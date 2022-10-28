ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Barker Fawns Over His Wife Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Angel Feet’ in Bathtub Pics

By Sierra Porter
 4 days ago

Love is in the air between Kourtney Kardashian and her Blink-182 drummer husband, Travis Barker. Barker recently took to Instagram on Thursday (Oct. 27) to dote over his wife as she appeared to sit nude in bathtub photos.

In the first photo, Kardashian appears to pose with Barker Wellness body oil. In the second photo, the reality star sits in a bathtub engulfed by bubbles, showcasing her legs and feet. In the third flick, Kardashian only shows off her legs and feet with Barker Wellness bath flakes visible.

“My wife @kourtneykardash has angel feet,” Barker captioned the post before adding a shout out to their own personal brand, Barker Wellness, a vegan wellness company. The post garnered over 250,000 likes from Barker’s followers.

“My obsession with taking baths, wellness, and taking care of my body has led me to this collaboration — and I could not be happier with how the products turned out,” Kardashian said of their joint wellness brand in a press release. “Kourtney and I live and love health and wellness,” Barker added. “Creating products we love and need to help with recovery and wellness is fun to share with the world.”

Barker and Kardashian’s relationship dates back to Valentine’s Day in 2021. The pair then got engaged in October, with the two having a “practice” wedding with Barker in Las Vegas.

Sources confirmed to Billboard at the time that the Vegas ceremony was all for fun and a photo op for the couple. The duo officially tied the knot in mid-May during a small ceremony in Santa Barbara, Calif. “Till death do us part,” the two captioned photos from the celebration.

Then on May 22, Kardashian and Barker said “I do” yet again during a luxury ceremony in Portofino, Italy surrounded by close family and friends. “Happily ever after,” Kardashian and Barker captioned photos on Instagram of them kissing at the altar. (Photos of Kardashian and Barker from their luxurious Italian wedding ceremony are on their Instagram accounts here and here. )

See Barker fawn over his wife’s bathtub photos in the Instagram post below.

Billboard

Here’s What Jennifer Coolidge Thinks of Ariana Grande Dressing Up as Her ‘Best In Show’ Character for Halloween

Jennifer Coolidge definitely thought Ariana Grande‘s Halloween costume was the best in show this year. After the pop star revealed on Instagram Friday (Oct. 28) that she had dressed up as the Emmy winner’s character from the 2000 mockumentary comedy Best in Show — and even recreated some of the movie’s scenes with former Victorious costar Liz Gillies — Coolidge took a moment to share her approval. “This is f—–g great,” commented the actress, who previously made a cameo in Grande’s 2018 “Thank U, Next” music video. “I was gonna go as the young boy’s pet weasel from The Watcher, but...
Billboard

Cardi B Delivers a ‘Mugler Inspired’ Marge Simpson for Halloween

Cardi B was Simpsons chic this Halloween when she stepped out dressed as the fictional family’s matriarch, Marge Simpson. In a series of photos posted to Instagram on Monday (Oct. 31), the rapper is seen as a sexier version of the animated character, painted yellow with sky high blue hair, rocking a skin-tight green body suit and red stilettos. See the post here. In a follow-up photo carousel, Cardi shared her “Mugler inspired” version of Marge, in which she’s seen in the same yellow paint and blue hair, this time wearing a Mugler gown with a cutout on the butt. However, Cardi B...
Billboard

Billie Eilish Shares First Couple Pic With Jesse Rutherford

Instagram official! Billie Eilish took to social media on Tuesday (Nov. 1) to share her first photo as a couple with rumored love Jesse Rutherford amid her Halloween celebrations. The pop star tucked a snapshot with the lead singer of The Neighborhood at the end of a spooky slideshow captioned “life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy…happy halloween” with a clown emoji followed by a jack-o-lantern and happy face surrounded by hearts. In the snap, Eilish is dressed as a baby with her blonde hair framing her face in ringlets, while Rutherford transformed himself into an elderly man, possibly making reference to the pair’s 11-year...
Billboard

