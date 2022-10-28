Read full article on original website
Attorneys who fought Pa. election results donated to Oz campaign, records show
Federal records show that four attorneys who worked on cases seeking to overturn 2020 election results in Pennsylvania have contributed to Dr. Mehmet Oz’s U.S. Senate campaign this year. The findings come on the heels of a Rolling Stone report that two Oz campaign staffers attended the Jan. 6,...
Supreme Court denied request to review constitutionality of Pa.’s legislative maps
The United States Supreme Court refused to hear a case that challenged the constitutionality of the redrawn Pennsylvania’s state House and Senate district maps. The high court’s rejection of the request by House Republican Leader Kerry Benninghoff leaves intact the maps that will remain in effect for the next decade, starting with this year’s legislative races.
West Virginia's Mooney runs for Congress but aims at Manchin
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — (AP) — West Virginia Republican U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney is a Trump-backed Christian conservative who is anti-abortion, pro-coal and thinks marriage should be " between a man and a woman." Democrat Barry Wendell, his opponent in next week's election, is an openly gay Jewish man who supports abortion rights and replacing fossil fuels with clean energy.
Fetterman leads Oz in NYT poll, less than half say Fetterman’s healthy enough for the job
Democrat John Fetterman leads Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in a New York Times/Siena College poll of Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race, but less than half of those surveyed said Fetterman is healthy enough for the job. In a poll of 620 likely voters taken Oct. 24, 25 and 26, Fetterman...
