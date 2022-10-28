Read full article on original website
Related
The 4 best cast iron skillets for even heat distribution and easy use
Quality cast iron skillets and pans are worth investing in since they last a lifetime. These are the best cast iron skillets.
Oprah Just Included Delicious Cookies on Her List of Favorite Things & Shoppers Say They're the ‘Best Cookies Ever’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. What’s better than picking up a pack of freshly-baked cookies from the local bakery? Not much, except if those cookies arrive directly to your doorstep. On her Favorite Things List 2022, Oprah included the Best Seller’s Mix from The Cravery Cookies, and this package makes for an ideal gift for a sweet tooth — and that means they can be for either a friend or for yourself! The Cravery’s Best Seller’s Mix variety pack of cookies comes with a sampling of...
The Countertop Oven Will Make Your Regular Oven Obsolete
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Who doesn’t need more kitchen storage? Well, once you try the Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro, trust me, you’ll just be using your regular oven to store pots and pans in (but please unplug it first, just to be on the safe side).Countertop ovens are nothing new, but this one does a lot more than just toast bread. In fact, it actually has 13 preset functions: toast, air fry, broil, roast, pizza, cookies, slow cook, bagel, bake, proof, reheat, keep warm, and dehydrate....
Martha Stewart’s Quick & Hearty Soup Recipe is Weeknight-Friendly Approved
Ahead of Jack Frost nipping at our noses, Martha Stewart is getting us prepared with the ultimate comfort meal that’s perfect for those hectic weeknights!. Back on Oct 14, Stewart uploaded a snapshot of a soup recipe we know we’re going to cozy up with. She posted it with the caption, “Not every soup recipe requires hours of simmering. This must-make shortcut Italian soup takes just 40 minutes from start to finish and uses both umami-rich Parmesan rind and hot Italian sausage. Get this weeknight-friendly recipe at the link in bio! 📷@alphamay.”
AOL Corp
'Like pillows for the feet': These wildly popular Skechers slip-on walking shoes are down to $39
Need a pair of supportive kicks? Check this out: Amazon's top-selling walking shoes — the Skechers Go Walk Joy — are on sale starting at $39 in a bevy of colors and sizes. There's a reason they're called "joy" — they're so comfortable, you'll get a rush every time you put them on. The sneakers are lightweight and flexible, with ultra-responsive cushioning. A breathable mesh upper lets your tootsies breathe, and the soft fabric lining and padded collar adds a cloud-like vibe.
Apparently We’ve Been Taking the Seeds Out Of Peppers Wrong Our Whole Lives
Honestly starting to wonder if I ever knew anything.
Homemade Italian Dressing Recipe
Hands up if you can tell a bottled dressing from a fresh, homemade one — we thought so!. Why ruin a good salad with the wrong dressing? Recipe developer and wellness coach Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for homemade Italian dressing and remarks, "there is really no reason to buy bottled dressings. They are so easy to make at home!" We're betting that you have all of the ingredients sitting right in your pantry, and this whole recipe takes a whopping 5 minutes.
Mic
75 cool gifts that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF on Amazon
Buying gifts can be tricky. You want to make sure that the person you’re shopping for will appreciate whatever you’re giving them, but you also want to avoid ruining your budget for the month. Luckily, there are tons of cool gifts you can find on Amazon that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF.
butterwithasideofbread.com
GRANDMA’S BEST CREAMY CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
Grandma’s BEST Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup is a warm, comforting classic recipe perfect for cold nights! This creamy chicken noodle soup recipe is loaded with tender egg noodles, onions, garlic, veggies and more!. Nothing is better than the food that comes out of grandma’s kitchen, which is why we...
mensjournal.com
Now is the Time to Pick up the Samsung 85” QLED TV at Best Buy
Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com. Sponsored content. We are getting to that time...
AOL Corp
Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend sales — including $80 off of Bose headphones
As we near the climax of spooky season, we have so much to look forward to: all the fun of the holiday season, which of course kicks off with all the fun of Black Friday and holiday shopping! Luckily for us, Amazon just dropped a ton of killer markdowns this weekend, which means we can start the revelry a bit early.
