ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
extratv

Lili Reinhart Teases ‘Riverdale’ Series Finale (Exclusive)

extratv
extratv
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DM8PP_0iqNhibp00

Actress Lili Reinhart is gearing up to say goodbye to “Riverdale.”

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Lili at the Women in Film event in Beverly Hills, where she discussed what to expect in the final season of the hit CW show.

She teased, “Our season is taking place in the ‘50s, which is very fun. I think it kind of gives our last season a very refreshing take on these characters and seeing them in just kind of like a new exciting way.”

Reinhart hinted that the show would end “beautifully,” adding, “I think the fans who have been along for the ride since Season 1 are going to really appreciate our ending.”

Lili just started filming on the last season “last week,” noting, “We’ve got nine months left.”

When asked who will cry the most at the end, Lili answered, “Me and Madelaine [Petsch].”

Will she take anything with her from set? She answered, “Maybe I’ll steal, like, a necklace of Betty’s.”

The actress also explains why she doesn’t think she will be invited back to the Met Gala after criticizing Kim Kardashian earlier this year.

She commented, “It was just something I said in an interview, where I wasn’t sure if maybe I would be invited back after criticizing. I wasn’t criticizing the Met Gala… It’s been an honor to be invited and I’ve been very thankful that I’ve been there as many times as I have.”

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

‘House of the Dragon’ Biggest Shockers from the Season 1 Finale

Shocking deaths, epic battles, and, of course, plenty of dragons!. “House of the Dragon” has delivered all season long, and the Season 1 finale of the “Game of Thrones” spin-off was no different. “Extra” is breaking down the three biggest headlines from the episode. One of...
extratv

‘Enola Holmes 2’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Wants to Cameo on Henry Cavill’s ‘The Witcher’ (Exclusive)

On Thursday night, Millie Bobby Brown hit the black carpet for the New York City premiere of “Enola Holmes 2.”. “Extra” spoke with Millie, who wore a pink dress with chrysanthemum-like designs all over it. She said, “Every time Enola sees chrysanthemum, she knows her mother is coming, so I think for me to be able to embody Helena [Bonham Carter] and her tonight, it just shows how important sisterhood is and camaraderie within women.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
extratv

Gal Gadot Promises ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Is Worth the Wait (Exclusive)

Gal Gadot says “Wonder Woman 3” is going to be “worth the wait.”. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Gal at Veuve Clicquot’s Solaire Culture exhibit in L.A., which features all women artists in celebration of brand pioneer Madame Clicquot’s entrepreneurial spirit. Gal chatted about “Wonder Woman” and opened up about her own village of supportive women who give each other advice on balancing Hollywood and motherhood.
extratv

Derek Hough Heartbroken That Leslie Jordan Was Never on ‘DWTS’ (Exclusive)

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ judge Derek Hough after a night honoring the music of his friend Michael Bublé in the ballroom. Earlier in the day, news broke about Leslie Jordan’s passing. During the interview, Derek learned about Leslie’s petition to get on “Dancing with the Stars.”
extratv

Chase Chrisley & Emmy Medders Engaged

“Growing Up Chrisley” star Chase Chrisley is taking the next step in his relationship with girlfriend Emmy Medders!. After almost three years of dating, Chase popped the question to Emmy at First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Tennessee earlier this month. Of the proposal, he told People magazine, “It was...
TENNESSEE STATE
extratv

‘Below Deck’ Star Jessica More Welcomes First Child

The “Below Deck Mediterranean” star welcomed a baby girl, and revealed the news on Instagram Stories. More shared a sweet video of a cuddle session and wrote, “There’s literally nothing in this world I would trade this for.”. Jessica announced her pregnancy in July, writing, “I’ve...
extratv

Drew & Jonathan Scott Get Emotional Remembering Leslie Jordan (Exclusive)

“Property Brothers” Drew and Jonathan Scott are opening up about the heartbreaking death of Leslie Jordan. Jordan tragically passed away this week, months after shooting an episode of the twins’ show “Celebrity IOU.”. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Drew and Jonathan about the episode and how they...
extratv

‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Expecting Baby #2

Lindsay Arnold and Sam Cusick are expecting their second child!. The “Dancing with the Stars” pro shared the news with E!, "Honestly, it still feels a little bit surreal. It's just kind of crazy, but we are so, so happy." When the 28-year-old found out she was expecting,...
extratv

Haley Lu Richardson & Brett Dier Secretly Called Off Engagement 2 Years Ago

“The White Lotus” Season 2 star Haley Lu Richardson and “Jane the Virgin” alum Brett Dier secretly split in 2020 after eight years together. The exes posted the news on Instagram Stories this week, revealing they wanted to “share it and move on.”. Haley, 27, wrote,...
extratv

First Pics! Mandy Moore & Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Baby #2

On Friday, Moore gave birth to her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, a baby boy who they named Oscar Bennett. Along with photos of their bundle of joy, she wrote on Instagram, “Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents).”
extratv

Khloé Kardashian Reveals ‘Hint’ About Son’s Name

Khloé Kardashian just dropped a little “hint” about her son’s name while visiting “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”. The reality star and her ex, Tristan Thompson, welcomed their son via surrogate in August, but still haven’t revealed his name. Kelly asked Khloé, “Is it a...
extratv

Halloween 2022’s Best Star Costumes!

From Kim Kardashian’s transformation into the X-Men’s Mystique to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee and more, “Extra” breaks down the best celeb Halloween costumes of 2022!. “Extra” caught up with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, who hosted the Casamigos...
extratv

extratv

82K+
Followers
5K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy