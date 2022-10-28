ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater, TX

Comments / 0

Related
FOX West Texas

Abilene Police advise public to be aware of purse thieves

The Abilene Police Department released photos Tuesday of suspected thieves moving throughout the state. The males in these photos were captured on surveillance video stealing purses at various stores from women while they are shopping. According to an APD press release, the suspects have been traveling through parts of Texas...
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

56-year old man struck, killed by SUV in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — A 56-year old unidentified man was struck and killed by an SUV Oct. 29 in Abilene. At approximately 7:18 p.m. on South 1 Street, the Abilene Police Department responded to a call after a man was hit by a 2011 GMC Yukon SUV while he was pushing a cart across the street.
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

14-year-old arrested for 'active shooter' threat to Roscoe school

ROSCOE, Texas — A 14-year-old was arrested Thursday after authorities investigated a planned "active shooter" threat to a Roscoe school. A release from the Nolan County Sheriff's Office said it received information late Wednesday about a planned “active shooter” threat that was supposed to happen Thursday, Oct. 20, during school hours on a Roscoe Collegiate campus.
ROSCOE, TX
FOX West Texas

Ten-year federal prison sentence for Abilene bank robber

ABILENE, Texas — An Albuquerque man who is accused of robbing the Chase Bank in south Abilene in March 2022 was sentenced in a Lubbock district court to 10 years in prison. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 29, 2022, Fernando Enriquez entered the Chase Bank in the 3200 block of Rebecca, displayed a weapon, demanded money and left in a vehicle. He was stopped by police an hour later in Merkel and brought back to the Abilene Police Department, where he was later arrested for the robbery.
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

'Operation Green Light' to support Taylor County veterans

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — Veterans Day honors the struggles and sacrifices made by former members of all six U.S. military branches. From Nov. 7-13, Taylor County will be recognizing such sacrifices with 'Operation Green Light,' a new program put in place to create awareness for challenges faced and resources available to local veterans.
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
FOX West Texas

Lightning strike causes fire at Abilene home

ABILENE, Texas — A lightning strike started a fire that caused $100,000 in damages to a home on Fairway Oaks Boulevard early Friday, the Abilene Fire Department said. At approximately 2:51 a.m. Friday, the AFD responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of Fairway Oaks. Fire crews arrived and saw smoke coming from the attic area of the two-story home.
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Abilene woman killed in Nolan County crash

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas — An Abilene woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Friday in Nolan County. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Carmen Elisa Pyron, 34, of Abilene was driving an SUV west on County Road 124, approaching a curve in the roadway. Pyron failed to safely operate around the curve, DPS said, and lost control, leaving the roadway and hitting a sign and a fence.
NOLAN COUNTY, TX
FOX West Texas

New species of rat discovered by ACU professor

ABILENE, Texas — It's not everyday a new animal species is discovered, but that's exactly what happened to a biology professor at Abilene Christian University. Back in 2010, Dr. Tom Lee was traveling in the Andes Mountain in Ecuador when he found a new rat species in Sangay National Park.
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

APD: No credible threat to Cooper HS

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Independent School District and Abilene Police Department say there is no credible threat to Abilene Cooper High School. A release from APD said, "The Police Department was made aware of a possible threat at Cooper High School earlier today. School Administrators and the Department worked to identify any possible threats. There were no credible threats identified. There is an increased security presence at the school for the remainder of the day. We want to stress that anyone with any information on a credible threat to any of our area schools, to report it to authorities immediately."
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

West Texas Weekend events calendar, Oct. 28-30

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 1 p.m. - Socktastic Celebration, Austin Avenue Church of Christ, 1020 Austin Ave. - BROWNWOOD. 6 p.m....
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Two taken to hospital after crash involving Abilene PD vehicle

ABILENE, Texas — Two people were taken to an Abilene hospital for treatment after a three-vehicle crash near Old Anson Road and West Overland Trail Wednesday afternoon. According to the Abilene Police Department, the crash happened at approximately noon Wednesday. According to APD Lt. Gerald Moran, an 18-wheeler was...
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Abilene PD increases traffic enforcement

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department began increased traffic enforcement on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. The increased enforcement will help change driving habits and making the roads safer for all drivers, APD said. Selected officers will target specific areas of Abilene by increasing enforcement for a 12-month period through a grant provided by the Texas Department of Transportation.
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Salvation Army of Abilene accepting Angel Tree applications

ABILENE, Texas — The Salvation Army of Abilene is accepting applications for its annual Angel Tree program, which serves families facing financial hardship who might not otherwise be able to provide Christmas gifts to their children. This year's registration period is Oct. 18-21. Each year, The Salvation Army provides...
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

FOX West Texas

Abilene San Angelo, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Abilene and San Angelo local news

 https://www.myfoxzone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy