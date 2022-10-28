Read full article on original website
Christy McDonald: A parent’s perfectly imperfect Halloween
One year, I wrangled a hot glue gun to attach Skittles and Starbursts on an old dance costume for my littlest to be a candy fairy. The next, I stubbled black eyeliner around my son’s chin to authenticate stubble for his Justin Verlander costume. And one late night, I knotted strips of tulle on a ribbon for a makeshift Queen of Hearts skirt for my middle schooler.
‘Chucky’ is back to bring more nightmares
He is one of the most notorious horror villains on the screen and no matter what you do, you can’t seem to get ready of him. Now “Chucky” is back for season two of the TV show that’s continuing the story of the doll that is everyone’s worst nightmare.
‘Black Adam’ takes top spot at box office again
“ Black Adam,” the Dwayne Johnson-fronted DC superhero film, kept its hold on the No. 1 spot at the North American box office in its second weekend in theaters. Down 59% from its launch, and facing little new competition, “Black Adam” added $27.7 million in ticket sales, bringing its domestic total to $111.1 million, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Local designer shines at Paris Fashion Week
She has been on our show before, and she also makes a global statement. As a matter of fact, she just got back from Paris Fashion Week. Rachna Chandra, owner and fashion designer of Taj Cottage, joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to discuss her fashion journey.
300 Private Story Names for Your Snapchat Stories
Coming up with content isn't always easy. At least, not anymore! From everyday Instagram captions to creative Snapchat names, we are inundated with social media on the daily—and collectively experiencing work burnout as a society—and therefore don't have the brain power at the end of a long day to think of something witty. (Don't even get us started on editing Instagram Reels.) Most of us have the corn song from TikTok stuck in our brains half the time! But when it comes to naming your private Snapchat Stories, being witty—or at least funny or clever—is kinda the point.
Julie Andrews talks Queen Elizabeth, 'Mary Poppins' and why she 'probably' won't EGOT
"Mary Poppins" star Julie Andrews tells USA TODAY about her 87th birthday, meeting Queen Elizabeth and why she "probably" won't return to Broadway.
