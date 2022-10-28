Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Five people hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning
(Omaha, NE) -- Five people are hospitalized following a carbon monoxide leak at an eastern Omaha home. Emergency crews were called to the home near 8th and Cedar streets around 5:15 Tuesday morning where they found the five people suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning. All five victims were taken to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition.
WOWT
Missouri River commercial barge traffic jump
A small community is getting a big boost to its economy and increasing services to Native Americans. Police sent out a safety message to the campus community. Gas prices in Omaha continue to change, trending slightly downward in recent weeks. Man shot near 20th & Lake Sunday afternoon. Updated: 16...
KETV.com
One person injured after being shocked by power line, taken to hospital with CPR in progress
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — One person was transported to a local hospital with CPR in progress after being shocked by a power line Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Around 4:20 p.m., one person was shocked near E Locust Street and N 22nd Street in Council Bluffs, according to authorities.
WOWT
Accidental Omaha kitchen fire causes estimated $25,000 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A kitchen fire in west Omaha was taken care of quickly by firefighters. The Omaha Fire Department says crews responded to a home in the area of 158th Circle and Elm Street for a kitchen fire at 4:44 p.m. Monday. When crews arrived they found a...
Oversized load impacts eastbound traffic on Hwy 370 on Monday
NDOT says traffic is now moving but advises drivers to be alert as the oversized load will be parked in the eastbound turn lane of Hwy 370 at Wickersham.
iheart.com
Bellevue Section Of Highway 370 Closed By Crash
Newsradio 1110 KFAB's Lucy Chapman this morning has been reporting on "Timesaver Traffic" that a section of Nebraska Highway 370 in Bellevue is closed as police continue to investigate a single vehicle crash. The busy Sarpy County highway is closed both directions from 36th to 42nd Streets. The rollover crash...
KETV.com
Omaha's 1991 blizzard: Remembering the storm that canceled Halloween
OMAHA, Neb. — Do you remember the blizzard that canceled Halloween in Omaha?. On this day in 1991, a combination blizzard and ice storm hit the Omaha area, leading to 5-7 inches of snow and up to 1 inch of ice afterward. Minnesota received 2-3 inches of snow. In...
Police: Driver in Nebraska crash that killed 6 was drunk
Police in Nebraska say an investigation into a crash that killed six people last month shows the driver of the car was drunk.
KETV.com
Highway 370 in Sarpy County closed due to obstruction
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Related video at the top of the article: Monday morning's headlines for Omaha. Highway 370 in Sarpy County was closed Monday morning, according to authorities. An oversized load traveling eastbound became stuck near 160th Street. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, traffic is moving...
klkntv.com
One man killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Gage County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after his vehicle was struck by a train in Gage County on Monday. The crash happened about 2 miles east of Adams around 4:15 p.m., according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A GMC Sierra, driven by 80-year-old Ronald Niles of Adams,...
KSLTV
Nebraska officer shoots driver that attempted to hit Halloween crowd
OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — The Omaha Police Department confirms an officer shot a driver who nearly hit a huge crowd of Halloween trick-or-treaters near Minne Lusa Boulevard and Newport Avenue. Officers say they first received a report of a reckless driver in the area Monday night, but that call...
'It scares me': National diesel shortage takes toll on Omaha truck drivers
The country is experiencing one of the biggest diesel shortages since 2008. That's with about 25 days of diesel supply in shortage.
klkntv.com
Nitrate levels in Nebraska’s groundwater are on the rise
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Known as the breadbasket of the world, the fertile soils of Nebraska and other Midwest states feed millions of Americans. But growing crops here often requires fertilizers, which often end up in our water. For more than 40 years, levels of nitrates in Nebraska’s groundwater...
KETV.com
'They'll never get burnt down again': Omaha business donating new gazebo after suspected arson
OMAHA, Neb. — A new gazebo is set to come to Hanscom Park, weeks after a suspected arson. We showed you the remnants of the gazebo last month. Neighbors told us they were gutted by the loss. Now, one company is building a replacement. A sidewalk in Hanscom Park...
Century-old family bakery to expand in Sarpy County frontier
PAPILLION — A century-old, family-owned bread business is among the latest entities headed to the Steel Ridge development, one of the newer, hot growth slices of metropolitan Omaha. But don’t expect to smell the aroma of freshly baked pumpernickel or honey wheat loaves when passing by Schram Road and 156th Street. Rotella’s Italian Bakery intends […] The post Century-old family bakery to expand in Sarpy County frontier appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
kscj.com
WRONG WAY DRIVER CAUSES I-29 CRASH
A WRONG WAY DRIVER WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR A CRASH THAT CLOSED THE SOUTHBOUND LANES OF INTERSTATE 29 BETWEEN ONAWA AND WHITING LATE SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING. THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A CAR DRIVEN BY 43-YEAR-OLD CHAD MILLER OF EDGERTON, MINNESOTA WAS DRIVING SOUTHBOUND IN THE NORTHBOUND LANES AND STRUCK A TANKER TRAILER CARRYING ANHYDROUS AMMONIA.
WOWT
Two flights make emergency landings in Omaha due to medical incidents
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two flights made emergency landings in Omaha Friday morning. Two airline flights heading west had medical incidents while flying over Nebraska. The emergencies were declared roughly 20 minutes apart, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday morning. The first flight was Southwest Flight 2253 from Chicago...
News Channel Nebraska
Alumnus returns to Nebraska with ‘STOMP’ at the Lied
LINCOLN, Neb. -- University of Nebraska–Lincoln alumnus Alan Schuster returns to campus this week with the U.S. touring company of “STOMP.”. An off-Broadway producer with 30 years of experience, Schuster is a 1975 Nebraska U graduate. He was a dual major, mixing history and theatre, with minors in political science and English. His work in the theatre program and the Nebraska Repertory Theatre rank amongst his favorite memories of college life.
KETV.com
Omaha police identify driver shot by officer after attempting to hit Halloween trick-or-treaters
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have identified the driver who nearly hit a crowd of Halloween trick-or-treaters and then was shot by an officer on Monday night. Around 7 p.m., officers were alerted to a reckless driver traveling southbound on Minne Lusa Boulevard near Newport Avenue, according to authorities.
WOWT
North Omaha shooting injures 1, shooter not found
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A shooting in north Omaha leaves one person injured. The call came out around 3:30 p.m. Sunday when police say around 16 shots were fired near the area of 20th and Lake Streets. The extent of the injuries of the person hit isn’t yet known, but...
