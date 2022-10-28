ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court denied request to review constitutionality of Pa.’s legislative maps

The United States Supreme Court refused to hear a case that challenged the constitutionality of the redrawn Pennsylvania’s state House and Senate district maps. The high court’s rejection of the request by House Republican Leader Kerry Benninghoff leaves intact the maps that will remain in effect for the next decade, starting with this year’s legislative races.
West Virginia's Mooney runs for Congress but aims at Manchin

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — (AP) — West Virginia Republican U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney is a Trump-backed Christian conservative who is anti-abortion, pro-coal and thinks marriage should be " between a man and a woman." Democrat Barry Wendell, his opponent in next week's election, is an openly gay Jewish man who supports abortion rights and replacing fossil fuels with clean energy.