Frankie Jonas and Girlfriend Own Halloween By Recreating Brother Joe Jonas’ Taylor Swift-Era Vibe

It’s early, but Frankie Jonas is definitely in the running for funniest, most self-referential Halloween costume. The youngest Jonas brother, 22, for sure won the weekend by cooking up a perfect sibling troll when he and girlfriend Anna Olson dressed up as elder brother Joe Jonas and his ex, Taylor Swift. Related Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are 'Sending Joy and Light' for Baby Malti's First Diwali 10/31/2022 One picture was worth a million laughs over the weekend when Frankie posted a pic of the pair recreating a scene from the former couple performing the Swift song “Should Have Said No” from the 2008...
GEORGIA STATE
Billboard

Lizzo Is All About the WAP — ‘Wet A– Piggy’ — In Her Miss Piggy Halloween Costume

Excuse moi? Lizzo unveiled her epic Halloween costume as Miss Piggy via social media on Monday (Oct. 31). “HAPPY HALLOWEEN from this W. A. P.iggy,” she captioned the first of several posts on Instagram, referencing Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit from 2020. In the accompanying video, the singer added her own ad libs over the track in her imitation of The Muppets icon’s unforgettable voice. Related Lizzo's Marge Simpson Halloween Costume Was Frighteningly Hilarious 10/31/2022 For the second photo, Lizzo re-created one of Miss Piggy’s rather scandalous editorial spreads — which was itself a re-creation of a famous...
Billboard

Cardi B Wants a Third Kid: ‘I Can’t Wait’

Cardi B and Offset have two kids together, and Cardi seems to be planning for a third. Already a mom to 4-year-old Kulture and 1-year-old Wave, she mused over adding another baby to the family on Twitter Sunday (Oct. 30). Cardi shared three new photos of baby Wave with fans this weekend, gushing, “My son so fire.” “I can’t wait to get business finish and have my third,” the rapper revealed in her tweet. Fans left supportive messages in the comments, though some suggested that they’d really love to hear a new album before the Invasion of Privacy hitmaker focuses on expanding her family....
Billboard

Diddy Absolutely Nails Heath Ledger’s Joker For Halloween

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs went super-method for his Halloween costume over the weekend. The hip-hop impresario slipped into a frighteningly accurate version of Heath Ledger’s Oscar-winning portrayal of the Joker from the Dark Knight series, swooning around town in his purple suit with green vest, green hair, white face paint and the character’s bloody Glasgow Smile. Related Lizzo's Marge Simpson Halloween Costume Was Frighteningly Hilarious 10/31/2022 In classic Diddy fashion, he chronicled his transformation in a video in which he sat in a chair getting his look together and wished everyone a happy, safe Halloween followed by one in which he laughs maniacally in...
Billboard

Lizzo’s Marge Simpson Halloween Costume Was Frighteningly Hilarious

Citizens of Springfield watch out! Lizzo moved into town over the weekend with a killer Halloween costume that paid homage to the the cartoon town’s legendary matriarch: Marge Simpson. In what is destined to be an all-time classic get-up, the “Better in Color” singer covered her whole body in yellow makeup and slipped on Marge’s signature towering blue hair for a look that was hilariously terrifying. Related Frankie Jonas and Girlfriend Crush Halloween By Recreating Brother Joe Jonas' Taylor Swift-Era Vibe 10/31/2022 “I AM HIM — HIMMY NEUTRON — MARGE HIMPSON,” the rapper captioned a series of pics in which she posed as Marge,...
Billboard

