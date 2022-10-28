ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murder Suspect Apprehended Days After Man Is Found Shot To Death In Waldorf: Sheriff

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago
Mehki Joseph Smith Photo Credit: Charles County Sheriff

Authorities say that a wanted suspect is in custody after a 60-year-old man was found gunned down overnight in Charles County in what appears to be a premeditated incident, the sheriff’s office announced.

Mehki Joseph Smith, 23, of Waldorf, was identified as a suspect and apprehended on a murder charge for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of 60-year-old Michael Anthony Dodson, Sr. this week, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday, Oct. 28.

Dodson, a Waldorf resident, was identified as the victim who was found shot and killed at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 in the 2500 block of Old Washington Road in his hometown, according to officials.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies said that they were able to locate Dodson’s body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The initial investigation determined that the murder does not appear to be random.

Smith was taken into custody and charged with murder. He is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting has been asked to contact Det. E. Weaver at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 609-6571 or emailing WeaverE@ccso.us.

