Hicksville, NY

CBS New York

Police: Nassau County family of 4 robbed in their own driveway

SADDLE ROCK, N.Y. -- A mother and father and their two young children had weapons pointed at them during a terrifying driveway robbery on Saturday morning.The Long Island family was traumatized but unhurt.Police told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan on Monday that the Nassau County victims were followed home and ambushed as they got out of their car.It all happened at their Whitman Road house in the village of Saddle Rock on the Great Neck Peninsula."Person comes right behind the husband and with a knife and while the wife was getting kids out, somebody else comes up from behind with a gun,"...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Missing woman found on floor of Dunkin’ location in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Queens woman who has extreme memory loss and got stuck on the “A” train Saturday was found Monday, barefoot and sitting on the floor of a Dunkin’ location on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn. A woman noticed Lynda Garraway, 68, and thought she looked like the missing Queens mom of two. After […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Victim of brutal NYC subway assault has warning for other riders

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 78-year-old man is speaking out after he was brutally assaulted on a Manhattan subway train. The victim said he told a fellow subway rider to turn down his loud music, and that request resulted in violence. The 78-year-old said he was attacked by a man and a woman […]
MANHATTAN, NY
TBR News Media

Oakdale man arrested for Commack bank robbery

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney has announced the indictment of George Swanton, a 62-year-old man accused of robbing a Teacher’s Federal Credit Union in Commack earlier this month. “This defendant allegedly entered the bank, threatened a teller and decided to steal cash that did not belong to him...
COMMACK, NY
longisland.com

Teenage Bicyclist Critically Injured in Motor Vehicle Crash, Cops Say

Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a teenage bicyclist in Copiague on Saturday, October 29. Jose Luis Calderon was riding a bicycle in the right lane of northbound Dixon Avenue, near the intersection of Caboto Avenue, when he swerved into the northbound left lane and was struck by a 2008 Toyota Corolla at approximately 9:20 p.m.
COPIAGUE, NY
PIX11

Three people injured in Queens shooting, police say

QUEENS (PIX11) — Three people were injured in a shooting in Queens Sunday afternoon, police said. Authorities responded to the incident at Archer Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard at around 1:45 p.m. The three victims — two men and a woman — were taken to hospital, police said. A 29-year-old man was shot in the buttocks […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Woman shot and killed in Long Island parking lot: police

CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was shot and killed in a parking lot on Long Island overnight, police said. The shooting happened in Coram in the rear parking lot at 24 Middle Country Road around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Martina Thompson, 33, of East Patchogue, suffered a gunshot […]
CORAM, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Another Person Shot

On October 30, 2022, at approximately 4:20 am Bridgeport Police responded to the area of Harral Avenue and Highland Avenue on a ShotSpotter activation (7 rounds). ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system. Once gunshots are fired in an area covered by this service, police receive a notification within one minute directing them to the exact location of the gunfire. Upon arrival officers located a 26-year-old Bridgeport man in the 100 block of Highland Avenue suffering from an injury to the left side of his face and to his back. Medics were called to the scene and the victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he was treated for cuts to his face and a gunshot wound (graze) to the back. All non-life-threatening injuries.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

