Shelby Reporter
Pelham city schools celebrates homecoming week
PELHAM – The sun set on Pelham as excited students walked in the annual homecoming parade and threw candy out to those in attendance. Pelham City Schools held its annual homecoming parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Pelham City Park which drew a large crowd. “The crowd seems to...
Proposed Curriculum Changes at University of Alabama Draw Fire After Professor’s Viral Tweet
A series of proposed curriculum changes at the University of Alabama is drawing fire online after a professor criticized them in a Tweet last week. As background, the University created a task force in 2018 to examine its General Education curriculum requirements -- the classes all students at UA are required to take, regardless of their majors and minors.
Shelby Reporter
The Shelby County Chamber holds ‘Annual State of County’ luncheon
PELHAM – The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce meeting held its annual luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. at the Pelham Civic Complex. Shelby County Manager Chad Scroggins gave updates to the community at the luncheon. “First of all, I think it’s important for us to really...
280living.com
Sewer amendment on ballot affects Shelby County residents
When voters make their way to go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, they will have a chance to vote on Statewide Amendment #8 that is specific to Shelby County. It states: “Relating to Shelby County, proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to bring certain privately owned sewer systems that use public rights-of-way of public roads under the jurisdiction of the Public Service Commission under certain conditions (Proposed by Act 2021-199).”
Trussville City Schools Superintendent resigns following ‘death note’ incident
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Trussville School Board voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Superintendent Pattie Neill Tuesday. The decision follows after parents learned of school officials’ failure to report threats a student made over a year ago via a ‘death note’ journal in September. Negotiations were made for the board to pay out […]
Trussville BOE set to amend Neill’s contract
From Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools Board of Education has called a meeting for 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1 to consider an amendment to Dr. Pattie Neill’s contract. Multiple sources have confirmed that the BOE and Neill have been working together on a negotiated settlement that would bring her tenure as […]
Juandalynn Givan, House of Representatives District 60
Political experience: Alabama House Representatives, 2010–present; assistant liaison, Capital Projects and Development for the City of Birmingham under Mayors Richard Arrington, Bernard Kincaid and William Bell, 1996-2000. Professional experience: Givan & Associates Law Firm, 2004-present; Birmingham Housing Authority Hope 6 Administrator for Metropolitan Gardens and Tuxedo Terrace, 2000-2010. Education:...
Shelby Reporter
Church at Brook Hills sees large turnout at 2nd annual Trunk or Treat
NORTH SHELBY – Rain didn’t stop the Halloween festivities as children collected candy at the annual Church at Brook Hills Trunk or Treat. The second annual Trunk or Treat was held on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 5-7:30 p.m. “It’s just our way of saying welcome to everybody in...
Raging flu cases drive some Alabama schools to go virtual in effort to quell spread
An outbreak of the flu continues to interfere with in-person learning in at least one Alabama school district. Horseshoe Bend School in Tallapoosa County transitioned to temporary remote learning on Friday, amid rising flu cases countywide, school officials said. Casey Davis, deputy superintendent for Tallapoosa County Schools, said in a...
Alabama to provide $3 million to Birmingham for new amphitheater
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Another hurdle has been cleared in Birmingham’s efforts to build an amphitheater as a part of the proposed Star at Uptown development. Andi Martin, public relations manager for the Alabama Tourism Department, Martin confirmed that the state will step up to help bring the $50 million project closer to fruition. Martin […]
What’s on the ballot in Jefferson County?
Election day is Tuesday, November 8. So what's on the ballot?
Shelby Reporter
November letter from the Library
A very busy fall season is underway at the library in Helena!. Fall is a great time to curl up with a good book or movie, and what better place to find something to read or watch than the public library? In addition to the great selection of books, the library features and displays new books and special collections throughout the year that make finding items an easy process, and it’s fun!
Alabama constitution still includes slavery, poll taxes, and segregated schools. Now is our chance to update.
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Ryan Hankins. “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.” This is the title of the second-longest-running Off-Broadway musical (according to Wikipedia, at least). The phrase also seems to summarize...
comebacktown.com
Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?
I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read on-line. So I have no insight into the...
wbrc.com
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama to distribute 25K holiday food boxes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama’s annual Holiday Food Box Program will feed 25,000 households this year in central Alabama. The Holiday Food Boxes contain over 24 pounds of shelf-stable food items and come with a box of produce as well as protein such as chicken and pork.
Alabama Goodwill to open third store in Center Point
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — Alabama Goodwill Industries (AGI) plans to open a third store in the Center Point area. The new store, located at 2310 Center Point Parkway in the old Badcock building next to Dollar Tree, will employ 25 Center Point residents and will have 12,000 square feet of retail […]
Devin Cordell, Jefferson County Commission, District 3
Political experience: First Run for political office. Professional experience: Served in the U.S. Marine Corps, 2006-2015; worked for six years as a defense contractor and a federal employee. Currently a facility security officer & information systems security manager. Main Issues: Issues: Giving people a choice on the ballot; transparency in...
How did an Alabama man get away with pretending to be a Stanford student?
An Alabama man pretending to be a student at Stanford University was found to have been living in campus dormitories for nearly 10 months, according to university officials. William Curry, from Vestavia Hills, was removed from campus on Thursday after a resident assistant for Crothers Hall found the man living in the basement of the dorm, the Stanford Daily reported. Resident assistants at Crothers Hall told the student newspaper that Curry posed as a sophomore studying pre-med and falsely claimed he was recruited to the Stanford men’s track and field team in 2020.
Shelby Reporter
Artful Gratitude
It’s been a busy year for Danielle Portera Lang. The Helena artist has not only flourished in her career, she and her husband Joseph also found out in April they’re going to be parents. “We’re over the moon,” Joseph said about the baby, as Danielle nodded in enthusiastic...
Shelby Reporter
First B4K Rodeo has success in Chelsea
CHELSEA – As the weekend began residents gathered in Chelsea to enjoy the festivities of the inaugural Bikes 4 Kids Rodeo. On Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29, the Bikes 4 Kids Rodeo was held in Chelsea. The event took place at 100 Chelsea Corners Way where the Big Kaboom is normally held.
