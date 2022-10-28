Read full article on original website
WKTV
Proctor High School increases weapons detection system sensitivity following stabbing
ROME, N.Y. – Utica police and school officials say it appears the knife a Proctor High School student used to stab a classmate on Monday made it into the building through the school’s new weapons detection system. The systems were placed in all Utica city schools at the...
cnyhomepage.com
New Hartford PD charge teenager with Criminal Weapon Possession
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department reports that a 17-year-old has been given Criminal Weapon Possession charges after an incident that started with a vehicle pursuit and ended with New Hartford School’s being placed on lockout the morning of October 31st. Around 2:23 am...
News 12
$1 million bond for man accused in fatal Bridgeport stabbing
A man accused in a fatal stabbing in Bridgeport over the weekend appeared before a judge Monday. Lawrence Blue, 45, appeared in court remotely, charged with killing Justice Hunter, 23, over the weekend. Police say Blue stabbed Hunter Saturday around 4:15 a.m. in the parking garage of an apartment complex.
WKTV
Student stabs classmate multiple times at Proctor High School in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police say a student was stabbed multiple times by a classmate during a fight at Proctor High School Monday morning. Police say staff at the school were notified about a fight in the hallway and came out to find a 17-year-old student stabbing an 18-year-old classmate.
WKTV
Schools temporarily placed on lockout during New Hartford police investigation
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Bradley Elementary School and New Hartford Senior High School and a few others were placed on lockout Monday morning as police investigated a nearby incident stemming from an overnight arrest. A woman called the police around 8:45 a.m. after seeing a Black male whom she...
WKTV
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Norwich Man Charged With Arson
A Norwich man has been charged with arson, among other charges after a house fire on Halloween. According to the Norwich Police, firefighters responded to 12 State Street in Norwich around 10:30 p.m. for a fully involved house fire. Police say the resident of the home, Matthew Lamb, admitted he...
Burglaries being investigated at school in Madison County
MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A series of burglaries are being investigated at the Edward R. Andrews Elementary School in the Village of Morrisville, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that on three different dates, many people entered the school, which is part of the Morrisville-Eaton Central School District outside of business hours and […]
Rome man hospitalized after being ejected from motorcycle, deputies say
Rome, N.Y. — A 20-year-old Rome man was taken to a hospital after being ejected from a motorcycle, deputies said. At 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday Tony E. Moonen was driving a 2020 Yamaha motorcycle eastbound along Route 49, according to a news release from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
waer.org
Syracuse police confirm fatality from fire was child left home alone
Syracuse Police have released the name of the child who died last week in a fatal house fire on the city’s Northside. Five-year-old Elite Simmons died after being rushed to Upstate University Hospital from their home located at the 300 block of Douglas Street. Executive Deputy Fire Chief Richard...
Oswego County woman walking in road killed when she’s hit by car, troopers say
Volney, N.Y. - A woman was killed Sunday when she was struck by a vehicle while she was walking on a road in Volney, troopers said. Around 8:50 p.m., Megan E. Delong-Hahn, 38 of Mexico, was walking in the eastbound lane of State Route 3 when she was struck by a 2013 Honda Civic, according to a news release Monday from the State Police.
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County woman accused of introducing prison contraband in Marcy, police say
MARCY- A Lewis County woman is accused of introducing prison contraband in the Mohawk Valley, authorities say. Jennifer S. Simpson, 44, of Castorland, NY was arrested Sunday morning by the New York State Police (Marcy). She was officially charged with one misdemeanor count of introducing prison contraband in the second-degree.
Truck driver identified after Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge accident
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It’s happened again. A truck has struck the Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge. This time, the truck not only hit the bridge, but then it tipped over. The accident was called into Onondaga County 911 at 1:13 p.m. According to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old driver, Omar M. Clarke of Stratford Connecticut, was […]
Madison County man dies after truck crashes into tree, deputies say
Smithfield, N.Y. — A Chittenango man died Tuesday when his pickup truck went off a road and hit a tree, deputies say. Killed was Ricky M. Paone, 60. Around 12:42 p.m., deputies responded to the 5700 block of North Butler Road where they found a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado on the side of the road, deputies said.
Fire at the Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Seneca River Fire Department worked to put out a fire at the Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor on Hayes Road in Baldwinsville on Tuesday, November 1. Charles Eastman of the Seneca River Fire Department tells NewsChannel 9 that nobody was injured during the fire and it might’ve possibly started in […]
Fire ‘rolling over front of the house’ - firefighters respond to Valley house fire
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse firefighters responded to a house fire in the Valley with fire “rolling over the front of the house,” Monday night, the fire chief said. At 8:59 p.m. firefighters received multiple calls that the house at 133 Bradford St. was on fire, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
New Hartford Police Department offers ‘Halloween Safety Tips’
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As families across the nation prepare for festive Halloween fun, be sure to choose a costume that will not cause safety hazards. Over the past three years, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that an annual average of 3,200 Halloween-related injuries were treated in the U.S. hospital emergency department. “It is […]
WKTV
River Street in Oneonta limited to one lane Wednesday and Thursday
ONEONTA, N.Y. -- River Street in Oneonta will be limited to one lane of traffic on Wednesday and Thursday. A private contractor will be working in front of 55 River Street on both days from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Drivers are reminded to pay attention to flaggers and temporary...
