Yankees are gearing up for a busy free agency starting in just a few days, but they will have plenty of financial freedom given the contracts departing. General manager Brian Cashman knew he would have a bit more flexibility this off-season since owner Hal Steinbrenner was preparing for the imminent Aaron Judge contract extension. However, with the Yankees being knocked out of the postseason prematurely and Judge receiving boos despite a historic regular season, the chances of him staying in pinstripes are dwindling.
Yardbarker
Yankees losing 4 bullpen arms to free agency
The New York Yankees have an interesting situation developing in the bullpen. Having lost trade acquisition Scott Effross for the 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery a few weeks ago, they’re already down one of their more prominent arms. In addition, Michael King is also set to miss...
Yardbarker
The Cubs Are Making A Familiar Change On The Coaching Staff
The 2022 season was a disappointing one for the Chicago Cubs. After a disappointing finish in 2021, they looked to come back stronger in 2022 and return to their winning ways. In the end though, the season fell apart relatively quickly. The Cubs finished in third place in the NL...
Yardbarker
Odds revealed for Aaron Judge's next team if he leaves Yankees
Aaron Judge is a major free agent who is going to command a mega-contract this offseason. Will he be back with the New York Yankees, which is the only team he’s ever played for? Or will he leave for another team?. A rumor popped up on social media suggesting...
Yardbarker
Predicting the contracts for the top shortstop free agents
I have very creatively labeled the top four shortstop free agents the “Big 4.” All of them have been All-Stars, and they are all coming off tremendous seasons. Carlos Correa might reset the market for shortstops, and Trea Turner won’t be too far behind. Typically, that would mean the Braves would have no chance of signing them. However, with payroll rising and most of their young stars signed to long-term deals, this could finally be the year we see the Braves ink a superstar free agent to a mega-deal.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Offseason: The MLB World Reacts to the Nolan Arenado News
It's clear that Cardinals' nation is excited to keep Arenado for the long haul. The seven-time All-Star will not test free agency and will be a Cardinal through his age-36 season. The Dodgers have been linked to Arenado since 2020 and were ‘interested’ in trading for the nine-time gold glove...
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge Rumors: San Francisco Giants Are ‘No. 1 Choice’
When the New York Yankees 2022 season officially came to a close last week upon being eliminated by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, Aaron Judge rumors immediately began swirling as he’s due to become arguably the most sought-after players on the open market. The four-time...
Comments / 0