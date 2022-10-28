Read full article on original website
Abilene Police advise public to be aware of purse thieves
The Abilene Police Department released photos Tuesday of suspected thieves moving throughout the state. The males in these photos were captured on surveillance video stealing purses at various stores from women while they are shopping. According to an APD press release, the suspects have been traveling through parts of Texas...
Abilene Police investigating after package of THC gummies was found in student's possession
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department is investigating after a package of gummies containing THC was located on one of the students at Clack Middle School while in attendance Friday. According to an APD press release, the school’s resource officer was called to assist, and after speaking with...
56-year old man struck, killed by SUV in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — A 56-year old unidentified man was struck and killed by an SUV Oct. 29 in Abilene. At approximately 7:18 p.m. on South 1 Street, the Abilene Police Department responded to a call after a man was hit by a 2011 GMC Yukon SUV while he was pushing a cart across the street.
14-year-old arrested for 'active shooter' threat to Roscoe school
ROSCOE, Texas — A 14-year-old was arrested Thursday after authorities investigated a planned "active shooter" threat to a Roscoe school. A release from the Nolan County Sheriff's Office said it received information late Wednesday about a planned “active shooter” threat that was supposed to happen Thursday, Oct. 20, during school hours on a Roscoe Collegiate campus.
Ten-year federal prison sentence for Abilene bank robber
ABILENE, Texas — An Albuquerque man who is accused of robbing the Chase Bank in south Abilene in March 2022 was sentenced in a Lubbock district court to 10 years in prison. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 29, 2022, Fernando Enriquez entered the Chase Bank in the 3200 block of Rebecca, displayed a weapon, demanded money and left in a vehicle. He was stopped by police an hour later in Merkel and brought back to the Abilene Police Department, where he was later arrested for the robbery.
Active shooter incident exercise planned at Dyess AFB Nov. 1-3
DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas — The 7th Bomb Wing will conduct an exercise at Dyess Air Force Base Nov. 1-3. This is the installation’s third mission assurance exercise this year and will evaluate the readiness of emergency, safety and base personnel to respond to an active shooter incident.
'Operation Green Light' to support Taylor County veterans
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — Veterans Day honors the struggles and sacrifices made by former members of all six U.S. military branches. From Nov. 7-13, Taylor County will be recognizing such sacrifices with 'Operation Green Light,' a new program put in place to create awareness for challenges faced and resources available to local veterans.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by SUV in south Abilene
ORIGINAL STORY: A 28-year-old woman died from injuries after being hit by an SUV Sunday night in south Abilene. Abilene Police responded to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle call in the 3400 block of South 14th Street at 9:36 p.m. Sunday. Officers found a woman lying in the roadway...
Lightning strike causes fire at Abilene home
ABILENE, Texas — A lightning strike started a fire that caused $100,000 in damages to a home on Fairway Oaks Boulevard early Friday, the Abilene Fire Department said. At approximately 2:51 a.m. Friday, the AFD responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of Fairway Oaks. Fire crews arrived and saw smoke coming from the attic area of the two-story home.
Abilene woman killed in Nolan County crash
NOLAN COUNTY, Texas — An Abilene woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Friday in Nolan County. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Carmen Elisa Pyron, 34, of Abilene was driving an SUV west on County Road 124, approaching a curve in the roadway. Pyron failed to safely operate around the curve, DPS said, and lost control, leaving the roadway and hitting a sign and a fence.
Abilene park rededicated for local legacy Coach James Valentine
ABILENE, Texas — A crowd gathered in Abilene Friday morning to rededicate Lee Park in honor of a local legacy. The park on Pioneer Drive was initially named after Gen. Robert E. Lee Elementary School, according to the City of Abilene. The school was renamed Stafford Elementary in 2021.
New species of rat discovered by ACU professor
ABILENE, Texas — It's not everyday a new animal species is discovered, but that's exactly what happened to a biology professor at Abilene Christian University. Back in 2010, Dr. Tom Lee was traveling in the Andes Mountain in Ecuador when he found a new rat species in Sangay National Park.
APD: No credible threat to Cooper HS
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Independent School District and Abilene Police Department say there is no credible threat to Abilene Cooper High School. A release from APD said, "The Police Department was made aware of a possible threat at Cooper High School earlier today. School Administrators and the Department worked to identify any possible threats. There were no credible threats identified. There is an increased security presence at the school for the remainder of the day. We want to stress that anyone with any information on a credible threat to any of our area schools, to report it to authorities immediately."
West Texas Weekend events calendar, Oct. 28-30
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 1 p.m. - Socktastic Celebration, Austin Avenue Church of Christ, 1020 Austin Ave. - BROWNWOOD. 6 p.m....
One injured in crash on Ridgemont Drive in Abilene
The driver of an SUV that overturned in a crash on Ridgemont Drive Friday morning was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her one-year-old passenger was evaluated at the scene. The APD said the SUV was leaving the Lowes parking lot when it was hit by a car traveling north....
Man found guilty of capital murder in Sweetwater sentenced to life in prison
SWEETWATER, Texas — A Nolan County jury found Markes Buchanan guilty in the 2019 capital murder of Tashaun Beavers Thursday. On Friday, Buchanan was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. In November 2019, Beavers was robbed and murdered in his Sweetwater home. Buchanan was arrested...
Two taken to hospital after crash involving Abilene PD vehicle
ABILENE, Texas — Two people were taken to an Abilene hospital for treatment after a three-vehicle crash near Old Anson Road and West Overland Trail Wednesday afternoon. According to the Abilene Police Department, the crash happened at approximately noon Wednesday. According to APD Lt. Gerald Moran, an 18-wheeler was...
Abilene PD increases traffic enforcement
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department began increased traffic enforcement on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. The increased enforcement will help change driving habits and making the roads safer for all drivers, APD said. Selected officers will target specific areas of Abilene by increasing enforcement for a 12-month period through a grant provided by the Texas Department of Transportation.
Salvation Army of Abilene accepting Angel Tree applications
ABILENE, Texas — The Salvation Army of Abilene is accepting applications for its annual Angel Tree program, which serves families facing financial hardship who might not otherwise be able to provide Christmas gifts to their children. This year's registration period is Oct. 18-21. Each year, The Salvation Army provides...
Kenneth Ferguson to be inducted into Cooper HS Hall of Fame
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Cooper High School will honor attorney Kenneth Ferguson, Class of 1970, as the 88th member of the Cooper Hall of Fame during a homecoming week assembly at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, in the CHS auditorium. Ferguson is a partner in the Austin office of...
