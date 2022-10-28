ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. Jim Butler Auto Group’s Good Taste Initiative just launched to fight food insecurity. The dealership is collecting donated food at all locations, will give $50 from each car sold to a food pantry in Missouri, and will raise $100,000 for food pantries in the state. The Good Eats Gala will feature some of the best chefs in the St. Louis Area.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO