WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces $60 million in new state tax credits to help rental affordability
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Commonwealth of Virginia has awarded a total of $60 million in Housing Opportunity Tax Credits (HOTC) to investors developing affordable rental housing throughout Virginia. HOTC allows for affordability and efficiency in the development and building process of rental housing, resulting in more affordable home...
NBC12
Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 7th congressional district
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to redistricting, Virginia’s 7th congressional district changed the most, and has moved well north from where it once was. The new district covers Caroline and Spotsylvania counties in the NBC12 viewing area. Incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who is in her second term, she’s been...
Richmond police react to chief’s resignation, replacement
The Richmond Coalition of Police is reacting to the resignation of Former Police Chief Gerald Smith as questions remain as to what led to his resignation.
nomadlawyer.org
Richmond: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Richmond, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Richmond, Virginia. For visitors, there are many reasons to visit the city of Richmond. Visitors can explore the Civil War-era city, enjoy museums, or explore the citys rich history. In the heart of downtown Richmond, the Valentine Museum offers a wealth of information on the citys past.
Virginia Center Commons is officially closed, but you can still buy pieces of it
The Virginia Center Commons mall in Glen Allen is officially closed as of Monday. But, there's a cash-only sale happening in the mall on Tuesday.
‘I am at the mercy of the city’: Richmond man gets $21,000 water bill
A Richmond man is looking for answers from the city after he was hit with a $21,000 water bill this week.
Former Virginia Governor L. Douglas Wilder pens essay criticizing VCU President Michael Rao for changing branded beer policy
On Oct. 28, less than a day after Virginia Commonwealth University announced it was pausing its branded beer partnership with Hardywood Brewery, former Virginia Governor L. Douglas Wilder published a scathing essay on his website criticizing the school's President Michael Rao for his actions to reverse a policy previously put in place to stop the production and sale of any branded alcohol associated with the school.
Why 25 new trees were planted along this Richmond road
The Falls of the James chapter of the Sierra Club teamed up with other area groups to beautify a stretch of Richmond by planting 25 trees Saturday.
How should Richmond pay for affordable housing?
In 2020, Richmond adopted an ordinance setting aside a portion of each year's real estate taxes for the city's Affordable Housing Trust Fund. This year, that funding should have totaled $2.4 million -- but the city says they're under no obligation to transfer it.
Richmond CAO hopes to 'stop the rumor mill' after chief's resignation
On their way into Richmond City Hall on Thursday, security stopped CBS 6 Problem Solver investigator Melissa Hipolit and a photojournalist.
No tricks and all treats: Where Richmonders can go to get their candy fix for Halloween
Ahead of Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31, a number of organizations have started fall festivities early.
‘Get the heck out of our community’: Local leaders hold emergency press conference after Richmond triple shooting
Richmond councilwoman Ellen Robertson hosted an emergency press conference on Saturday, Oct. 29, in response to a recent triple shooting outside the Carolina Express convenience store on Thursday.
Chesterfield approves 544 home suburban expansion in midst of school capacity concerns
On Wednesday, the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors approved 544 new homes across two new suburban projects. But a staff report warned the board that all of the schools serving the developments are projected to be over capacity by 2026.
Where can you go trick-or-treating in Central Virginia?
Halloween just wouldn't be complete without putting on your best costume and stocking up on candy during a round of trick-or-treating. But where can you go to get your Halloween candy fix this weekend?
NBC12
‘Save our black education history in Petersburg’: Alumni fight to save Peabody school
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - At over 150 years old, the Peabody High School is credited with being the oldest and first black public high school in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and now alum Dr. Kenneth Lewis says he will do anything to fight for its legacy. “Inside our little city...
The important reasons you should never toss, flush medications
Kathy Johnson, an intervention coordinator for Henrico County Public Schools, said that simple act can help prevent prescription drug or opioid addiction.
Henrico superintendent asking board to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars for emergency preparedness, teacher retention
Henrico County Public School's (HCPS) superintendent is recommending the school board accept two batches of funding from the state that could benefit Henrico schools and teachers.
VDOT hosting ‘Highway Heroes’ event in Chesterfield for Crash Responder Safety Week
In observance of Crash Responder Safety Week -- formerly known as National Traffic Incident Response Awareness Week -- in November, the Virginia Department of Transportation will host "Highway Heroes," a family-friendly event intended to educate members of the public about the vehicles and systems that are used by first responders on the road every day.
Chesterfield compromises with community on ambitious Route 1 redevelopment
Chesterfield County has compromised with community groups over a new development that aims to revitalize the Route 1 corridor, strengthening a requirement for commercial uses on the site of the old Bellwood Flea Market.
Chesterfield endorses $700,000 in public funding for 112 affordable apartments
Chesterfield County has endorsed a public investment in much-needed affordable housing on Route 1, clearing the way for construction to begin on the 112-unit apartment complex.
