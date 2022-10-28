ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Pierpont's laboratory preschool is great idea

Pierpont Community and Technical College’s new laboratory preschool at the Gaston Caperton Center in downtown Clarksburg is an example of what can occur when leaders embrace change, create vision and have the support to make it a reality. Faced with having to relocate its early childhood education program when...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Preston's Problems and Struggles helps those dealing with addiction

KINGWOOD — Preston’s Problems and Struggles (PPaS) is an online support group for anyone in active addiction, recovery or in crisis. It also offers support for family members and friends of those who are addicted or have been lost to addiction. The group came together last Friday to...
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

WVU Notebook: Tragedy touches the Mountaineer family

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown started his weekly press conference on Tuesday on an extremely sad note – Kim Gmiter, the mother of WVU offensive lineman James Gmiter, passed away suddenly on Sunday. “All Mountaineers will be thinking of James and his family...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Concerns expressed over cemetery

I am a citizen of Lewis County. And at the moment a very angry citizen, so I will get right to the point. There is a cemetery on Route 19 between Jane Lew and Weston that is being shamefully disrespected by the owners and management. Appeals have been made and complaints filed but to no avail.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Cemeteries are archives of local history

KINGWOOD — For some, the word “cemetery” conjures up visions of a full autumn moon, crumbling headstones, creaky rusted gates, owls, bats and ghosts. For Janice Cale Sisler, author of “In Remembrance: Tombstone Readings of Preston County, WV, Vol. I, II, and III,” cemeteries are archives.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Lewis County Community Calendar

EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some events in the area may be canceled. To view the entire Calendar of Events, please visit www.WestonDemocrat.com.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

DAR marks National Day of Service by helping Family Resource Network

In the month of October, the Trans-Allegheny Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution participates in the Lewis County Family Resource Network’s Diapers and Wipes Drive. Each year on or near October 11 and throughout October, DAR members celebrate the National DAR Day of...
WVNews

Harrison County Board of Education meets Tuesday

The Harrison County Board of Education met for two sessions on Tuesday. The regular session included several policy updates, which were previously out for a 30-day comment period. A memorandum of understanding to add an additional officer to the Bridgeport feeder area was moved to a future meeting to allow time for the board and the Bridgeport Police Department to clarify the payment plan.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Allman honored by Jane Lew Lions for service in volunteer fire department

The Jane Lew Lions Club recently held its District 29-J Governor’s Night, where District Gov. Grey Jones spoke to fellow Lions. Also at the meeting, Jane Lew resident Steve Allman was honored for his years of service in the Jane Lew Volunteer Fire Department. Lion Leonard Drake was honored with the Hero Award but could not attend the event.
WVNews

Children of all ages come out for Halloween events

Children of all ages took part in various Halloween events and activities held this past weekend in Lewis County, ending Monday, October 31, with county-wide Trick or Treat Night. Festivities began with Stonewall Resort’s Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat on Friday, October 28. Saturday was packed, featuring the 13th annual Mon...
WVNews

Board of ed compromises on fifth graders' report cards

KINGWOOD — Preston County fifth-graders’ report cards will look different due to a compromise reached by the Preston County Board of Education last week. The board has been debating a section of county school policy since September, when board member Lucas Tatham asked for a continued discussion on grading policy and the grading scale for fifth grade. Superintendent Brad Martin acknowledged then that there is “a disconnect between current practice as it relates to our current policy.”
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Losses highlight bigger issues at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Late Saturday afternoon, following a brave but losing effort against an undefeated team that was ranked No. 7 in the polls and first place in a Big 12 Conference whose reflection of this football season has been more that of a funhouse mirror than what reality in this conference is meant to be, West Virginia coach Neal Brown finally pulled back the curtain on his feelings for just a moment.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy