Hicksville, NY

CBS New York

Police: Nassau County family of 4 robbed in their own driveway

SADDLE ROCK, N.Y. -- A mother and father and their two young children had weapons pointed at them during a terrifying driveway robbery on Saturday morning.The Long Island family was traumatized but unhurt.Police told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan on Monday that the Nassau County victims were followed home and ambushed as they got out of their car.It all happened at their Whitman Road house in the village of Saddle Rock on the Great Neck Peninsula."Person comes right behind the husband and with a knife and while the wife was getting kids out, somebody else comes up from behind with a gun,"...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Oakdale man arrested for Commack bank robbery

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney has announced the indictment of George Swanton, a 62-year-old man accused of robbing a Teacher’s Federal Credit Union in Commack earlier this month. “This defendant allegedly entered the bank, threatened a teller and decided to steal cash that did not belong to him...
COMMACK, NY
News 12

NYPD seeks 3 suspects wanted in wave of armed robberies

Police say a group of men have been robbing people at gunpoint across the New York City – one of which occurring in the Bronx. The three suspects hit five different times between Oct. 24 and 27, according to authorities. Police say their intended victim managed to escape during the fifth attempt.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Three people injured in Queens shooting, police say

QUEENS (PIX11) — Three people were injured in a shooting in Queens Sunday afternoon, police said. Authorities responded to the incident at Archer Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard at around 1:45 p.m. The three victims — two men and a woman — were taken to hospital, police said. A 29-year-old man was shot in the buttocks […]
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

3 Shot at Busy NYC Intersection in Middle of Afternoon

A corner store in Queens is at the center of a police investigation after three people were shot Sunday afternoon. The sound of gunfire erupted at the busy Jamaica intersection, in proximity to a number of transit stops for the subway, Long Island Rail Road and AirTrain that services John F. Kennedy Airport.
QUEENS, NY

