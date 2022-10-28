Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Providence data analytics spinoff lays off 32 employees
Advata, the data analytics spinoff from Renton, Wash.-based Providence, laid off 32 workers, GeekWire reported Oct. 28. "We are sincerely grateful for everyone's contributions and extremely sad to see any of our team members depart from the company," wrote Julie Rezek, CEO of Advata, in an email to employees. The...
beckershospitalreview.com
Former Nashville hospital chief marketing officer joins healthcare marketing firm
Sherry Gibbs, the former chief marketing officer of Nashville (Tenn.) General Hospital, has been named senior vice president and managing director of Prairie Dog, the healthcare marketing division of Trozzolo Communications Group, Kansas City Business Journal reported. This will be a new executive role at the marketing agency, according to...
beckershospitalreview.com
8 hospitals seeking chief nursing officers
Below are eight hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Centura Health, based in Centennial, Colo.,. a regional CNO to oversee three critical access hospitals in Northwest...
beckershospitalreview.com
Munson Healthcare names new COO, new chief of human resources
Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Healthcare named Laura Glenn as COO and appointed Shelley Spencer as chief human resources officer. all operational aspects of the health system, including inpatient and outpatient care and the physician network. She joined Munson Healthcare in 2017 and most recently served as president of ambulatory services and value-based care for the health system, according to a Nov. 1 news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi taps US veteran nursing leader as chief nursing officer
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has named Elizabeth Govero, DNP, MSN, as chief nursing officer, the hospital said in an Oct. 27 news release sent to Becker's. Dr. Govero joins the UAE multispeciality hospital from SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in St. Louis, where she served as vice president of nursing and CNO. She oversaw a team of 900 nurses at the hospital and during her time there, nurse turnover fell from 35 percent to 15 percent in a six-month period.
beckershospitalreview.com
How health system CIOs measure an IT project's success
To measure an IT project's success, hospital and health system CIOs often opt for traditional metrics such as project costs, implementation timelines and the functionality delivered. But many are shifting their focus to the value it will deliver to their organizations and the outcomes and benefits to the end user.
beckershospitalreview.com
Pediatric virtual mental healthcare startup Brightline cuts workforce by 20%
Brightline, a pediatric telemental health startup that has raised over $200 million, including from health systems and other healthcare organizations, has laid off a fifth of its staff. "We identified several areas to realign our strategic priorities and have made the difficult decision to let go of talented team members...
beckershospitalreview.com
Microsoft VC arm joins $75M funding round for emergency medical platform
M12, the venture capital arm of Microsoft, is among the investors in a $75 million funding round for digital first responder platform RapidSOS. The company offers an application processing interface to healthcare, insurance and tech companies that provides monitoring, voice and data for emergency response services, such as linking apps and sensors from individuals to organizations for continuous health monitoring.
beckershospitalreview.com
ChristianaCare launches direct-to-employer business arm
Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare launched ChristianaCare Business Health Solutions, a direct-to-employer business unit that markets the system's products, services, and capabilities to businesses and industries throughout the U.S. The new business unit builds on the success of ChristianaCare's destination surgery program, which has provided bariatric surgery services to more than 300...
beckershospitalreview.com
Workplace environments need to evolve to retain female leaders: HBR
While female leaders are leaving companies at the highest rate in years, many chose to stay despite considering leaving their jobs. Part of the reason for the higher rate of female leaders considering or choosing to leave is a negative work environment, which needs to change for female leaders to thrive in their workplace, Harvard Business Review says.
beckershospitalreview.com
Microsoft partners with healthcare software company to accelerate data analysis
Microsoft is partnering with healthcare software company Sophia Genetics to accelerate research and data analysis. Through the partnership, Sophia's artificial intelligence and machine learning platform Sophia DDT will be powered by Microsoft Azure. The platform aims to enable greater efficiency when analyzing medical and genetic data, according to a Nov. 1 Sophia news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Putting Patient Engagement Data to Work in the Era of Value-Based Care
Healthcare providers have a massive amount of data at their fingertips—and access to patient information is only growing as interoperability and collaborative care are increasingly prioritized. With access to all of this data, it can be easy for providers to overlook a significant amount of patient engagement data. However, it’s crucial to make use of this data, as it can be used to align with—and strengthen—value-based care initiatives.
beckershospitalreview.com
HHS urges healthcare providers to patch up cybersecurity vulnerability
The Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center, part of HHS, is urging healthcare organizations to patch up software library OpenSSL's cybersecurity vulnerabilities as soon as updates are released Nov. 1. The center's alert did not name the way in which the software library is vulnerable; however, it took the rare step...
beckershospitalreview.com
Health systems zero in on exec teams
At least half a dozen health systems announced changes to their executive ranks in the past month. As health systems find themselves in untenable financial positions and looming risk of an economic recession, job cuts and layoffs in hospitals and health systems are increasingly likely. In a report released Oct. 18 from Kaufman Hall based on response from 86 health system leaders, 46 percent said labor costs are the largest opportunity for cost reduction — up significantly from the 17 percent of leaders who said the same last year.
beckershospitalreview.com
Patient bill care: innovation in patients' financial experiences for better engagement
Patients are increasingly looking for retail-like experiences when it comes to healthcare, and that includes the bill pay experience. Rather than just adding options for where or how to pay, some healthcare innovators are treating the financial experience as a critical quality element. During the Becker's Hospital Review 7th Annual...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 RCM headlines from October to know
From a report finding that 27 percent of health system leaders have pursued outsourcing revenue cycle functions this year, to revenue cycle leaders sharing their biggest 2022 accomplishments, here are 10 RCM stories Becker's published in October:. 1. From a lawsuit filed by Washington state's attorney general to being questioned...
beckershospitalreview.com
ECU Health names successor to CFO retiring after 25 years with the system
Greenville, N.C.-based ECU Health, a nine-hospital system, has appointed Andrew Zukowski CFO, effective Nov. 28. Mr. Zukowski succeeds David Hughes, who will retire Dec. 30 after 25 years with the health system, ECU Health said in a Nov. 1 news release shared with Becker's Hospital Review. Mr. Zukowski served as...
beckershospitalreview.com
Brightwork Health IT Helps Summa Health Transform Its Relationship With Electronic Health Record Vendor Epic
Brightwork’s assistance aims to drive operational efficiency and patient experience improvements for Summa Health. SEATTLE, WA – October 31, 2022 -- Brightwork Health IT (Brightwork), an IT consultancy that helps healthcare organizations with large-scale IT implementations, digital transformation initiatives, and technical resources, announced today that its work to transform Summa Health’s utilization of the Epic health record system has been completed. This implementation enables Summa to create a single, unified health record for each patient so that physicians and other providers can access one comprehensive health profile.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mass General Brigham implements DexCare's digital health platform
Boston-based Mass General Brigham is implementing health data company DexCare's platform-as-a-service to improve the health system's virtual care. The DexCare platform aims to decrease Mass General's overcrowded emergency room facilities' use by expanding virtual care options. The health system is working to integrate digital care as part of its new digital front door, according to an Oct. 31 DexCare news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mayo, Mass General among health systems investing in virtual care
Below is a list of investments that health systems made in virtual care startups, programs and initiatives in October:. Boston-based Mass General Brigham Ventures, the venture capital arm of Mass General Brigham, joined a $26 million investment round for virtual pediatric mental health treatment platform InStride Health. Created by two Harvard-trained clinicians, InStride Health offers pediatric patients struggling with mental health issues individual and group therapy, coaching and medication management.
Comments / 0