Hello? Turns Out We’ve Been Pronouncing Adele’s Name Wrong This Whole Time

Adele took a moment time during a recent Q&A with fans celebrating her luxurious “I Drink Wine” video to praise one questioner who did something hardly anyone has done during the singer’s entire career: pronounce her name right. After screening the visual for a packed house, the star generously took questions for nearly an hour, including one that included the nomenclature revelation. Related Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Get Expert Miming Help From Lip Sync Legend in 'Spirited' Promo 11/02/2022 When Annie from London beamed in for a long-distance video question — with a full glass of rosé in hand, naturally — she had...
Billboard

Harry Styles Is Danny Zuko, Sings ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ at Halloween Concert

Harry Styles fans have got chills, and they’re multiplying, ’cause for his Monday night (Oct. 31) Harryween concert in Los Angeles, the 28-year-old pop star dressed up as Danny Zuko from Grease and performed a heart-stopping cover of “Hopelessly Devoted to You.” Taking the stage at the Kia Forum, where he’s currently stationed until Nov. 15 for a 15-night residency, Styles sang tracks from his May-released album Harry’s House while dressed in black jeans, a leather jacket and a studded tank top with the word “Harryween” emblazoned on the back in glittery red lettering. He even had his hair styled into...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

M.I.A. Posted a ‘Scary’ Halloween Picture With Conservative Commentator Candace Owens

M.I.A. didn’t dress up over the weekend, but on Sunday afternoon (Oct. 30) the “Paper Planes” rapper posted what she said was a “scary picture for Halloween” in which she casually posed with controversial conservative commentator Candace Owens. Related Kanye West Offers to Buy Right-Wing Social Media Platform Parler 10/31/2022 “#FreeSpeech,” M.I.A. captioned the post — which Owens re-posted — in which she stands with a neutral look next to a smiling Owens. The outspoken conservative talker’s name was in headlines earlier this month when she appeared at Kanye West’s Paris Fashion Week show modeling one of Ye’s provocative “White Lives Matter” t-shirts. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Billboard

Hip-Hop World Mourns Death of Migos‘ Takeoff: ’This Is Beyond Sad’

The shocking death of Migos‘ Takeoff, 28, early Tuesday morning (Nov. 1) has elicited a flood of response from the hip-hop community. The youngest member of the rap trio was shot and killed at a Houston-area bowling alley according to the Houston Police Department. Related Takeoff of Migos Dead at 28 After Shooting in Houston 11/01/2022 A Houston PD spokesperson said the rapper (born Kirshnik Khari Ball) — who was one third of the Migos trio alongside his uncle, Quavo, and cousin, Offset — was at a private party at a bowling alley in downtown Houston with Quavo around 2:35 a.m. when investigators say...
HOUSTON, TX
Billboard

How a 95-Year-Old Grandmother Nabbed a Latin Grammy Best New Artist Nomination

What began as a grandson’s personal mission to preserve his Nana’s unpublished musical legacy turned into a passion project that led to an album, a documentary, a role in a Hollywood movie, and ultimately, a Latin Grammy nomination for best new artist. At 95, Angela Alvarez is fulfilling a lifelong dream that began in her native Cuba, where she learned to sing and play the piano early on, and later took on the guitar and started writing her own songs. “I loved music very much,” Alvarez tells Billboard Español in a video-call from her home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana — where the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Billboard

Taylor Swift Makes History as First Artist With Entire Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100, Led by ‘Anti-Hero’ at No. 1

Taylor Swift scores one of the most historic weeks in the 64-year history of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, as she becomes the first artist to claim the survey’s entire top 10 in a single frame. Swift surpasses Drake, who logged nine of the Hot 100’s top 10 for a week in September 2021. Leading the way for Swift on the Hot 100, “Anti-Hero” launches at No. 1, marking her ninth career leader. All 10 songs in the Hot 100’s top tier are from Swift’s new LP Midnights, which, released Oct. 21 on Republic Records, blasts in at No. 1 on the...
Billboard

Mariah Carey Gets the Christmas Spirit Flowing In New Clip: ‘It’s Time’

