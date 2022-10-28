ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach harbor receives $30 million federal grant

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SBjZ0_0iqNfBAu00

A $30 million federal grant will go toward a project to replace diesel yard tractors with electric yard tractors, and the construction of electric equipment charging infrastructure in Long Beach, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Friday.

The Middle Harbor Terminal Zero Emission Conversion Project, part of a $94 million federal effort in California to improve port facilities through the Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program, is being touted as a way to improve supply chain reliability through increased port capacity and resilience.

The Long Beach project is one of six in California being funded through the grant.

“So many of the goods we all count on, from appliances to furniture to clothes, move through our nation’s ports on their way to us,” U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “Using funds from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this year we’re awarding record levels of funding to improve our port infrastructure, strengthen our supply chains, and help cut costs for American families.”

The project in Long Beach will provide 60 new electric yard tractors, and install software equipment to streamline cargo-handling operations within the terminal, in addition to the construction of charging infrastructure equipment. The grant is $30,141,080.

According to the Department of Transportation, more than 60% of the awards will benefit ports in historically disadvantaged communities and several of the projects will help reduce emissions at the ports through electrification.

Additionally, more than $150 million in awards include a focus on electrification of port equipment to reduce emissions and improve air quality. The projects are geared to advance offshore wind deployment, part of President Joe Biden’s plan to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030, enough to power 10 million homes with clean energy, support 77,000 jobs and encourage investment in the nation’s supply chain operations.

“President Biden’s commitment to modernizing our infrastructure — from the beginning of his administration — has resulted in an unprecedented investment in all segments of our port infrastructure to enable us to move goods more quickly, strengthen supply chain resiliency, and reduce the climate impacts of port operations themselves,” Maritime Administrator Ann Phillips said.

California grants include: Fisherman’s Terminal Piling Replacement Project in Eureka, Outer Harbor Terminal Redevelopment Project in Oakland, Port of San Francisco Amador Street Infrastructure Improvement Project, Port of Stockton Rail Rehabilitation & Upgrade Project, and the Seawall Replacement Project in Crescent City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kcrw.com

Most vulnerable to flooding: Long Beach north to Bell Gardens

In LA, drought and fire are considered the biggest climate problems. But Angelenos should also worry about flooding, according to a new study from UC Irvine. Researchers found that hundreds of thousands of LA County residents could be inundated by at least a foot of flood water — should a once-in-a-100-year storm hit the area.
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Supervisors want to fast-track veterans for LA County jobs

Los Angeles County will explore ways to fast-track the hiring of veterans for county jobs, while finding ways to connect more veterans with social services, under a motion approved unanimously Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors. Introduced by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Kathryn Barger, the motion recommends the county look...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

First time homebuyers can receive $20K toward home in Long Beach

If you’re looking to dip your toes in the real estate market and get settled into your first home, the city of Long Beach might be the place to put down roots. The city launched a new website on Monday for its upcoming First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Program. The program will provide first time homebuyers up […]
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

UCLA selected to study health effects of Aliso Canyon gas leak

UCLA has been selected to conduct a study to evaluate the long- and short-term health impacts of the massive 2015 Aliso Canyon gas leak, it was announced Tuesday. The leak occurred at the Southern California Gas Company’s Aliso Canyon gas storage facility located in the Santa Susana Mountains near Porter Ranch. More than 109,000 metric tons of methane gas was released into residential communities surrounding the facility for 111 days, and thousands of residents were displaced due to heath concerns.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
fresnoalliance.com

The Enemy Within When Racists Are Your Own People

In early October, during so-called Hispanic Heritage Month, the Reddit Internet account released an audio file in which four Latinos can be heard making racist remarks about indigenous immigrants from Oaxaca, Mexico, and Blacks. The file was later reproduced by other outlets. The initial surprise became disappointment and even anger...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA County to pay family of Andrés Guardado $8 million for the wrongful death of their son

Los Angeles County has agreed to pay an $8 million settlement to the family of Andrés Guardado for the wrongful death of their son."While the settlement reached with the County of Los Angeles brings closure to more than two years of the civil lawsuit, it does not bring with it peace to our family or justice for our son, Andrés," said Cristobal Guardado. "Peace and justice will only come when the current investigations are completed, and Deputy Miguel Vega is held criminally responsible for Andrés' death."The 18-year-old Guardado was working as a security guard in Gardena when he was shot multiple times in the back by a deputy on June 18, 2020. His family's attorneys said he was talking to two women prior to being shot.According to the department, deputies confronted Guardado near an auto body shop when he pulled a handgun. They chased him into an alley where he was shot and killed by Deputy Miguel Vega,According to the family's attorneys, Guardado was not a threat to authorities.The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office are still investigating the fatal shooting.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
lastheplace.com

Will Los Angeles Be the Next Gambling Hotspot?

With Las Vegas being one of the most popular gambling destinations in the United States, it is no surprise that other states are looking to get in on the action. California, for example, has been flirting with the idea of legalizing gambling for years. And what better place to house...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA's Section 8 Housing Application Closed at 5 p.m. on Sunday

The application to register for Los Angeles's Section 8 waiting list lottery closed over the weekend, right before Halloween. The deadline was this Sunday at 5 p.m. For the fortunate people who are selected by lottery, that simply puts them on a waiting list. It can take anywhere from a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theevreport.com

Pre-orders for Mullen FIVE Electric-SUV Crossover Exceed Expectations

BREA, Calif. – Mullen Automotive, Inc., an emerging electric vehicle manufacturer, announces today that the Mullen FIVE “Strikingly Different” EV Crossover Tour which began on Thursday (Nov. 27), in Pasadena, California, is off to a great start with first-day reservations exceeding expectations and overwhelmingly positive customer feedback. The overall magnitude of Mullen FIVE pre-orders, leading up to and during the Pasadena event has quadrupled in volume.
PASADENA, CA
HeySoCal

LA County reports 27 new COVID-19 deaths, 2,500+ cases

Los Angeles County logged 27 more COVID-19 deaths over a three-day period ending Monday, along with more than 2,500 new cases. County Department of Public Health figures reported 10 deaths each on Saturday and Sunday, along with seven on Monday. The county no longer releases COVID figures on weekends. The...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
webbcanyonchronicle.com

High school fentanyl outbreak shocks LA county

Unsuspecting teenagers as young as 15 face the danger of substances laced with Fentanyl, as they risk overdosing with things as simple as headache relief. According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl is a pharmaceutical drug, used for treating severe pain. This drug is often prescribed to cancer patients as its effects are stronger than morphine. Taken as prescribed, the drug relaxes patients and helps numb their pain. However, when taken in excessive and non-prescribed doses, fentanyl can cause a consumer’s breathing to slow or stop, which may lead to death or brain damage. Non-prescribed fentanyl has been developed and sold illegally for years; it’s main appeal being the euphoric effects it is known to produce.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

LA County Probation Department receives grant to supervise people with multiple DUI convictions

The Los Angeles County Probation Department has received funds for an intensive probation supervision program for high-risk DUI offenders with multiple DUI convictions, the agency announced. The $378,462.00 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) will go toward check-ins with probationers to make sure they are following court-ordered...
HeySoCal

LA Council again considers creating anti-corruption office

The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to renew its exploration of creating an Office of Anti-Corruption and Transparency in response to the City Hall racism scandal. The council began the process of establishing the office in 2020, but the matter expired because it was not placed back on the agenda for more than two years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy