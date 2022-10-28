SMITHFIELD, N.Y. -- The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car accident that occurred in the Town of Smithfield, Tuesday. After arriving to the 5700 block of N. Butler Road for a reported crash, deputies observed a vehicle in a ditch. The driver was then identified as 60-year-old Ricky Paone, from Chittenango, NY. Paone was taken to the Oneida Health Hospital, where it was learned he had died due to injuries sustained in the crash.

MADISON COUNTY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO