Riverside County, CA

Bill Cosby appeals $500,000 judgment in woman’s sexual abuse suit

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
Having been denied a new trial by a Superior Court judge, Bill Cosby is now appealing a jury’s verdict awarding $500,000 to a Riverside County woman who said the comedian sexually abused her when she was a teenager at the Playboy Mansion in the 1970s.

Cosby’s lawyers filed a notice of appeal on Wednesday. On Sept. 27, Santa Monica Superior Court Judge Craig D. Karlan, in rejecting the “I Spy” co-star’s bid for a retrial of plaintiff Judy Huth’s suit, wrote that he had “failed to establish he received an unfair trial or that insufficient evidence existed to establish his liability for plaintiff’s harm.”

Huth’s lawyers produced evidence that Cosby “intended to engage in sexual contact” with Huth — knowing she was a minor at the time — and also presented the testimony of others to corroborate the plaintiff’s story, Karlan further wrote.

Karlan also rejected Cosby’s motion for judgment notwithstanding the verdict.

Cosby’s attorneys had asked Karlan to set aside the judgment entered July 12 in favor of the 64-year-old Huth. The Canyon Lake woman testified that Cosby fondled her and forced her to perform a sex act on him while visiting the mansion in 1975, when she was 16 years old. The jury reached its verdict on June 21.

During trial, Cosby’s attorneys denied any wrongdoing and pointed to inconsistencies in Huth’s story, including a recent change in the year she claimed the attack happened. In their court papers, the comedian’s legal team argued that the grounds for the retrial included that the comedian received an unfair trial, that there was insufficient evidence to justify the verdict and that errors in law occurred.

During the nearly two-week trial, attorneys for Huth said Cosby — who is now 85 and legally blind — assaulted her in a game room at the mansion. Attorneys said Cosby escorted Huth and her then-17-year-old friend, Donna Samuelson, to the mansion after he met them while in the area to film the movie “Let’s Do It Again” with Jimmie Walker and Sidney Poitier.

Huth’s suit was filed in December 2014 and was the first sex abuse civil trial against Cosby to reach a jury. Cosby did not attend the proceedings.

His attorneys staunchly denied any wrongdoing by the comedian, noting Huth and Samuelson spent as many as 12 hours at the Playboy Mansion after the alleged assault. They also argued Huth originally claimed the attack happened in 1974 when she was 15, then changed her story to say it occurred a year later.

Comments / 1

Related
HeySoCal

Masterson accusers’ civil case remains on hold

A lawsuit by plaintiffs who sued the Church of Scientology and actor Danny Masterson over alleged stalking and coverup allegations will remain on hold while Masterson’s criminal case plays out in another courthouse, a judge ruled Tuesday. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Steven Kleifield said a stay on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Man gets lengthy sentence for harassing doctors

A West Los Angeles man who engaged in a harassment campaign targeting two female doctors at the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and two other female doctors working at the VA’s Loma Linda facility in San Bernardino County, was sentenced on Oct. 25 to 18 years in federal prison.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

North Hollywood Arson Suspect Just Got Out of Prison — for Arson

A man arrested on suspicion of igniting several fires in North Hollywood Wednesday morning had just been released from state prison after serving part of a five-year sentence for arson, according to court records and law enforcement sources. David A. Rivas, 35, was detained by police near the scenes of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

West L.A. Man Sentenced to 18 Years in Federal Prison for Harassment of Female Doctors at VA

Gueorgui Hristov Pantchev sentenced in connection to harrasments at West Los Angeles VA and Loma Linda facility. A West Los Angeles man who engaged in a harassment campaign targeting two female doctors at the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and two other female doctors working at the VA’s Loma Linda facility in San Bernardino County, was sentenced this week to 216 months in federal prison.
LOMA LINDA, CA
HeySoCal

Judge cites previous ruling in dismissing student vax order challenge

Citing his previous order in another case that struck down the Los Angeles Unified student vaccination mandate, a judge has dismissed a legal action brought by two groups representing parents of nearly 1,500 Los Angeles Unified students who sought nullification of the same order. In granting the district’s motion to...
HeySoCal

Redstone granddaughter calls man suing ‘unhinged’

A granddaughter of the late media magnate Sumner Redstone, alleged in a man’s lawsuit to have mental health and substance abuse problems, says in new court papers that the plaintiff himself is “unhinged” and threatened her with a firearm when she asked him to leave her home in 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Trump legal adviser Eastman appeals ruling in Jan. 6 email case

A former Chapman University law school dean who represented ex-President Donald Trump filed on Friday an appeal of a federal judge’s order he turn over several documents to a congressional committee probing the Jan. 6 insurrection. Former Chapman law professor John Eastman asked U.S. District Judge David O. Carter...
ORANGE, CA
CBS LA

Attorney General issues order to return cell phones, laptops to Supervisor Sheila Kuehl

According to LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, the California Attorney General has issued an order to return her cell phones and laptops amid a corruption investigation."I am glad that the equipment I need to conduct public business will once again be in my hands," she tweeted Thursday. Kuehl's home and office were the focus of a raid by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department more than a month ago. The raid stems from an investigation that centers on the claim that Kuehl helped steer contracts to her close friend, Patti Giggan's nonprofit. According to an affidavit released by the Sheriff's Department, a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LAPD station renamed in honor of 1st female deputy chief

The Los Angeles Police Department station in Glassell Park was renamed Friday as the Margaret “Peggy” York Northeast Station in honor of the department’s first female deputy chief. LAPD Chief Michel Moore called the renaming of the station “a true testament to her steadfast tenacity and spirit.”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Trio charged in $3.4 million home improvement loan scam

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has announced that three people have been charged in a 159-count complaint with identity theft, grand theft and residential burglary in a home improvement loan scam that cost lenders $3.4 million. “This alleged scheme preyed on low-income homeowners, many of whom were...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LA Councilwoman Rodriguez wants state law for redistricting reform

City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez called Friday for the state to take up legislation that would establish an independent redistricting process for Los Angeles before next April. Rodriguez introduced a resolution Friday calling on the City Council to support legislation similar to Senate Bill 958, which in 2016 created a citizen’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Review panel clears Pasadena officer who fatally shot suspect

A Pasadena police officer who fatally shot a Black man running from a 2020 traffic stop — prompting months of protests — acted within department policy, according to the results of an internal investigation released Friday. The report from the department’s Use of Force Review Board, and affirmed...
PASADENA, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
