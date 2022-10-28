Read full article on original website
Oklahoma doctors say the abortion ban has endangered the lives of their patients
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma doctors are speaking out in the aftermath of the strictest abortion ban in the country. Once SCOTUS overturned Roe v. Wade, a trigger law went into affect in Oklahoma. One of the bills passed during the 2022 regular legislative session recently took affect,...
Raising Oklahoma: Halloween Safety Tips
Before you hit the streets with the kiddos for Halloween it's important to have a plan in place. 4-H Member Hailey Haxton and OSU County Extension Service Educator Emily Taylor joined us to talk about Halloween Safety. They share a great acronym to help you be safe tonight and also share what the 4-H Safety Project is all about.
Tulsa surgeon performs Oklahoma's first procedure with new artificial disc replacement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There is a new option for people suffering from chronic neck and back pain. Dr. Kris Parchuri says he has performed hundreds of spinal disc replacement surgeries in Green Country. Now, he's the first in Oklahoma to use a new procedure with a new device.
Oklahoma Transit Association debuts mobile classroom focused on safety
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Transit Association debuted a mobile classroom focused on passenger safety. Fox 25's Victor Park tells us how will this bus will affect communities across the state. Watch his report at the top of the page.
Early voting for midterm elections begins in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Early voting for the November midterm election begins Wednesday in Oklahoma, one day earlier than normal, and lasts through Saturday. It's a great option for people who can't make it to the polls on Tuesday or for those who might not want to deal with Election Day crowds.
More than 200 new laws take effect in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Over 200 new laws took effect Tuesday in Oklahoma ranging from catalytic converter thefts to cracking down on robocalls. One new law gives renters more power by allowing them to make essential home repairs without having to foot the bill. House Bill 3409 modified the Oklahoma Residential Landlord and Tenant Act. It now states tenants can deduct the repair costs from their rent for up to one month's total rent.
FOX 25, Kroger Delivery, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma teaming up to feed hungry families
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — FOX 25, Kroger Delivery, and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma are teaming up to help feed hungry families this holiday season. The Kroger Delivery and FOX25 Food Drive kicks off on November 1 and ends on November 25. Kroger now delivers groceries to the...
Oklahoma's 988 Mental Health Lifeline ranks in top 10 across nation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Just three months following the launch of Oklahoma's 988 Mental Health Lifeline in mid-July this year, the call center reports it is seeing high levels of response and assistance. According to the call center's dashboard, the state currently operates at a 99.9% answer rate with...
OESC names Trae Rahill as new Executive Director
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Board of Commissioners has named Trae Rahill, who has served as OESC Chief of Staff, as the new Executive Director of the agency. “We believe that Trae Rahill is the right person for the next chapter of the Oklahoma Employment Security...
Poll: Oklahoma Governor race tightens, Hofmeister maintains narrow lead
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New data on Oklahoma's race for Governor shows a tightening contest between incumbent Republican Kevin Stitt and Democrat State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. Oklahoma-based Ascend Action released its latest numbers to FOX 25 on Monday, showing Hofmeister maintaining a lead over Stitt, however the gap is...
Oklahomans gather at get out the vote rally in OKC ahead of election
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Hundreds of Oklahomans gathered Sunday at a rally in support of Kendra Horn, Joy Hofmeister, Jena Nelson, Joshua Harris-Till, and Vicki Behenna. There are less than two weeks until Election Day, and Oklahomans are learning about the candidates before they head to the polls...
'They need relief': State leaders aware of price gouging during 2021 winter storm
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma group released information on Tuesday that they say shows state leaders were aware of price gouging during the 2021 winter storm. The February storm was devastating to many states in the region last year, and within the months following, lawmakers passed two bills to pay for the record high gas prices.
Oklahomans participate in National Prescription Take Back Day
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Saturday was National Prescription Take Back Day, and Oklahomans across the state gathered to safely dispose of unneeded medications. Throwing away or flushing unused medications is not the proper way to dispose of them. "Tossing our unused or expired prescription medications, we know that can...
Man claims $2M Powerball prize from Oklahoma Lottery
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE:. The Oklahoma Lottery said a man named Ronald, an Oklahoma City resident, claimed the $2M prize on Tueday morning. The ticket was bought at Homeland located at 7001 NW 122nd Street. The Oklahoma Lottery said that Ronald discovered he had a winning ticket while...
State Election Board releases voter registration statistics
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The State Election Board released voter registration numbers on Wednesday. According to election officials, 2.3 million Oklahomans are registered to vote ahead of the November 8 General Election. That represents a net increase of more than 77,000 registered voters since January 15 and a net increase of more than 175,000 registered voters since November 1, 2018.
Poll: Republicans leading Oklahoma Senate races, State Superintendent a toss up
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — One week out from the Midterm elections, and we're getting new polling data on some key races in Oklahoma. The latest numbers from Oklahoma-based Ascend Action show the closely-watched State Superintendent of Public Education race could come down to the wire. New data released to FOX 25 on October 31 shows Republican Ryan Walters with a narrow one-point lead over Democrat Jena Nelson, 42-41. Around 17% of voters remain undecided in the race.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis endorses Kevin Stitt's bid for re-election
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Gov. Kevin Stitt has picked up an endorsement from his Florida counterpart. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday that he is endorsing Stitt in his bid for re-election. “Governor Kevin Stitt has been a fierce fighter against the radical left, protecting and promoting our...
New audit says State owes Swadley's $1.1 million in unpaid invoices
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An independent audit was filed last week in the Swadley's Foggy Bottom scandal. The audit shows the state allegedly owes Swadley's more than one million dollars in unpaid invoices. This 16 page audit was filled on Wednesday of last week with the Attorney General's office,...
Oklahoma AG O'Connor files enforcement actions against two alleged illegal robocallers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Attorney General John O'Connor announced he is filing enforcement actions against two companies who are allegedly routing illegal robocalls. AG O'Connor and the National Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force has filed for a court order compelling the production of information from two voice service providers over their alleged involvement in illegal robocalls.
Man arrested in attempted kidnapping: 'Just drive or I'll shoot you in the head'
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KATU) — Sheriff's deputies arrested the suspect in an attempted kidnapping in Southwest Washington state Saturday evening. Police have named the suspect as David Ryel. The incident happened around 5:50 p.m. An elderly woman called 911 to report that a homeless man, Ryel, had gotten into the...
