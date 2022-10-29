College football teams on upset alert for Week 9

We're already nine weeks into the 2022 college football season and we've seen plenty of notable upsets along the way, with more likely to come.

Saturday brings us several intriguing matchups, including three featuring head-to-head games between teams in the top 25 rankings.

Ohio State goes on the road to Penn State in a clash of Big Ten East division contenders, Big 12 rivals Oklahoma State and Kansas State face off, and there's a major battle in the SEC as conference hopeful Tennessee hosts rival Kentucky on Rocky Top.

Which favorites could be on the chopping block this weekend? Here's your look at the teams on upset watch as we approach the Week 9 slate.

College football upset alert for Week 9

No. 17 Illinois vs. Nebraska (+7.5). Suddenly the favorite in the Big Ten West race, Illinois has the power to grind opponents down with a gifted rushing attack led by Chase Brown, college football's No. 1 back in total production. That allows the team to control time of possession, but the Cornhuskers have been taking a more aggressive approach since the coaching change and could get on the board quickly and build an early lead.

No. 16 Syracuse vs. Notre Dame (+2.5). The Irish have been inconsistent in Marcus Freeman's first season, but this game could follow their blueprint in a win over a then-ranked BYU, playing more consistent offense with a confident ground game and efficient passing.

No. 3 Tennessee vs. Kentucky (+12). Big Orange has proved it belongs in the CFP conversation with a win over Alabama and college football's No. 1 total offense. But the Wildcats pose a legitimate threat throwing and running the ball and play physical at the line of scrimmage. Their two losses are by a combined 10 points and Will Levis should be able to find room against the Vols' 130th ranked secondary.

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 13 Penn State (+15). Iowa showed the world how to slow down the Buckeyes' offense last week with a strong defensive performance, at least in the first half of that game. But the Hawkeyes couldn't take full advantage because of their comically awful offense, a weakness Penn State doesn't have. Sean Clifford can put the ball deep with a group of agile receivers and is complemented by a competent rushing attack, plus this secondary has the athleticism to test OSU's deep threats.

Miami vs. Virginia (+2.5). The Hurricanes look completely out of sorts and are coming off an eight turnover loss to Duke and own another L to Middle Tennessee State. The Cavaliers are a shadow of their offense from last season but still could have the edge at the skill positions, plus home field advantage.

No. 22 Kansas State vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State (+1.5). K-State can run the ball on anybody, provided quarterback Adrian Martinez is healthy enough to help Deuce Vaughn out in that phase. It appears he will be, but the Cowboys still should dominate defensively near the line and are playing efficiently at quarterback. Plus, OSU is 2-0 ATS as an underdog on the road.

No. 15 Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M (+1.5). Who knows what the Aggies will look like this week after a string of losses and now some suspended players. But the Rebels were exposed by LSU last week as being unable to fully develop its passing game behind this line when it can't sell the play-action.

