lehighsports.com
Lehigh Claims Patriot League Win at Holy Cross
WORCESTER, Mass. - After dropping the first set (18-25) to Holy Cross, the Lehigh volleyball team won the next three sets (25-19, 29-27, 25-15) to earn a 3-1 win over the Crusaders. The Mountain Hawks are now 13-12 on the year and 4-9 in the Patriot League while the Crusaders fall to 3-21 overall and 1-12 in league action.
lehighsports.com
Mountain Hawks Earn Senior Day Shutout Victory Over Colgate
BETHLEHEM, Pa.– The Lehigh field hockey program recorded their second straight shutout, and third of the season, with a 5-0 win versus Colgate in Patriot League action on Saturday afternoon as the Mountain Hawks celebrated Senior Day. Lehigh improves to 11-6 overall and 4-2 in Patriot League competition, reaching...
lehighsports.com
Lyght Named Offensive Player of the Year; Five Mountain Hawks Named All-League
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Following its fourth-place regular season finish and its second-straight Patriot League Tournament berth, the Lehigh women's soccer team picked up a major award and five All-Patriot League honors, announced by the league on Friday afternoon. Sophomore Corinne Lyght has been named Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-Patriot League. Senior Ryelle Shuey joins Lyght on the first team while graduate-student Erin Keefe, senior Mattie Murphy and junior Ava Schaller were all named to the third team.
lehighsports.com
Mountain Hawks Look to Carry ECAC Success into Patriot League Championships
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Coming off of a ninth-place finish at the ECAC Championships on Oct. 14, the Lehigh women's cross country team will head to Bucknell for the much anticipated Patriot League Championships. The women's 6k race will begin at 10 a.m. with the men's 8k taking place right after at 11 a.m.
lehighsports.com
Lehigh to Face Boston University in Final Away Game of Regular Season
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh men's soccer team will head to Boston University for a 6 p.m. battle in its final road game of the regular season. The Mountain Hawks are 3-8-3 (2-3-2 PL), while Boston University is 5-4-6 (3-1-3). With just two regular season league games left for Lehigh,...
Nazareth, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Nazareth. The Easton Area High School football team will have a game with Nazareth Area High School on October 31, 2022, 13:00:00. The Easton Area High School football team will have a game with Nazareth Area High School on October 31, 2022, 14:30:00.
Bugbee answers call; Nazareth football hoists trophy after wild win over Easton
Nazareth Area High School senior Chris Bugbee is always ready for the call. That’s the nature of being a kicker. One moment, you’re standing on the sideline; the next, you’re under the spotlight with the weight of the game on your shoulders. Bugbee, however, is also the...
Freedom football wallops rival Liberty in mercy-rule win
Freedom High School’s football team vaulted into the postseason with one of its most decisive rivalry victories on Saturday afternoon. The Patriots, ranked No. 1 by lehighvalleylive.com, topped Liberty 38-7 in an Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division mercy-rule win on Saturday afternoon at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium. Turning...
Emmaus football beats rival Parkland in a game that had everything
Nearly everything that could occur in a high school football game did so in Emmaus’ 40-25 victory over rival Parkland in their Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division regular-season finale Friday night. The teams combined for more than 700 yards of offense. An interception was returned for a touchdown. An...
timespub.com
CB West Hall of Fame Class of 2022 honored in Doylestown
The Central Bucks West Hall of Fame induction was a celebration of the Bucks’ athletic achievement. Five individual athletes and two teams made up the Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Inductees include Steve Justice (1972, basketball, baseball); Jeff Trauger (1980, football); Lauri McCandless Halderson (1991, field hockey, soccer);...
World Series 2022: Which high school did every Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies player attend?
This year’s Fall Classic features 52 baseball players from 20 states and six foreign countries
Easton-Phillipsburg Halloween Parade rolls along from N.J. to Pa. celebrating 40th year
A host of ghouls, goblins and ghosts lined the streets of downtown Phillipsburg and Easton to celebrate the annual Easton-Phillipsburg Halloween parade. Kids in costumes of all shapes, sizes and scares descended upon the downtowns of the neighboring cities for the 40th edition of the annual dual parade, which started on McKeen Street in Phillipsburg and ended in Easton’s Centre Square.
First lady to stump in Allentown as Lehigh Valley congressional race draws big names
First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit Allentown on Wednesday in support of U.S. Rep. Susan Wild’s re-election to a third two-year term. Wild, a Democrat, is locked in a rematch with Republican candidate Lisa Scheller, who also ran in 2020 to represent the Lehigh Valley in Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District.
Bethlehem Steel ruins among 18 Lehigh Valley projects awarded $30M for redevelopment
Eighteen projects across Lehigh and Northampton counties are sharing in $29,950,000 in state grants awarded Wednesday. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which awarded $465,272,053 statewide in this latest round of funding. The state Office of the Budget administers the program for the acquisition and construction...
Former Miss New Jersey hired as reporter at local NBC station
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
Montgomery County home putting on epic Phillies light show
EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A home in Montgomery County is putting on a light show to support the Phillies. Their house is decked out in lights that flash red and white. The sounds you would hear at a Phillies game are in perfect sync with the lights. The Roberts Light Show in Eagleville was supposed to be Halloween-themed, but they had to make a switch once the Fightins made it to the World Series. Joe Roberts is the mastermind behind the show. He says it is great to see the community enjoying it. The family is no stranger to light shows. They have even bigger ones with more lights. Check out their website. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.
skooknews.com
Five Families Being Assisted by American Red Cross After Tamaqua Multi-Alarm Fire
Five families are being assisted after a fire in Tamaqua on Saturday afternoon. Around 4:30pm, emergency personnel were called to 117 West Broad Street in Tamaqua for a possible structure fire. Police were first on scene and reported in heavy smoke coming from the building and flames shooting from the upstairs windows.
Center City pole climber arrested during Phillies celebrations has message for other fans
You may have heard of Sean Hagan. Back in 2010, he was the "red man" who ran onto the field at Citizens Bank Park. He hasn't been to the ballpark since.
7-Eleven Selling These Four Pennsylvania Locations
7-Eleven Inc. is looking to sell or lease 73 of its stores, four of which are in Pennsylvania. NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC is helping with the process, having posted a list of all of the sites along with a bid deadline of Tuesday, Nov. 1. Some of the...
Explosions Heard As 5-Alarm Fire Races Through Tamaqua Buildings (WATCH LIVE)
A multi-alarm fire quickly spread through multiple structures Saturday, Oct. 29 in Schuylkill County (scroll for live link). Footage shows smoke coming from the third floor of a Broad Street building in Tamaqua, as onlookers gather to watch the firefighters at work around 4:35 p.m. Justin Startzel was live-streaming the...
