Jack White, who was instrumental in bringing Loretta Lynn’s name back into the public eye nearly two decades ago, has been announced as an addition to the all-star tribute concert taking place tonight at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House and airing live on CMT. White (picture above at rehearsal for the special) produced Lynn’s “Van Lear Rose” comeback album in 2003 and sang “Portland, Oregon” with her as a duet on the record. It hasn’t been revealed what song White will perform at tonight’s tribute show, although Lynn’s “Rated X” would be a possibility, since the White Stripes famously covered that...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO