cnyhomepage.com

New Hartford PD charge teenager with Criminal Weapon Possession

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department reports that a 17-year-old has been given Criminal Weapon Possession charges after an incident that started with a vehicle pursuit and ended with New Hartford School’s being placed on lockout the morning of October 31st. Around 2:23 am...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
News 12

$1 million bond for man accused in fatal Bridgeport stabbing

A man accused in a fatal stabbing in Bridgeport over the weekend appeared before a judge Monday. Lawrence Blue, 45, appeared in court remotely, charged with killing Justice Hunter, 23, over the weekend. Police say Blue stabbed Hunter Saturday around 4:15 a.m. in the parking garage of an apartment complex.
BRIDGEPORT, NY
WKTV

Student stabs classmate multiple times at Proctor High School in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police say a student was stabbed multiple times by a classmate during a fight at Proctor High School Monday morning. Police say staff at the school were notified about a fight in the hallway and came out to find a 17-year-old student stabbing an 18-year-old classmate.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal car accident in Town of Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, N.Y. -- The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car accident that occurred in the Town of Smithfield, Tuesday. After arriving to the 5700 block of N. Butler Road for a reported crash, deputies observed a vehicle in a ditch. The driver was then identified as 60-year-old Ricky Paone, from Chittenango, NY. Paone was taken to the Oneida Health Hospital, where it was learned he had died due to injuries sustained in the crash.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Norwich Man Charged With Arson

A Norwich man has been charged with arson, among other charges after a house fire on Halloween. According to the Norwich Police, firefighters responded to 12 State Street in Norwich around 10:30 p.m. for a fully involved house fire. Police say the resident of the home, Matthew Lamb, admitted he...
NORWICH, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Burglaries being investigated at school in Madison County

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A series of burglaries are being investigated at the Edward R. Andrews Elementary School in the Village of Morrisville, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that on three different dates, many people entered the school, which is part of the Morrisville-Eaton Central School District outside of business hours and […]
MADISON COUNTY, NY
waer.org

Syracuse police confirm fatality from fire was child left home alone

Syracuse Police have released the name of the child who died last week in a fatal house fire on the city’s Northside. Five-year-old Elite Simmons died after being rushed to Upstate University Hospital from their home located at the 300 block of Douglas Street. Executive Deputy Fire Chief Richard...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

One dead after car accident in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man died after a car accident on N Butler Road in the Town of Smithfield on Tuesday, November 1, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash at the 5700 block of N Butler Road around 12:42 p.m. Once deputies arrived, they […]
MADISON COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fire at the Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Seneca River Fire Department worked to put out a fire at the Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor on Hayes Road in Baldwinsville on Tuesday, November 1. Charles Eastman of the Seneca River Fire Department tells NewsChannel 9 that nobody was injured during the fire and it might’ve possibly started in […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
WETM 18 News

New Hartford Police Department offers ‘Halloween Safety Tips’

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As families across the nation prepare for festive Halloween fun, be sure to choose a costume that will not cause safety hazards. Over the past three years, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that an annual average of 3,200 Halloween-related injuries were treated in the U.S. hospital emergency department. “It is […]
UTICA, NY
WKTV

River Street in Oneonta limited to one lane Wednesday and Thursday

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- River Street in Oneonta will be limited to one lane of traffic on Wednesday and Thursday. A private contractor will be working in front of 55 River Street on both days from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Drivers are reminded to pay attention to flaggers and temporary...
ONEONTA, NY

