New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Cormac Roth’s emotional final message shared on Instagram before passing away

Cormac Roth shared a heartfelt video on Instagram in August, his final post before his death on Monday (31 October).In July 2021, the musician revealed he had a rare form of cancer called choriocarcinoma.A year later, he posted an emotional message to his followers on social media before passing away.“Remember that life is short and you don’t always get to choose your destiny, you don’t always get to choose your future,” Roth said.“Be an undeniable force that lives and breathes that thing that you claim you love.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Musician Cormac Roth, son of Tim Roth, dies aged 25 from cancerInstagram users told accounts have been suspended as app goes downTom Brady and Gisele Bundchen announce divorce, ending 13-year marriage
BTS Fan More Upset About Lost Photo Card than Stolen Phone

"I'm a bartender and I had my phone sat out on the bar and this man stole my f---ing phone," this TikTok user began in her viral story time posted Oct. 25. But more importantly, her "f---ing Min Yoongi photo card got stolen." Min Yoongi is the real name of...
‘Love Is Blind’ Participant Appears to Fake Tears with Eye Drops

The internet is losing its collective mind over this Love Is Blind participant's sheer audacity. On season three of the hit Netflix reality show, wildlife photographer Andrew Y. Liu has made waves after an interview scene exposed him for faking his tears with eye drops. Liu was pursuing a relationship...
Bride and Groom Forces Family to Vote Out Least Favorite Family Member to Leave Wedding

Could you imagine having your wedding and asking a family member to leave during the reception?. TikToker @odditieinthemaking asked her followers a burning question, “What did you do at your wedding that made your family members upset?” Thousands of people responded to her inquiry with somewhat crazy stories, however, one stood out and earned 7.4 million views.
Katy Perry Has Eye ‘Glitch,’ Sparks Concern Among Fans

Katy Perry is the most recent music superstar to suffer a "glitch" while performing on stage. During a recent performance at her Las Vegas residency, Perry appeared to struggle to open one of her eyes. She would go on to even press a finger to her temple to keep the eyelid from going any lower.
