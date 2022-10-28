ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Jerry Lee Lewis Dies: Fans React to the Rock Icon’s Death

By Suzanne Halliburton
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago

Fans of Jerry Lee Lewis shared their thoughts and favorite songs about the music legend after hearing the news of his death.

They’d been tricked once, when TMZ reported that the rock legend and performer extraordinaire died earlier this week. TMZ retracted the story. But Rolling Stone and the Associated Press reported the new details Friday morning that Lewis died at his home in Mississippi with wife, Judith Coglan, by his side. The Great Balls of Fire star was 87.

Writer Ben Kelly posted: “RIP Jerry Lee Lewis. Sorry for already thinking you were dead. Legend.”

Lewis Was a Ferocious Piano Player

Of course, you can’t think about Lewis’ career without a mention of his showmanship as he pounded the piano keys. That’s why this tweet from Wednesday still is relevant.

Another fan wrote: “Oh No! That’s sad. An other classic gone. I was fortunate I saw Jerry Lee Lewis playing live at a tiny bar in Chicago. I was literally 5ft. away from him. Definitely one of my favorite concerts. Thanks for the memories. May Jerry Lee Lewis Rest In Peace.”

Lewis was both an early star of rock and roll, who also recorded with Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley and Carl Perkins. And the country genre claimed him as well. The Country Music Hall of Fame inducted Lewis earlier this month. His doctors told Lewis he couldn’t appear at the Hall of Fame induction ceremonies. So Hank Williams Jr delivered remarks for him.

It didn’t matter what kind of songs Lewis sang. He always entertained. That’s what one fan wrote in tribute. “Damn. See you on the other side, Killer. An absolute f—ing legend.”

Jerry Lee Lewis, a Rock ’n’ Roll Original, Dies at 87 — With his pounding piano, his impassioned vocals and his incendiary performing style, Mr. Lewis lived up to his nickname, the Killer.

Comments / 7

