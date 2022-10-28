This Copycat Little Caesar's Crazy Bread is much easier to make than you might think (just 4 ingredients) and just like the original (if not better!) I'm obsessed with Little Caesar's Crazy Bread. It is the topping that really takes it over the top. This recipe couldn't be easier to make so now you can have Little Caesar's Crazy Bread at home whenever you feel like! Covered with butter and sprinkled with cheese, these pillowy breadsticks only take about 30 minutes to make. So if you love breadsticks as much as I do then you have to make my Copycat Little Caesar's Crazy Bread recipe!

