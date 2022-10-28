Read full article on original website
Tottenham, Frankfurt advance in CL; Bayern stays perfect
Tottenham and Eintracht Frankfurt both came from behind to win their respective games and secure a place in the last 16 of the Champions League. At halftime in the final round of group matches on Tuesday, Marseille and Sporting Lisbon were going through from Group D.
Liverpool halts Napoli to provide Champions League warning
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Not for the first time, the Champions League is proving a haven for Liverpool. A 2-0 win against Napoli on Tuesday ended the Italians’ unbeaten start to the season and served as a reminder of what Jurgen Klopp’s team is still capable of.
World Cup Countdown Photo Gallery
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Finally, Qatar’s moment has arrived. In a few weeks, the tiny emirate jutting out into the Persian Gulf will welcome the world when it hosts the biggest sporting event to ever be staged in the Arab region. Soccer’s World Cup is coming, and with it so much scrutiny but also plenty of intrigue.
Tottenham's Son forced off hurt in Champions League game
MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Tottenham forward Son Heung-min was substituted midway through the first half of a Champions League match at Marseille on Tuesday after taking a shoulder to his face in a collision with an opponent. The South Korea captain received treatment for about four minutes before being...
Danish soccer gives cash per goal for migrant labor in Qatar
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Thousands of goals scored in Danish soccer in November will raise money for migrant workers who helped build World Cup projects in Qatar, Denmark’s soccer federation said on Monday. It is the latest show of support for workers in Qatar from Denmark, whose national...
