ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Shelby Reporter

Pelham city schools celebrates homecoming week

PELHAM – The sun set on Pelham as excited students walked in the annual homecoming parade and threw candy out to those in attendance. Pelham City Schools held its annual homecoming parade on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Pelham City Park which drew a large crowd. “The crowd seems to...
PELHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

Proposed Curriculum Changes at University of Alabama Draw Fire After Professor’s Viral Tweet

A series of proposed curriculum changes at the University of Alabama is drawing fire online after a professor criticized them in a Tweet last week. As background, the University created a task force in 2018 to examine its General Education curriculum requirements -- the classes all students at UA are required to take, regardless of their majors and minors.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
280living.com

Sewer amendment on ballot affects Shelby County residents

When voters make their way to go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, they will have a chance to vote on Statewide Amendment #8 that is specific to Shelby County. It states: “Relating to Shelby County, proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to bring certain privately owned sewer systems that use public rights-of-way of public roads under the jurisdiction of the Public Service Commission under certain conditions (Proposed by Act 2021-199).”
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville BOE set to amend Neill’s contract

From Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools Board of Education has called a meeting for 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1 to consider an amendment to Dr. Pattie Neill’s contract. Multiple sources have confirmed that the BOE and Neill have been working together on a negotiated settlement that would bring her tenure as […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Juandalynn Givan, House of Representatives District 60

Political experience: Alabama House Representatives, 2010–present; assistant liaison, Capital Projects and Development for the City of Birmingham under Mayors Richard Arrington, Bernard Kincaid and William Bell, 1996-2000. Professional experience: Givan & Associates Law Firm, 2004-present; Birmingham Housing Authority Hope 6 Administrator for Metropolitan Gardens and Tuxedo Terrace, 2000-2010. Education:...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Alabama to provide $3 million to Birmingham for new amphitheater

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Another hurdle has been cleared in Birmingham’s efforts to build an amphitheater as a part of the proposed Star at Uptown development. Andi Martin, public relations manager for the Alabama Tourism Department, Martin confirmed that the state will step up to help bring the $50 million project closer to fruition. Martin […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

November letter from the Library

A very busy fall season is underway at the library in Helena!. Fall is a great time to curl up with a good book or movie, and what better place to find something to read or watch than the public library? In addition to the great selection of books, the library features and displays new books and special collections throughout the year that make finding items an easy process, and it’s fun!
HELENA, AL
comebacktown.com

Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?

I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read on-line. So I have no insight into the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

How did an Alabama man get away with pretending to be a Stanford student?

An Alabama man pretending to be a student at Stanford University was found to have been living in campus dormitories for nearly 10 months, according to university officials. William Curry, from Vestavia Hills, was removed from campus on Thursday after a resident assistant for Crothers Hall found the man living in the basement of the dorm, the Stanford Daily reported. Resident assistants at Crothers Hall told the student newspaper that Curry posed as a sophomore studying pre-med and falsely claimed he was recruited to the Stanford men’s track and field team in 2020.
STANFORD, CA
Shelby Reporter

Artful Gratitude

It’s been a busy year for Danielle Portera Lang. The Helena artist has not only flourished in her career, she and her husband Joseph also found out in April they’re going to be parents. “We’re over the moon,” Joseph said about the baby, as Danielle nodded in enthusiastic...
HELENA, AL
Shelby Reporter

First B4K Rodeo has success in Chelsea

CHELSEA – As the weekend began residents gathered in Chelsea to enjoy the festivities of the inaugural Bikes 4 Kids Rodeo. On Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29, the Bikes 4 Kids Rodeo was held in Chelsea. The event took place at 100 Chelsea Corners Way where the Big Kaboom is normally held.
CHELSEA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy