Post Register
Judge orders armed group away from Arizona ballot drop boxes
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered armed members of a group monitoring ballot drop boxes in Arizona to stay at least 250 feet away from the locations following complaints that people wearing masks and carrying guns were intimidating voters. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said...
Post Register
Man convicted of killing Colorado girl who vanished in 1984
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate was convicted Monday of kidnapping and killing a 12-year-old Colorado girl who went missing nearly 40 years ago. Jurors found Steve Pankey, 71, guilty of felony murder, second-degree kidnapping and false reporting in the disappearance and death of Jonelle...
Post Register
Idaho Secretary of States office working to find source of "Don't Vote" signs
Kelcie Moseley-Morris of Idaho Capital Sun is reporting the Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote.” The sign also displays a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor.
Post Register
Idaho cowgirl made — tack, chaps, hats and boots on display at TAM on Saturday
If you’ve been wondering what Idaho Western women gear makers and artists have been up to since their 2019 exhibition you can find out on Saturday at The Art Museum in Idaho Falls. Saturday’s event is the second exhibition the Idaho Cowgirl Congress has had at the museum but...
Post Register
Opinion: Idaho’s RINO stranglehold on our primary
Our state is in trouble because independents, libertarians and other voters aren’t allowed to vote in the primary because, in 2011, Republicans in charge forced voting to a straight ticket. They got upset years ago because Democrats crossed over and voted Republican to have a candidate they wanted to run against. Some Republicans, I know, refuse to vote saying, “They aren’t going to brand me." We’re in trouble because we don’t have a good representation of Idaho citizens, and we’re ending up with some undesirables.
Post Register
18,000 rainbow trout to be stocked in lakes and ponds across Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Many of Idaho’s lakes and ponds are soon going to be bolstered with Idaho Fish and Game stocking roughly 18,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout this November. All you need is a a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30,...
Post Register
Opinion: Impartiality missing at City Club presentation
The Thursday, Oct. 27 City Club presentation by candidate for attorney general Mr. Arkoosh at Bennion Center was very interesting and informative along with more proof that voting for Mr. Labrador would be a huge mistake for the state of Idaho and its citizens. Southeastern Idaho just got rid of...
Post Register
Opinion: Don’t reward unlawful conduct on bond vote
To ensure “transparent and ethical government,” a “public entity” in Idaho cannot use “public funds” to “advocate” for a “ballot measure.” I.C. 74-602 and 74-603(6). A “public entity” includes a “school district.” I.C. 74-603(6). This means neither District 91 nor its employees shall make or authorize an “expenditure” from “public funds” to “advocate” for a “ballot measure” I.C. 74-604(1). “Expenditure” means “payment,” “public funds” means “taxes” and a “ballot measure” includes a “bond measure” I.C. 74-603(2), (4) and (7).
Post Register
Storm track poised to return to Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — I’m happy to report that the weather is looking great for the little goblins on Halloween! We’ll see increasing clouds with just enough of a breeze to blow a few leaves around and temperatures will be in the 60’s by the time the kids go to Trick or Treat! Perfect timing. Highs in the 60’s is about 5 degrees above normal. We’ll call it the warm before the storm which arrives on Tuesday.
Post Register
There is a rain/snow chance in the morning
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The first snowfall of the season typically occurs around November 19th. But, we have seen snow as early as October 10th. By the same token, back in 1918, it didn’t snow for the first time in the valley until January of that year. Boise averages about 19” of snow per year but recently, we’ve seen as little as 11” of snow in the winter of 2016. The following year we more than made up for it with the Snowmageddon of 2017! It was the gift that kept on giving causing building collapses and many accidents. The record snow for Boise stands at 50” in the winter of 1916-1917. Many communities were buried in snow with no snow removal capability. It’s impossible to predict what kind of winter we’ll see in the Treasure Valley, but, the pattern is looking quite active starting this week.
Post Register
Adventure Weather arriving earlier than expected
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Chief Meteorologist Roland Steadham reports potential precipitation could affect the evening commute. A weather pattern that was expected to bring cooler temperatures and precipitation overnight is arriving in the valley ahead of schedule. Use caution on the commute home this evening as precipitation and dropping...
