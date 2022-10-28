ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

A Republican Congress Is Coming for Biden’s Climate Wins

Let’s get right to it: Come January, Republicans are likely to control both houses of Congress. The signs are lining up. After a summer when Democrats saw glimmers of hope—and when they seemed likely to retain the Senate—the light has faded. GOP control of the House of Representatives seems all but assured, and as of yesterday, prediction models suggest the Senate will tip as well.
FLORIDA STATE
Herald & Review

12 States Tax Social Security Benefits. Should Retirees Avoid Them?

The vast majority of retired workers depend on Social Security benefits to some degree, according to Gallup. That makes it critical for those individuals to understand the financial implications of every decision, and one often overlooked variable is the extent to which each state taxes Social Security benefits. Here's what...
COLORADO STATE
Herald & Review

STU ELLIS: Non-GMO corn? Good luck with that

Probably over 99% of farmers in Central Illinois grow corn that has some bio-tech genetic changes. That technically makes it a GMO, genetically modified organism. The other 1% of the corn in the territory is going to be organic, a non-GMO by definition, and destined for a specialty market where it receives a high price and products made from it are also priced at a premium.
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

AP News Summary at 11:47 p.m. EDT

Confident GOP unifies behind candidates once seen as risky. ATKINSON, N.H. (AP) — Republicans are increasingly confident in Senate candidates who party leaders had once believed were essentially unelectable or at least seriously flawed. Republican officials are betting big that the political environment dragging down Democrats nationwide will overcome what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell himself has called “candidate quality” issues. Republican Senate contenders from Arizona to New Hampshire are grappling with revelations about their personal lives, extreme positions and weak fundraising. Yet they may be in position to win. And as Republican confidence grows, Democrats have been forced into a defensive crouch with voters looking to punish the party that controls Washington for concerns about inflation, crime and the direction of the country.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Herald & Review

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

ATKINSON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Republican governor described Don Bolduc as a “conspiracy theory extremist” just two months ago. But now, a week before Election Day, Gov. Chris Sununu is vowing to support him. And the leader of the GOP's campaign to retake the U.S. Senate stood at Bolduc's side over the weekend and called him “a true patriot.”
GEORGIA STATE
Herald & Review

LETTER: Republicans must be defeated

It’s not an exaggeration to say that our democracy and the integrity of our elections are on the line Nov. 8. Here’s an excerpt from Fred Wertheimer’s article “Election deniers could throw our democracy into chaos,” available on the internet. “Former President Trump’s continuous false...
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy