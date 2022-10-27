Read full article on original website
Police: Nassau County family of 4 robbed in their own driveway
SADDLE ROCK, N.Y. -- A mother and father and their two young children had weapons pointed at them during a terrifying driveway robbery on Saturday morning.The Long Island family was traumatized but unhurt.Police told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan on Monday that the Nassau County victims were followed home and ambushed as they got out of their car.It all happened at their Whitman Road house in the village of Saddle Rock on the Great Neck Peninsula."Person comes right behind the husband and with a knife and while the wife was getting kids out, somebody else comes up from behind with a gun,"...
Seaford Man Arrested for Driving on Drugs After Seriously Injuring Motorist in Crash
Suffolk County Police on Saturday, October 30 arrested a man for driving while ability impaired by drugs following a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured another man in North Amityville. Tristan McLaughlin was driving a 2020 Nissan Frontier northbound on Route 110 when the vehicle struck the rear of a...
Boy on bicycle fatally struck by driver on Long Island
A 13-year-old boy on a bicycle was struck and killed by a driver on Long Island over the weekend, Suffolk County police said Monday.
3 men slashed outside Halloween party in Brooklyn
Three men were slashed outside a Halloween party in Brooklyn early Monday, police said. The men were attacked on Myrtle Avenue, near Broadway, in Bushwick around midnight.
Oakdale man arrested for Commack bank robbery
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney has announced the indictment of George Swanton, a 62-year-old man accused of robbing a Teacher’s Federal Credit Union in Commack earlier this month. “This defendant allegedly entered the bank, threatened a teller and decided to steal cash that did not belong to him...
Bronx nightclub dispute leads to stabbing, suspect at large
A 59-year-old man was stabbed at a Bronx nightclub early Monday during a dispute, authorities said.
Ambulance stolen from Brooklyn hospital is recovered 6 miles away
An ambulance was stolen from a Brooklyn hospital Sunday and the thief who took it on a six-mile joyride has not yet been arrested, police said.
NYPD seeks 3 suspects wanted in wave of armed robberies
Police say a group of men have been robbing people at gunpoint across the New York City – one of which occurring in the Bronx. The three suspects hit five different times between Oct. 24 and 27, according to authorities. Police say their intended victim managed to escape during the fifth attempt.
Three people injured in Queens shooting, police say
QUEENS (PIX11) — Three people were injured in a shooting in Queens Sunday afternoon, police said. Authorities responded to the incident at Archer Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard at around 1:45 p.m. The three victims — two men and a woman — were taken to hospital, police said. A 29-year-old man was shot in the buttocks […]
SEE ANYTHING? Armed Robbers Smash Cases, Get More Than $1M In Bling From Paterson Jewelry Store
UPDATE: Authorities in various jurisdictions are comparing notes after three masked gunmen robbed a Paterson jewelry store of more than $1 million in merchandise. Meanwhile, the owner of Paradise Jewelry expressed gratitude to the community for messages of love, support and concern following the brazen broad-daylight heist earlier this week.
Shooting in front of Brooklyn NYCHA building leaves man dead, woman injured
Two people were shot, one fatally, in front of a Brooklyn NYCHA building Monday evening and the shooter is still at large, authorities said.
2 Drivers Charged With DWI After Fiery East Quogue Crash, Police Say
Two men are facing driving while intoxicated charges following a fiery two-vehicle crash on Long Island. The crash happened in East Quogue on County Road 104 near Jeffrey Lane on the night of Friday, Oct. 28, the Southampton Town Police Department said. Police received a report of the crash at...
Nassau police: Driver in fatal Hempstead crash faces DWI charges
A driver is facing driving while intoxicated charges after a fatal crash occurred in Hempstead.
77-year-old Bronx food market employee slashed during dispute
A 77-year-old food Bronx market employee was slashed in the face Friday afternoon, authorities said.
3 hospitalized after shooting in Queens, police say
It happened on the corner of 91st Ave and Sutphin Blvd. in Jamaica just before 2 p.m. Sunday.
Man, 73, fatally run over by truck driver on Long Island
A 73-year-old man was struck by a pickup truck and critically injured as he crossed a road on Long Island Sunday night, Suffolk County police said.
Cops: Shots fired into occupied parked vehicle on Doctors Path Saturday afternoon
Riverhead Police are looking for the person or persons who fired multiple gunshots from a moving car into an occupied parked vehicle on Doctors Path yesterday afternoon. Police said shots were fired from a moving, gray four-door sedan into an occupied vehicle parked on Doctors Path near Northville Turnpike in Riverhead at around 1 p.m. Saturday.
Bronx subway rider's nose broken by stranger hearing insults 'in his head'
A subway rider’s nose was broken on a Bronx train in an unprovoked assault by a still-at-large rambling man who thought he heard the victim “talking s***” to him.
3 Shot at Busy NYC Intersection in Middle of Afternoon
A corner store in Queens is at the center of a police investigation after three people were shot Sunday afternoon. The sound of gunfire erupted at the busy Jamaica intersection, in proximity to a number of transit stops for the subway, Long Island Rail Road and AirTrain that services John F. Kennedy Airport.
Man dead, woman injured in shooting at Brooklyn Halloween party, police say
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot in the back and a woman was injured when gunfire broke out at a Halloween party in Brooklyn Sunday morning, police said. Authorities responded to the shooting at 1006 Atlantic Ave. at around 6:20 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to the back, police […]
