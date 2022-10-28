Read full article on original website
Rock N' Roll Pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis Has Died at Age 87
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Jerry Lee Lewis, a pioneer of rock n' roll with hits such as "Great Balls of Fire," has died at age 87, his publicist said on Friday. Lewis passed away at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, with his wife, Judith, by his side, a statement from his publicist said.
Alan Jackson to Perform at CMT’s Loretta Lynn Tribute: See Full Lineup
Alan Jackson added his name to the extraordinary list of performers set to take the… The post Alan Jackson to Perform at CMT’s Loretta Lynn Tribute: See Full Lineup appeared first on Outsider.
See Where Your Favorite Country Singers Live! A Peek into the Homes of Garth Brooks and More
Country Singers’ Houses: Photos Inside of Stars’ HomesSome of the biggest stars on the country music scene have taken their earnings and purchased their dream homes! Garth Brooks, Martina McBride, Miranda Lambert and more of your favorite singers have shown off their incredible estates. Garth and his wife,...
Musician Cormac Roth, son of 'Marvel' actor Tim Roth, dead at 25
British actor Tim Roth shared that his son Cormac died on Sunday, Oct. 16 after a battle with cancer.
Some of Willie Nelson’s Kids Followed In His Footsteps: Meet the Country Icon’s 8 Adult Children
Country superstar Willie Nelson’s career has spanned nearly seven decades and produced iconic songs such as “On The Road Again,” “Always On My Mind” and “Blue Eyes Crying In the Rain.” The Texas native is not the only musician in the family, however. A few of his eight children have followed in their famous father’s footsteps.
Popculture
'The Masked Singer': Beetle Is an Iconic TV Host
The Masked Singer Season 8 is back on track this week, with no baseball interruptions. This week's episode saw two more unmaskings and another early favorite for the championship. One of the unmasked characters was Beetle, played by an iconic television host who is still a household name. Continue on if you're stumped and don't want to play along at home. (You can still tune in live via FuboTV or another live service.) Spoilers ahead!
‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ Movie Musical Sets NBC Premiere Date
Here’s Dolly! NBC’s “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” will air on the network at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Dec. 1. The revered artist and 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee stars as herself in the modern-day movie musical about the making of a live TV special.
The Judds’ Love is Alive Final Concert Set to Be Televised
The Judds’ 1991 Farewell Tour marked not only a special moment in the lives and careers of Naomi and Wynonna Judd, but also a special moment in country music history. Parting ways due to mother Naomi’s retirement, The Judds said their goodbyes as a twosome with a final tour that came to a close at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Airing in living rooms everywhere, the television special depicted a heartfelt send-off of the mother-daughter duo who launched their careers together in 1983.
Masked Singer fans bleat they've 'cracked' The Lambs on harmonies alone
'You can't disguise the best harmonies of the 1990s!' Here's which famous group fans think are behind The Lambs on Masked Singer
Jack White Added to Tonight’s Loretta Lynn Tribute on CMT, Joining Brandi Carlile, George Strait and Others
Jack White, who was instrumental in bringing Loretta Lynn’s name back into the public eye nearly two decades ago, has been announced as an addition to the all-star tribute concert taking place tonight at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House and airing live on CMT. White (picture above at rehearsal for the special) produced Lynn’s “Van Lear Rose” comeback album in 2003 and sang “Portland, Oregon” with her as a duet on the record. It hasn’t been revealed what song White will perform at tonight’s tribute show, although Lynn’s “Rated X” would be a possibility, since the White Stripes famously covered that...
