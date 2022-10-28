ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

927thevan.com

Motorist Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash on Chicago Drive

HUDSONVILLE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 31, 2022) – A 38-year-old Hudsonville woman as injured in a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jeff Steigenga, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Chicago Drive (M-121) and 36th Avenue at 8:35 AM. That was where the eastbound vehicle, driven by the unnamed woman, apparently drove through a red light, and her vehicle was hit by a southbound vehicle, driven by an unnamed 37-year-old Dorr man.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
927thevan.com

Early Morning Crash Results In Injuries

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 31, 2022) – Monday at 7:40am, The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a two car injury accident on 68th Ave near Agri Dr. Investigation shows that traffic was slow, and backed up for a car turning West onto Agri Dr. A 32 year old male driving a 2005 Ford E20 Econoline van did not see that traffic was slowing, and could not stop in time to avoid hitting a 22 year old female driving a 2015 Chrysler 200. The driver of the car was injured, and taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. The driver of the van was not injured. 68th Ave was closed in both directions for about 20 min during cleanup of the crash.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
townbroadcast.com

Local man is missing since Friday at Gun Lake Casino

The family of Frank Sprague, 57, is asking for the public’s help in locating the local man who was last seen Friday night at the Gun Lake Casino. If you live in or around the area, please check your outdoor cameras. A spokesperson said, “As you are driving around today, please be on the lookout for this Ford F-150 (shown at left). You can message Virginia Sprague-Vanderband with any info” or call (616) 437-6706.
WAYLAND, MI
WILX-TV

No major injuries in rollover truck crash on I-96

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A truck crash on I-96 caused lane closures Thursday afternoon. According to authorities, a westbound truck left the highway near M-44 and overturned. Police said the driver was not seriously injured. The left lanes of both west and eastbound I-96 were closed for several hours...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1240 WJIM

The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837

According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
MUSKEGON, MI

