Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Health systems zero in on exec teams
At least half a dozen health systems announced changes to their executive ranks in the past month. As health systems find themselves in untenable financial positions and looming risk of an economic recession, job cuts and layoffs in hospitals and health systems are increasingly likely. In a report released Oct. 18 from Kaufman Hall based on response from 86 health system leaders, 46 percent said labor costs are the largest opportunity for cost reduction — up significantly from the 17 percent of leaders who said the same last year.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mayo, Mass General among health systems investing in virtual care
Below is a list of investments that health systems made in virtual care startups, programs and initiatives in October:. Boston-based Mass General Brigham Ventures, the venture capital arm of Mass General Brigham, joined a $26 million investment round for virtual pediatric mental health treatment platform InStride Health. Created by two Harvard-trained clinicians, InStride Health offers pediatric patients struggling with mental health issues individual and group therapy, coaching and medication management.
beckershospitalreview.com
The 17 hospitals facing maximum Medicare readmission penalties
As part of its hospital readmissions reduction program, Medicare will cut payments by the maximum of 3 percent in fiscal year 2023 to 17 hospitals across the country. That figure compares with 39 hospitals facing the maximum penalty in fiscal 2022. The maximum 3 percent payment cut for these hospitals...
beckershospitalreview.com
8 hospitals seeking chief nursing officers
Below are eight hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Centura Health, based in Centennial, Colo.,. a regional CNO to oversee three critical access hospitals in Northwest...
beckershospitalreview.com
UHS staffing expenses up 7.8% in Q3 and where 3 other systems stand
Salary and benefits for employees are among the biggest expenses for hospitals and health systems, but in the last year overall spend in the area has been relatively flat for four of the largest health systems in the U.S. HCA Healthcare, Tenet Healthcare, Universal Health Services and Community Health Systems...
beckershospitalreview.com
15 Health Systems Achieve Top Financial, Patient Satisfaction Performance
Health systems can find a balance between cost reimbursement and patient satisfaction and loyalty. For the seventh year, ClearBalance HealthCare® recognizes healthcare providers that excel at creating a positive patient experience while still reducing patient debt and days in AR to improve cash on hand. Check out the awards program here.
beckershospitalreview.com
UnityPoint spins off 3 Illinois hospitals to Carle Health
Urbana, Ill.-based Carle Health signed a strategic affiliation agreement with Peoria, Ill.-based UnityPoint Health - Central Illinois and Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health. The agreement results in Carle Health taking over as the parent organization of UnityPoint Health - Central Illinois, which includes Peoria-based Methodist and Procter, and Pekin (Ill.)...
beckershospitalreview.com
How health system CIOs measure an IT project's success
To measure an IT project's success, hospital and health system CIOs often opt for traditional metrics such as project costs, implementation timelines and the functionality delivered. But many are shifting their focus to the value it will deliver to their organizations and the outcomes and benefits to the end user.
beckershospitalreview.com
Patient care navigation: delivering holistic care and returning joy to medicine
Smoothing the transitions between different parts of the patient care journey has become a growing part of hospitals' strategies to improve the patient experience. During an October webinar hosted by Becker's Hospital Review and sponsored by Vituity, healthcare innovation leaders discussed how patient care navigation is becoming an integral part of clinical operations and the benefits it delivers to patients and providers. Panelists were:
beckershospitalreview.com
'Our March 2020': Capacity crisis, labor shortages collide at children's hospitals
Labor shortages are complicating children's hospitals' ability to address capacity issues amid a severe surge in patients with respiratory syncytial virus. Hospitals typically see a jump in RSV cases in late winter. This year, cases began appearing in late August and have steadily risen since, creating significant capacity issues at children's hospitals across the country. In October, some hospitals reported case increases of 300 percent or more compared to the month prior.
beckershospitalreview.com
CMS penalizes 2,273 hospitals for high readmissions: 6 things to know
CMS evaluated two and a half years of readmission cases for Medicare patients through the Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program and penalized 2,273 hospitals that had a greater-than-expected rate of return, according to a Nov. 1 report from Kaiser Health News. The average payment reduction was 0.43 percent, the lowest rate...
beckershospitalreview.com
Why Patient Experience Is the Answer to Healthcare’s Current Financial Crisis
The past few years have been challenging to health systems, providers, and, most critically, the patients who depend on our care delivery services. Healthcare has become so complex, pricey, and fragmented that many people simply give up on accessing needed services. Among the challenges, scheduling a primary care visit now takes a jaw-dropping three weeks on average. Each year, 3.5 million patients go without care due to transportation issues. And one-fifth of older adults spend more than $2,000 out of pocket annually on their care.
beckershospitalreview.com
$1.9B paid to physicians, advanced practice clinicians by medical industry in '21: report
Advanced practice clinicians received more payments from drug companies compared to medical device companies, while physicians accepted more funds from medical device companies versus drug companies, according to a new study from Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health. The same portion of each group accepted payments, but the physicians received a greater...
beckershospitalreview.com
Massachusetts' 19K vacant hospital jobs: 'Our healthcare system has never been more fragile'
There are an estimated 19,000 full-time job vacancies across Massachusetts acute care hospitals, according to a survey published Oct. 31 by the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association. Hospitals are working to address backlogs and transfer patients to post-acute care settings while skyrocketing labor costs — including a projected $1 billion...
beckershospitalreview.com
MSU Health Care sees patient satisfaction increase with remote care services
East Lansing, Mich.-based MSU Health Care's remote patient monitoring services have helped patients increase ownership of their health outcomes, reduce emergency room admissions and improve patient satisfaction. The program, Care Everyday, has improved patients' systolic readings by 11.8 points and their diastolic readings by 7.97 points, according to an Oct....
beckershospitalreview.com
Dartmouth cardiology leader dies at 38
Cardiologist Lauren Gilstrap, MD, passed away Oct. 21 at the age of 38. Dr. Gilstrap joined the Heart and Vascular Center at the Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in 2018. In 2021, she was appointed program head for advanced deart disease and transplant cardiology. Her research focused on improving quality...
beckershospitalreview.com
Rising expenses pressure IU Health operating income
Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health's operating income fell to $65 million in the third quarter compared to $88.7 million the previous year, a drop of more than 25 percent due to higher expenses from increased patient care and workforce investment. According to an Oct. 27 news release, IU Health's income for...
beckershospitalreview.com
Providence data analytics spinoff lays off 32 employees
Advata, the data analytics spinoff from Renton, Wash.-based Providence, laid off 32 workers, GeekWire reported Oct. 28. "We are sincerely grateful for everyone's contributions and extremely sad to see any of our team members depart from the company," wrote Julie Rezek, CEO of Advata, in an email to employees. The...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 recent moves from nurses unions
Ten moves from nurses unions across the country that Becker's has covered since Oct. 3:. 1. Members of the New York State Nurses Association approved a new contract on Oct. 28 with Valhalla, N.Y.-based Westchester Medical Center that boosts nurse wages. 2. On Oct. 27, members of the Massachusetts Nurses...
beckershospitalreview.com
Massachusetts health system requiring employees to get bivalent booster
Pittsfield, Mass.-based Berkshire Health Systems has issued a COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster mandate for employees, public radio network WAMC reported Oct. 27. Employees must receive the booster shot by Dec. 15, according to a memo obtained by WAMC from Patrick Borek, vice president of human resources. "As the leading provider...
Comments / 0