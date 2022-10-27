Read full article on original website
Chinese Nationals Caught at Porsche Dealership of Bergen County Using Fake/Stolen Documents to Buy CarBridget MulroyEnglewood, NJ
‘Electrical Malfunction’ Cause of Blaze that Killed 4 in Bronx?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere Buys Musician Paul Simon's Home In New CanaanFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Canaan, CT
Police: Nassau County family of 4 robbed in their own driveway
SADDLE ROCK, N.Y. -- A mother and father and their two young children had weapons pointed at them during a terrifying driveway robbery on Saturday morning.The Long Island family was traumatized but unhurt.Police told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan on Monday that the Nassau County victims were followed home and ambushed as they got out of their car.It all happened at their Whitman Road house in the village of Saddle Rock on the Great Neck Peninsula."Person comes right behind the husband and with a knife and while the wife was getting kids out, somebody else comes up from behind with a gun,"...
longisland.com
Seaford Man Arrested for Driving on Drugs After Seriously Injuring Motorist in Crash
Suffolk County Police on Saturday, October 30 arrested a man for driving while ability impaired by drugs following a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured another man in North Amityville. Tristan McLaughlin was driving a 2020 Nissan Frontier northbound on Route 110 when the vehicle struck the rear of a...
Missing woman found on floor of Dunkin’ location in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Queens woman who has extreme memory loss and got stuck on the “A” train Saturday was found Monday, barefoot and sitting on the floor of a Dunkin’ location on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn. A woman noticed Lynda Garraway, 68, and thought she looked like the missing Queens mom of two. After […]
Duo Wanted For Robbing Victims Of Gucci Watches, iPhones At Knifepoint In Saddle Rock
Police are searching for two suspects who are wanted for a knifepoint robbery on Long Island. The robbery happened in Saddle Rock at about midnight on Saturday, Oct. 29, the Nassau County Police Department reported. NCPD said a 41-year-old man parked his vehicle in his driveway on Whitman Avenue and...
riverheadlocal.com
Cops: Route 58 gas station clerk robbed at gunpoint, suspect fired handgun at clerk as victim ran from building
Riverhead Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Mobil gas station on Route 58 just east of Mill Road last night at about 10:15 p.m. Police said a gas station employee reported that a subject entered the station, located at 1575 Old Country Road, displayed a black handgun and demanded money.
Victim of brutal NYC subway assault has warning for other riders
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 78-year-old man is speaking out after he was brutally assaulted on a Manhattan subway train. The victim said he told a fellow subway rider to turn down his loud music, and that request resulted in violence. The 78-year-old said he was attacked by a man and a woman […]
Man, 73, fatally run over by truck driver on Long Island
A 73-year-old man was struck by a pickup truck and critically injured as he crossed a road on Long Island Sunday night, Suffolk County police said.
Oakdale man arrested for Commack bank robbery
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney has announced the indictment of George Swanton, a 62-year-old man accused of robbing a Teacher’s Federal Credit Union in Commack earlier this month. “This defendant allegedly entered the bank, threatened a teller and decided to steal cash that did not belong to him...
longisland.com
Teenage Bicyclist Critically Injured in Motor Vehicle Crash, Cops Say
Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a teenage bicyclist in Copiague on Saturday, October 29. Jose Luis Calderon was riding a bicycle in the right lane of northbound Dixon Avenue, near the intersection of Caboto Avenue, when he swerved into the northbound left lane and was struck by a 2008 Toyota Corolla at approximately 9:20 p.m.
Couple struck and killed while crossing street on Long Island was on way to husband's birthday party
A husband and wife have died after they were hit by a car while crossing a street in Ronkonkoma.
17-Year-Old Seriously Injured After Falling Off Running Board Of Moving Jeep In Deer Park
A Long Island teenager suffered serious injuries after he fell off of the running board of a moving vehicle and hit his head. The incident happened in Deer Park at about 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. SCPD said a 17-year-old Deer Park...
Bronx subway rider's nose broken by stranger hearing insults 'in his head'
A subway rider’s nose was broken on a Bronx train in an unprovoked assault by a still-at-large rambling man who thought he heard the victim “talking s***” to him.
2 Drivers Charged With DWI After Fiery East Quogue Crash, Police Say
Two men are facing driving while intoxicated charges following a fiery two-vehicle crash on Long Island. The crash happened in East Quogue on County Road 104 near Jeffrey Lane on the night of Friday, Oct. 28, the Southampton Town Police Department said. Police received a report of the crash at...
Nassau police: Driver in fatal Hempstead crash faces DWI charges
A driver is facing driving while intoxicated charges after a fatal crash occurred in Hempstead.
3 brothers, 10-month-old baby girl identified as victims of Bronx house fire
Three bothers and a baby who all lived together were killed in an early Sunday morning fire at a Bronx house, authorities said.
Three people injured in Queens shooting, police say
QUEENS (PIX11) — Three people were injured in a shooting in Queens Sunday afternoon, police said. Authorities responded to the incident at Archer Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard at around 1:45 p.m. The three victims — two men and a woman — were taken to hospital, police said. A 29-year-old man was shot in the buttocks […]
Chain-Reaction North Amityville DWAI Crash Leaves Copiague Man Seriously Injured: Police
A chain-reaction Long Island crash involving an allegedly impaired driver left one person seriously injured overnight. It happened Saturday, Oct. 29 at about 8:30 p.m. in North Amityville. A Seaford man was driving a 2020 Nissan Frontier northbound on Route 110 when the vehicle struck the rear of a 2006...
SEE ANYTHING? Armed Robbers Smash Cases, Get More Than $1M In Bling From Paterson Jewelry Store
UPDATE: Authorities in various jurisdictions are comparing notes after three masked gunmen robbed a Paterson jewelry store of more than $1 million in merchandise. Meanwhile, the owner of Paradise Jewelry expressed gratitude to the community for messages of love, support and concern following the brazen broad-daylight heist earlier this week.
Woman shot and killed in Long Island parking lot: police
CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was shot and killed in a parking lot on Long Island overnight, police said. The shooting happened in Coram in the rear parking lot at 24 Middle Country Road around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Martina Thompson, 33, of East Patchogue, suffered a gunshot […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Another Person Shot
On October 30, 2022, at approximately 4:20 am Bridgeport Police responded to the area of Harral Avenue and Highland Avenue on a ShotSpotter activation (7 rounds). ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system. Once gunshots are fired in an area covered by this service, police receive a notification within one minute directing them to the exact location of the gunfire. Upon arrival officers located a 26-year-old Bridgeport man in the 100 block of Highland Avenue suffering from an injury to the left side of his face and to his back. Medics were called to the scene and the victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he was treated for cuts to his face and a gunshot wound (graze) to the back. All non-life-threatening injuries.
