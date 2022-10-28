Long Beach harbor receives $30 million federal grant

A $30 million federal grant will go toward a project to replace diesel yard tractors with electric yard tractors, and the construction of electric equipment charging infrastructure in Long Beach, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Friday.

The Middle Harbor Terminal Zero Emission Conversion Project, part of a $94 million federal effort in California to improve port facilities through the Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program, is being touted as a way to improve supply chain reliability through increased port capacity and resilience.

The Long Beach project is one of six in California being funded through the grant.

“So many of the goods we all count on, from appliances to furniture to clothes, move through our nation’s ports on their way to us,” U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “Using funds from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this year we’re awarding record levels of funding to improve our port infrastructure, strengthen our supply chains, and help cut costs for American families.”

The project in Long Beach will provide 60 new electric yard tractors, and install software equipment to streamline cargo-handling operations within the terminal, in addition to the construction of charging infrastructure equipment. The grant is $30,141,080.

According to the Department of Transportation, more than 60% of the awards will benefit ports in historically disadvantaged communities and several of the projects will help reduce emissions at the ports through electrification.

Additionally, more than $150 million in awards include a focus on electrification of port equipment to reduce emissions and improve air quality. The projects are geared to advance offshore wind deployment, part of President Joe Biden’s plan to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030, enough to power 10 million homes with clean energy, support 77,000 jobs and encourage investment in the nation’s supply chain operations.

“President Biden’s commitment to modernizing our infrastructure — from the beginning of his administration — has resulted in an unprecedented investment in all segments of our port infrastructure to enable us to move goods more quickly, strengthen supply chain resiliency, and reduce the climate impacts of port operations themselves,” Maritime Administrator Ann Phillips said.

California grants include: Fisherman’s Terminal Piling Replacement Project in Eureka, Outer Harbor Terminal Redevelopment Project in Oakland, Port of San Francisco Amador Street Infrastructure Improvement Project, Port of Stockton Rail Rehabilitation & Upgrade Project, and the Seawall Replacement Project in Crescent City.