Halloween is officially done, now it’s time for the Queen of Christmas to shine. As the calendar flipped to Nov. 1, Mariah Carey let us know what time it is with a seasonal social post. The clip opens in black and white with Carey on a stationary bike, dressed as a witch and surrounded by jack o’lanterns and CG bats. Then, with a sucker punch of color, we’re thrust into Mariah’s winter wonderland. “It’s time,” she squeals. And, of course, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” rings out. Carey is the undisputed Queen of Christmas, with her 1994 holiday original topping the...
Billboard

Kanye West Rejected by Skechers in Hilarious ‘Saturday Night Live’ Ad Spoof: Watch

Kanye West‘s unwanted visit to the Skechers headquarters got the Saturday Night Live treatment on Oct. 29. Related Jack Harlow Brings Disco Vibes to 'SNL' With Performances of 'Lil Secret' & 'First Class': Watch 10/30/2022 In the hilarious three-minute spoof, titled “Skechers Commercial,” executives and store managers from the shoe company take a hard stance against the rapper and fashion mogul’s recent anti-Semitic comments, while also revealing a hint of flattery that West — who now goes by Ye — even approached the brand. “Like the rest of the country, we were appalled by Kanye’s horrific comments, and we vowed to never work with him...
Billboard

Jin Reveals That His Tour Essentials Include Some Angelic BTS Merch

Jin swung by the GQ offices to share the 10 things he can’t live without — including a BTS pajama set. Showing off the “Good Day”-themed PJs, the K-pop star explained that the few possessions he requires when BTS hits the road are always the same: his computer, keyboard, mouse and the pajamas emblazoned with little cartoon angels, which he designed himself. Related Fans Choose BTS Member Jin's 'The Astronaut' as This Week's Favorite New Music 11/01/2022 “When I planned to design pajamas, I just saw blue somewhere,” he said in Korean. “Or I saw something related to angels…I could’ve had a dream about angels,...
Billboard

Halsey, Ryan Tedder and Zara Larsson Celebrate Taylor Swift’s Hot 100 Record: ‘That’s a First’

Taylor Swift set a historic record on the Hot 100 this week (chart dated Nov. 5) by dominating all ten slots of the top 10, and fellow artists like Halsey, Ryan Tedder and Zara Larsson have all been celebrating her record-breaking accomplishment. Related How to Buy Tickets to Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour 11/01/2022 “That’s a first,” the OneRepublic frontman wrote on his Instagram Story above the Billboard chart filled with Swift’s Midnights songs while Larsson wrote, “This is insaaaaane” with a fire emoji. Meanwhile, Halsey wrote “And that’s how ya do it @taylorswift long live taykarma” of her pal, who enlisted her to...
Billboard

See Metallica’s James Hetfield as ‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson for Halloween

Never change, James Hetfield. This Halloween, the Metallica frontman paid tribute to Stranger Things by dressing up as fan-favorite character Eddie Munson, whose performance of “Master of Puppets” in a season four episode sparked a renaissance for the band’s song earlier this year. Hetfield debuted his 1980s-inspired outfit in an Instagram photo posted to Metallica’s official account, just a couple hours after Halloween ended. In the photo, the singer-guitarist does one of Eddie’s signature poses — two rock n’ roll hand-horns signs held to the top of his head, tongue sticking out — while dressed in a denim jacket, shaggy hair...
Billboard

Kanye West Posts Graphic Emmett Till Photo, Responds to Donda Academy Closure

Kanye West took to Instagram on Sunday (Oct. 30) to respond to news that his Christian K-12 private school Donda Academy was closed following recent controversy surrounding the rapper. Ye shared a graphic photo of Emmett Till, who was tortured and lynched at just 14 years old after being accused of offending a white woman in 1955. He also posted a series of photos of Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, who wrote in an op-ed for the Financial Times last week that West’s business partners, including companies that profit off his music — such as Apple, Spotify, Adidas and his touring partners —...
Billboard

