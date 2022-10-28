Read full article on original website
927thevan.com
Motorist Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash on Chicago Drive
HUDSONVILLE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 31, 2022) – A 38-year-old Hudsonville woman as injured in a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jeff Steigenga, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Chicago Drive (M-121) and 36th Avenue at 8:35 AM. That was where the eastbound vehicle, driven by the unnamed woman, apparently drove through a red light, and her vehicle was hit by a southbound vehicle, driven by an unnamed 37-year-old Dorr man.
927thevan.com
Early Morning Crash Results In Injuries
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 31, 2022) – Monday at 7:40am, The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a two car injury accident on 68th Ave near Agri Dr. Investigation shows that traffic was slow, and backed up for a car turning West onto Agri Dr. A 32 year old male driving a 2005 Ford E20 Econoline van did not see that traffic was slowing, and could not stop in time to avoid hitting a 22 year old female driving a 2015 Chrysler 200. The driver of the car was injured, and taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. The driver of the van was not injured. 68th Ave was closed in both directions for about 20 min during cleanup of the crash.
Grand Rapids woman, 28, killed in head-on crash on East Beltline
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman was killed and two others are injured after an early morning crash in Grand Rapids Twp., Michigan State Police say. The crash happened at the intersection of East Beltline Avenue and Reeds Lake Boulevard around 3:05 a.m. Police believe a 28-year-old woman from...
Two cars exchange gunfire at Rivertown mall, no injuries reported
There were no reported injuries when people in two cars exchanged gunfire at RiverTown Crossings on Saturday, police say.
townbroadcast.com
Local man is missing since Friday at Gun Lake Casino
The family of Frank Sprague, 57, is asking for the public’s help in locating the local man who was last seen Friday night at the Gun Lake Casino. If you live in or around the area, please check your outdoor cameras. A spokesperson said, “As you are driving around today, please be on the lookout for this Ford F-150 (shown at left). You can message Virginia Sprague-Vanderband with any info” or call (616) 437-6706.
Road construction to close portion of U.S. 31 in Holland starting Monday
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – As part of a road work project, a portion of U.S. 31 will undergo a total closure starting this week, Michigan Department of Transportation officials announced. Southbound U.S. 31, between 32nd Street and M-40, in the city of Holland is scheduled to close beginning 9...
Several People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)
According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on Thursday evening in Grand Rapids. Authorities confirmed that several people sustained injuries due to the accident.
Grandville police investigate shooting in the Rivertown Mall parking lot
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The Grandville Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened in a parking lot at Rivertown Mall Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred just after 2 p.m., and police say two cars had exchanged gunfire at the lower north parking lot. The cars had fled by the...
EB I-196 in Grand Rapids reopens after semi-truck crash
The eastbound lanes of I-196 in Grand Rapids are closed due to a crash involving a semi-truck.
WILX-TV
No major injuries in rollover truck crash on I-96
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A truck crash on I-96 caused lane closures Thursday afternoon. According to authorities, a westbound truck left the highway near M-44 and overturned. Police said the driver was not seriously injured. The left lanes of both west and eastbound I-96 were closed for several hours...
Fire crews: Animals escape barn fire at Ottawa Co. farm
Emergency crews responded to a massive barn fire in Ottawa County Friday after flames broke out at 2nd Chance Farm in Robinson Township, near Grand Haven.
These Two Grand Rapids Intersections Are Among The Worst In Michigan
Don't tell my wife Lindsey, but she's a better driver than me. But even with her behind the wheel, I'd still be a bit nervous if we were traveling through these 12 intersections that have been labeled as Michigan's most dangerous intersections. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT),...
Driver who intentionally ran red light at 97 mph, causing fatal crash, headed to prison
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man who police say was driving 97 mph when he intentionally ran a red light, causing a fatal crash, has been sentenced to a minimum 17 years in prison for second-degree murder. Ruben Isabel Cavasos, 43, was sentenced Wednesday, Oct. 26 in Kent County Circuit...
UpNorthLive.com
Police need help identifying retail fraud suspect in Mt. Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect in an alleged retail fraud investigation from Friday afternoon. The alleged incident occurred on October 28 at the Big Rapids Walmart.
Man killed in accident at Wyoming truck parts supplier
A man died at a truck parts supplier in Wyoming in what police called a workplace accident.
1 hospitalized after stabbing in Allendale Twp.
A Grand Rapids man is in the hospital following an early Saturday morning stabbing in Allendale Charter Township.
5 takeaways from key hearing for officer accused in Patrick Lyoya killing during traffic stop
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A judge is expected to decide Monday if a former Grand Rapids police officer will stand trial in the shooting death of Congolese immigrant Patrick Lyoya after a traffic stop. Grand Rapids District Court Judge Nichola Ayoub listened to testimony over two days, ending Friday, as...
The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837
According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
Lumber falls from truck in Michigan, killing driver
The Grandville Police Department says a trailer was being unloaded when some lumber fell and killed 51-year-old Levi Linton of Ontario, Canada.
‘Used knife, No remorse’: Suspected serial killer on police radar in 1996
In 1997, months after Sharon Hammack's body was found, a member of a task force investigating a string of murders interviewed Garry Artman at his home in Kentwood.