Android Headlines
Best Buy's Early Black Friday sale continues, Here's the best deals
The calendar is about to turn to November, which means that Black Friday is not to far away. Black Friday is taking place on November 25 this year. But that’s not stopping retailers like Best Buy from offering Black Friday deals early. They have a number of deals that are at their “Black Friday price” now, and since the return window is now available until January 14, 2023, you can buy now and return it if it does drop lower on Black Friday.
Cranberry Orange Muffins
When I was growing up, my mom was a huge fan of the cranberry orange loaf from Panera and was known to occasionally arrive home from work with a loaf in hand. The first time I tried it, I was immediately taken by what a perfect flavor combination cranberries and oranges make — especially for someone like me, who doesn’t usually go for super-sweet breakfasts. (My ideal breakfast meal is a savory egg and potato dish with a shared order of pancakes or waffles for the table.) The oranges provide a bright, citrusy pop of flavor, and the cranberries are sharp and tart. Together they make the perfect pair for a subtly sweet breakfast treat.
Digital Trends
Best Buy has a 70-inch 4K TV for $450 in its (early) Black Friday sale
This year’s Best Buy Black Friday sale has already started, bringing with it bargains like a $200 discount on the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. You’ll only have to pay $450 for this TV instead of $650, and you won’t have to deal with the online rush on the shopping holiday itself. Those are pretty good reasons for availing yourself of this offer, so you better hurry because there’s no telling when it will end.
Delish
Christmas Brie
You Can't Have a Holiday Party Without this Christmas Brie. You Can't Have a Holiday Party Without this Christmas Brie. Baked Brie is a kinda a holiday party must. Or, at least, it should be for hosts. It's the easiest hors d'oeuvre to put out that looks and sounds fancy but literally takes 5 minutes to assemble—unless you're making it into an adorable gift. Using puff pastry turns this easy appetizer into the cutest present of all.
TODAY.com
Roasted garlic and herb chicken: Get the recipe!
Chef and cookbook author Sarah Grueneberg stops by the TODAY plaza to share her recipe for garlic and herb roasted chicken cooked over a bed of peppers. She also makes a tray of broccoli and cheese twice-baked potatoes.Oct. 28, 2022.
Men's Health
Dyson's Having a Rare Sale on Its Cordless Vacuums
WE DON'T know who needs to hear this, but there's a pretty big difference between liking a clean home and liking to clean your home. But, the good news is that the right vacuum can change everything—yes, even make your chores easier and more enjoyable. And, if you can find that game-changing vacuum on sale? Even better. Fortunately, the shopping stars have officially aligned this week: Dyson is currently taking $150 off its V8 Absolute Vacuum.
Extra-Crispy Oven-Roasted Potatoes
If there’s one thing that my colleagues and I here at Kitchn know, it’s that our readers absolutely love themselves some potatoes — baked, boiled, mashed, skillet-fried, you name it. As a result, we’ve amassed hundreds of recipes involving potatoes in some shape or form over the years. But is anyone really surprised? It seems to me that our readers just have good taste!
thecountrycook.net
Copycat Little Caesar's Crazy Bread
This Copycat Little Caesar's Crazy Bread is much easier to make than you might think (just 4 ingredients) and just like the original (if not better!) I'm obsessed with Little Caesar's Crazy Bread. It is the topping that really takes it over the top. This recipe couldn't be easier to make so now you can have Little Caesar's Crazy Bread at home whenever you feel like! Covered with butter and sprinkled with cheese, these pillowy breadsticks only take about 30 minutes to make. So if you love breadsticks as much as I do then you have to make my Copycat Little Caesar's Crazy Bread recipe!
New York Post
This beautiful cashmere shawl is on sale for just $15
Whether you’re shopping for someone who likes to be cozy, a fashion fanatic, or someone who lives somewhere cold, you can’t go wrong with cashmere. It seems like a no-brainer gift, but cashmere is one of the most expensive fabrics. That is unless you find the perfect cashmere shawl on sale.
Comments / 0