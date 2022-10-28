Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Pierpont's laboratory preschool is great idea
Pierpont Community and Technical College’s new laboratory preschool at the Gaston Caperton Center in downtown Clarksburg is an example of what can occur when leaders embrace change, create vision and have the support to make it a reality. Faced with having to relocate its early childhood education program when...
WVNews
Morgantown, West Virginia, City Council contributes to warming shelter staffing
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown City Council approved $38,041 in funding to cover half of the staffing costs at a warming shelter in Hazel’s House of Hope this winter. Since Janette Lewis, community impact director for the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties, sent a...
WVNews
Preston's Problems and Struggles helps those dealing with addiction
KINGWOOD — Preston’s Problems and Struggles (PPaS) is an online support group for anyone in active addiction, recovery or in crisis. It also offers support for family members and friends of those who are addicted or have been lost to addiction. The group came together last Friday to...
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education hears from middle school principals, updates several policies Tuesday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education met Tuesday evening for two sessions, the first of which involved more discussion about the concerns of school administrators. Middle school principals attended to report on observations they’ve made in their schools this year, as well as test...
WVNews
Clarksburg (West Virginia) City Council to discuss abandonments, city manager position Thursday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council will meet for a regular session on Thursday, which will include the discussion of the city manager position. Discussion this week comes after a fresh set of interviews that started on Oct. 13 for the position.
WVNews
WVU Notebook: Tragedy touches the Mountaineer family
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown started his weekly press conference on Tuesday on an extremely sad note – Kim Gmiter, the mother of WVU offensive lineman James Gmiter, passed away suddenly on Sunday. “All Mountaineers will be thinking of James and his family...
WVNews
U.S. Navy veteran to speak at church breakfast in Bridgeport (West Virginia) before Veterans Day
News) — Retired U.S. Navy Commander Tim Morgan will be the keynote speaker in front of his fellow military veterans at a Bridgeport United Methodist Church breakfast this weekend. The breakfast, coordinated by the church’s United Methodist Men, will invite church members who served in all military branches to...
WVNews
Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital Hosting American Red Cross Blood Drive November 28
WESTON, WV (November 1, 2022) - Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in collaboration with the American Red Cross and the Lewis County Emergency Squad, will be conducting a Blood Drive on November 28 at Lewis County EMS on West Second Street from 1 – 6 PM. Donors are...
WVNews
Concerns expressed over cemetery
I am a citizen of Lewis County. And at the moment a very angry citizen, so I will get right to the point. There is a cemetery on Route 19 between Jane Lew and Weston that is being shamefully disrespected by the owners and management. Appeals have been made and complaints filed but to no avail.
WVNews
Cemeteries are archives of local history
KINGWOOD — For some, the word “cemetery” conjures up visions of a full autumn moon, crumbling headstones, creaky rusted gates, owls, bats and ghosts. For Janice Cale Sisler, author of “In Remembrance: Tombstone Readings of Preston County, WV, Vol. I, II, and III,” cemeteries are archives.
WVNews
Lewis County Community Calendar
EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some events in the area may be canceled. To view the entire Calendar of Events, please visit www.WestonDemocrat.com.
WVNews
DAR marks National Day of Service by helping Family Resource Network
In the month of October, the Trans-Allegheny Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution participates in the Lewis County Family Resource Network’s Diapers and Wipes Drive. Each year on or near October 11 and throughout October, DAR members celebrate the National DAR Day of...
WVNews
Tribe of champions: Bridgeport wins sectional crown, advances to regionals
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) – The University Hawks weren’t going away easily. Having fought off two set points in the opening frame of their Class AAA Region I, Section 2 championship match at UHS, the Hawks were battling to tie the score at 24 coming out of a timeout.
WVNews
Harrison County Board of Education meets Tuesday
The Harrison County Board of Education met for two sessions on Tuesday. The regular session included several policy updates, which were previously out for a 30-day comment period. A memorandum of understanding to add an additional officer to the Bridgeport feeder area was moved to a future meeting to allow time for the board and the Bridgeport Police Department to clarify the payment plan.
WVNews
Allman honored by Jane Lew Lions for service in volunteer fire department
The Jane Lew Lions Club recently held its District 29-J Governor’s Night, where District Gov. Grey Jones spoke to fellow Lions. Also at the meeting, Jane Lew resident Steve Allman was honored for his years of service in the Jane Lew Volunteer Fire Department. Lion Leonard Drake was honored with the Hero Award but could not attend the event.
WVNews
Children of all ages come out for Halloween events
Children of all ages took part in various Halloween events and activities held this past weekend in Lewis County, ending Monday, October 31, with county-wide Trick or Treat Night. Festivities began with Stonewall Resort’s Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat on Friday, October 28. Saturday was packed, featuring the 13th annual Mon...
WVNews
Bridgeport sweeps Preston in sectional semis
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Midway through the first set, the Bridgeport Indians and the Preston Knights found themselves tied at 14-14. It was all Bridgeport from there.
WVNews
Lewis Commission approves Dan Hill Construction for E-911 Center construction
Lewis County commissioners approved Dan Hill Construction for the construction of the new Lewis/Gilmer E-911 Center that will be located on U.S. 19 North between Jane Lew and Weston. Only two bids were submitted for the project, one from Dan Hill and the other from Veritas. Dan Hill is located...
WVNews
Board of ed compromises on fifth graders' report cards
KINGWOOD — Preston County fifth-graders’ report cards will look different due to a compromise reached by the Preston County Board of Education last week. The board has been debating a section of county school policy since September, when board member Lucas Tatham asked for a continued discussion on grading policy and the grading scale for fifth grade. Superintendent Brad Martin acknowledged then that there is “a disconnect between current practice as it relates to our current policy.”
WVNews
Losses highlight bigger issues at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Late Saturday afternoon, following a brave but losing effort against an undefeated team that was ranked No. 7 in the polls and first place in a Big 12 Conference whose reflection of this football season has been more that of a funhouse mirror than what reality in this conference is meant to be, West Virginia coach Neal Brown finally pulled back the curtain on his feelings for just a moment.
Comments / 0