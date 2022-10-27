ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

lehighsports.com

Lehigh Claims Patriot League Win at Holy Cross

WORCESTER, Mass. - After dropping the first set (18-25) to Holy Cross, the Lehigh volleyball team won the next three sets (25-19, 29-27, 25-15) to earn a 3-1 win over the Crusaders. The Mountain Hawks are now 13-12 on the year and 4-9 in the Patriot League while the Crusaders fall to 3-21 overall and 1-12 in league action.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Mountain Hawks Earn Senior Day Shutout Victory Over Colgate

BETHLEHEM, Pa.– The Lehigh field hockey program recorded their second straight shutout, and third of the season, with a 5-0 win versus Colgate in Patriot League action on Saturday afternoon as the Mountain Hawks celebrated Senior Day. Lehigh improves to 11-6 overall and 4-2 in Patriot League competition, reaching...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Lyght Named Offensive Player of the Year; Five Mountain Hawks Named All-League

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Following its fourth-place regular season finish and its second-straight Patriot League Tournament berth, the Lehigh women's soccer team picked up a major award and five All-Patriot League honors, announced by the league on Friday afternoon. Sophomore Corinne Lyght has been named Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-Patriot League. Senior Ryelle Shuey joins Lyght on the first team while graduate-student Erin Keefe, senior Mattie Murphy and junior Ava Schaller were all named to the third team.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Lehigh to Face Boston University in Final Away Game of Regular Season

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh men's soccer team will head to Boston University for a 6 p.m. battle in its final road game of the regular season. The Mountain Hawks are 3-8-3 (2-3-2 PL), while Boston University is 5-4-6 (3-1-3). With just two regular season league games left for Lehigh,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Freedom football wallops rival Liberty in mercy-rule win

Freedom High School’s football team vaulted into the postseason with one of its most decisive rivalry victories on Saturday afternoon. The Patriots, ranked No. 1 by lehighvalleylive.com, topped Liberty 38-7 in an Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division mercy-rule win on Saturday afternoon at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium. Turning...
BETHLEHEM, PA
timespub.com

CB West Hall of Fame Class of 2022 honored in Doylestown

The Central Bucks West Hall of Fame induction was a celebration of the Bucks’ athletic achievement. Five individual athletes and two teams made up the Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Inductees include Steve Justice (1972, basketball, baseball); Jeff Trauger (1980, football); Lauri McCandless Halderson (1991, field hockey, soccer);...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton-Phillipsburg Halloween Parade rolls along from N.J. to Pa. celebrating 40th year

A host of ghouls, goblins and ghosts lined the streets of downtown Phillipsburg and Easton to celebrate the annual Easton-Phillipsburg Halloween parade. Kids in costumes of all shapes, sizes and scares descended upon the downtowns of the neighboring cities for the 40th edition of the annual dual parade, which started on McKeen Street in Phillipsburg and ended in Easton’s Centre Square.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Steel ruins among 18 Lehigh Valley projects awarded $30M for redevelopment

Eighteen projects across Lehigh and Northampton counties are sharing in $29,950,000 in state grants awarded Wednesday. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which awarded $465,272,053 statewide in this latest round of funding. The state Office of the Budget administers the program for the acquisition and construction...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Montgomery County home putting on epic Phillies light show

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A home in Montgomery County is putting on a light show to support the Phillies. Their house is decked out in lights that flash red and white. The sounds you would hear at a Phillies game are in perfect sync with the lights. The Roberts Light Show in Eagleville was supposed to be Halloween-themed, but they had to make a switch once the Fightins made it to the World Series. Joe Roberts is the mastermind behind the show. He says it is great to see the community enjoying it. The family is no stranger to light shows. They have even bigger ones with more lights. Check out their website. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW. 
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

