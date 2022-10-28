ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Raising Oklahoma: Halloween Safety Tips

Before you hit the streets with the kiddos for Halloween it's important to have a plan in place. 4-H Member Hailey Haxton and OSU County Extension Service Educator Emily Taylor joined us to talk about Halloween Safety. They share a great acronym to help you be safe tonight and also share what the 4-H Safety Project is all about.
Early voting for midterm elections begins in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Early voting for the November midterm election begins Wednesday in Oklahoma, one day earlier than normal, and lasts through Saturday. It's a great option for people who can't make it to the polls on Tuesday or for those who might not want to deal with Election Day crowds.
More than 200 new laws take effect in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Over 200 new laws took effect Tuesday in Oklahoma ranging from catalytic converter thefts to cracking down on robocalls. One new law gives renters more power by allowing them to make essential home repairs without having to foot the bill. House Bill 3409 modified the Oklahoma Residential Landlord and Tenant Act. It now states tenants can deduct the repair costs from their rent for up to one month's total rent.
Oklahoma's 988 Mental Health Lifeline ranks in top 10 across nation

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Just three months following the launch of Oklahoma's 988 Mental Health Lifeline in mid-July this year, the call center reports it is seeing high levels of response and assistance. According to the call center's dashboard, the state currently operates at a 99.9% answer rate with...
OESC names Trae Rahill as new Executive Director

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Board of Commissioners has named Trae Rahill, who has served as OESC Chief of Staff, as the new Executive Director of the agency. “We believe that Trae Rahill is the right person for the next chapter of the Oklahoma Employment Security...
Poll: Oklahoma Governor race tightens, Hofmeister maintains narrow lead

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New data on Oklahoma's race for Governor shows a tightening contest between incumbent Republican Kevin Stitt and Democrat State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. Oklahoma-based Ascend Action released its latest numbers to FOX 25 on Monday, showing Hofmeister maintaining a lead over Stitt, however the gap is...
Oklahomans gather at get out the vote rally in OKC ahead of election

Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Hundreds of Oklahomans gathered Sunday at a rally in support of Kendra Horn, Joy Hofmeister, Jena Nelson, Joshua Harris-Till, and Vicki Behenna. There are less than two weeks until Election Day, and Oklahomans are learning about the candidates before they head to the polls...
Oklahomans participate in National Prescription Take Back Day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Saturday was National Prescription Take Back Day, and Oklahomans across the state gathered to safely dispose of unneeded medications. Throwing away or flushing unused medications is not the proper way to dispose of them. "Tossing our unused or expired prescription medications, we know that can...
Man claims $2M Powerball prize from Oklahoma Lottery

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE:. The Oklahoma Lottery said a man named Ronald, an Oklahoma City resident, claimed the $2M prize on Tueday morning. The ticket was bought at Homeland located at 7001 NW 122nd Street. The Oklahoma Lottery said that Ronald discovered he had a winning ticket while...
State Election Board releases voter registration statistics

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The State Election Board released voter registration numbers on Wednesday. According to election officials, 2.3 million Oklahomans are registered to vote ahead of the November 8 General Election. That represents a net increase of more than 77,000 registered voters since January 15 and a net increase of more than 175,000 registered voters since November 1, 2018.
Poll: Republicans leading Oklahoma Senate races, State Superintendent a toss up

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — One week out from the Midterm elections, and we're getting new polling data on some key races in Oklahoma. The latest numbers from Oklahoma-based Ascend Action show the closely-watched State Superintendent of Public Education race could come down to the wire. New data released to FOX 25 on October 31 shows Republican Ryan Walters with a narrow one-point lead over Democrat Jena Nelson, 42-41. Around 17% of voters remain undecided in the race.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis endorses Kevin Stitt's bid for re-election

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Gov. Kevin Stitt has picked up an endorsement from his Florida counterpart. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday that he is endorsing Stitt in his bid for re-election. “Governor Kevin Stitt has been a fierce fighter against the radical left, protecting and promoting our...
Oklahoma AG O'Connor files enforcement actions against two alleged illegal robocallers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Attorney General John O'Connor announced he is filing enforcement actions against two companies who are allegedly routing illegal robocalls. AG O'Connor and the National Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force has filed for a court order compelling the production of information from two voice service providers over their alleged involvement in illegal robocalls.
